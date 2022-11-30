Category
Reports
1 October 2024
Elastic publishes 2024 Global Threat Report
Elastic Security Labs has released the 2024 Elastic Global Threat Report, surfacing the most pressing threats, trends, and recommendations to help keep organizations safe for the upcoming year.
Fall 2023 Global Threat Report Outro
This article highlights the essential contributions to the Global Threat Report from the Security Intelligence team, and describes three major phenomena impacting the threat landscape.
Now available: The LLM safety assessment
Check out the newest report from Elastic Security Labs, which explores how you can protect your organization from LLM threats.
Elastic publishes 2023 Global Threat Report Spring Edition
This week, we’re publishing a new version of this report that’s online and interactive, which includes additional data covering the remainder of 2022, written using Elastic technologies.
Elastic Global Threat Report Multipart Series Overview
Each month, the Elastic Security Labs team dissects a different trend or correlation from the Elastic Global Threat Report. This post provides an overview of those individual publications.
Elastic’s 2022 Global Threat Report: A roadmap for navigating today’s growing threatscape
Threat intelligence resources like the 2022 Elastic Global Threat Report are critical to helping teams evaluate their organizational visibility, capabilities, and expertise in identifying and preventing cybersecurity threats.
2022 Elastic Global Threat Report Announcement
Discover our latest findings & strategic recommendations to better stay informed of potential directions threat actors may focus on.
2022 Elastic Global Threat Report: Helping security leaders navigate today’s threat landscape
A significant percentage of all cyber threats achieve a degree of success against technical, procedural, and human mitigations. So what is a company to do in the face of such unfavorable odds? Find out in this article.
Behind the scenes: The making of a Global Threat Report
What was our approach and process for creating a global threat report?
Forecast and Recommendations: 2022 Elastic Global Threat Report
With the release of our first Global Threat Report at Elastic, customers, partners, and the security community at large are able to identify many of the focus areas our team has had over the past 12 months.
Sneak Peek: Elastic’s 2022 Global Threat Report
Elastic Security Labs has compiled the 2022 Global Threat Report to share trends and tactics adversaries and attack groups use, as observed by our threat research team and broader user community over the past year.
