Elastic Security Integrations Roundup: Q1 2026

A quarterly look at Elastic’s security integrations ecosystem

Security teams can only protect what they can see. Gaps in coverage, like a macOS fleet generating logs that never reach your SIEM, an email gateway running in isolation, or a cloud environment producing findings that stay siloed in the vendor console, are easily exploited by attackers.

Elastic’s answer to this is continuous and open investment in third-party integrations, built on the belief that a strong security ecosystem requires deep integrations that make data from every corner of the stack searchable and contextualized. Today, we’re announcing nine new integrations for Elastic Security spanning cloud security, endpoint visibility, email threat detection, identity and SIEM.

Each integration ships with ingest pipelines that normalize and structure data out of the box, along with prebuilt dashboards that serve as an immediate starting point for visualization and analysis, so teams can search, correlate and investigate across new data sources from day one without writing or maintaining parsers.

macOS Security Events

Elastic Defend, the native integration that delivers Elastic Endpoint Security, collects rich security telemetry on macOS, and it is intentionally focused on high-value detection signals rather than full system auditing. Login and logout events, account creation and deletion, service registration changes and application diagnostic logs all live outside that scope, leaving threat hunters and IR teams without complete macOS context. The macOS Security Events integration complements Elastic Defend, providing the same depth of OS-level visibility offered to Windows devices via the Windows Event Logs integration.

MacOS endpoints generate tens of thousands of unified log entries per endpoint. Left unfiltered, that volume creates noise rather than signals. This integration ships with predicate-based filters that scope ingestion to security-relevant events: authentication activity, process execution, network connections, file system changes, and system configuration modifications.

These predicate-based filters enable comprehensive macOS coverage without the cost or complexity of ingesting everything. Once ingested, these events are immediately available to Elastic Security’s AI Assistant. Analysts can ask natural-language questions like "Show me all privilege escalation attempts on macOS endpoints in the last 24 hours" or "Summarize login failures for this host”, turning raw unified log entries into actionable investigation context without writing a single query.

Check out the macOS Security Events integration.

IBM QRadar

For teams running IBM QRadar in parallel with Elastic Security, alert ingestion into Elastic has become easier. The QRadar integration collects offense records from QRadar’s offense and rules endpoints, enriching each alert with the triggering rule’s name, ID, type and ownership, so analysts can triage in Elastic without switching back to QRadar.

This integration is the foundation of Elastic’s SIEM migration workflow for QRadar, which mirrors the capability already available for Splunk. Teams can also use Automatic Migration for migrating their QRadar rules into Elastic. It uses semantic search and generative AI to map existing rules to Elastic’s 1,300+ prebuilt detections, and translates anything that doesn’t map directly into ES|QL, allowing you to consolidate your SIEM footprint without manually rebuilding your entire detection library.

Check out the IBM QRadar integration.

Proofpoint Essentials

For Enterprise customers, Proofpoint’s TAP (Targeted Attack Protection) has been available in Elastic. To provide the same email threat visibility to SMB environments and the MSP and MSSPs who serve them, Proofpoint Essentials is now available.

The Proofpoint Essentials integration streams four event types into Elastic Security:

Clicks on malicious URLs that were blocked

Clicks that were permitted

Messages blocked for containing threats recognized by URL Defense or Attachment Defense

Messages delivered despite containing those threats

To easily surface this data, two prebuilt dashboards are available:

For an SMB SOC team, this means phishing attempts, malware detections and policy violations land in the same platform as the rest of your security telemetry, removing the need to switch platforms to understand the full context of a threat.

Check out the Proofpoint Essentials integration.

AWS Security Hub

AWS Security Hub aggregates findings across your AWS environment, but investigating those findings means staying inside the AWS console, separate from the rest of your team’s security data. The Elastic integration changes this by pulling Security Hub findings into Elastic in Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) format and normalizing them to ECS, offering schema-consistent data that’s immediately searchable via ES|QL.

Findings land in the Elastic Vulnerability Findings page, integrating AWS cloud security posture directly into the workflows already in place. From there, you can correlate Security Hub data with signals from other sources - endpoint alerts, identity events, network telemetry - to build a fuller picture of risk across your AWS environment and investigate faster than the native console allows.

Check out the AWS Security Hub integration.

More new Elastic Security integrations

In addition to the featured integrations above, the following integrations are now available, each shipping with prebuilt dashboards for immediate value:

JupiterOne: Asset intelligence and cloud attack surface monitoring, ingesting cross-tool alerts, CVE findings, and threat detections enriched with MITRE ATT&CK mappings and CVSS scores, and host context for unified risk visibility.

Airlock Digital: Application allowlisting and execution control telemetry, capturing blocked process executions with command lines, file hashes and publisher context, so unauthorized execution attempts are visible and correlatable alongside the rest of your endpoint detections.

Island Browser: Enterprise browser security events spanning user navigation, device posture, compromised credential detection and admin activity, extending Elastic’s visibility to BYOD and unmanaged devices where traditional endpoint agents can’t be deployed.

Ironscales: AI-powered phishing detection events capturing email metadata, sender reputation, affected mailbox counts and suspicious links, correlatable with endpoint and identity data for faster investigation and response.

Cyera: Data security posture management events, surfacing sensitive data risks including exposure severity, affected record counts, compliance framework violations, and datastore ownership across cloud environments, so sensitive data exposure doesn’t stay siloed in a separate DSPM console.

Get started

These integrations Elastic’s open approach to security. All nine integrations in this roundup ship with prebuilt dashboards and native ECS mappings, giving your team immediate visibility with no additional setup or custom visualization work required.

From there, findings, alerts and logs are immediately available to Elastic’s broader detection and investigation capabilities: Attack Discovery for surfacing multi-stage threats, AI Assistant for natural-language investigation and guided response, and to ES|QL and EQL for custom detection and hunting queries.

Have questions or feedback? Join #security-siem in the Elastic Stack Community Slack.