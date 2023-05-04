Primary threat research from Elastic Security Labs
1 October 2024
Elastic publishes 2024 Global Threat Report
Elastic Security Labs has released the 2024 Elastic Global Threat Report, surfacing the most pressing threats, trends, and recommendations to help keep organizations safe for the upcoming year.
Featured
Security ResearchView all
Taking SHELLTER: a commercial evasion framework abused in-the-wild
Elastic Security Labs detected the recent emergence of infostealers using an illicitly acquired version of the commercial evasion framework, SHELLTER, to deploy post-exploitation payloads.
Microsoft Entra ID OAuth Phishing and Detections
This article explores OAuth phishing and token-based abuse in Microsoft Entra ID. Through emulation and analysis of tokens, scope, and device behavior during sign-in activity, we surface high-fidelity signals defenders can use to detect and hunt for OAuth misuse.
Call Stacks: No More Free Passes For Malware
We explore the immense value that call stacks bring to malware detection and why Elastic considers them to be vital Windows endpoint telemetry despite the architectural limitations.
Misbehaving Modalities: Detecting Tools, Not Techniques
We explore the concept of Execution Modality and how modality-focused detections can complement behaviour-focused ones.
Malware AnalysisView all
MaaS Appeal: An Infostealer Rises From The Ashes
NOVABLIGHT is a NodeJS infostealer developed and sold as a MaaS offering; it is used primarily to steal credentials and compromise cryptowallets.
A Wretch Client: From ClickFix deception to information stealer deployment
Elastic Security Labs detected a surge in ClickFix campaigns, using GHOSTPULSE to deploy Remote Access Trojans and data-stealing malware.
Chasing Eddies: New Rust-based InfoStealer used in CAPTCHA campaigns
Elastic Security Labs walks through EDDIESTEALER, a lightweight commodity infostealer used in emerging CAPTCHA-based campaigns.
De-obfuscating ALCATRAZ
An exploration of techniques used by the obfuscator ALCATRAZ.
CampaignsView all
From South America to Southeast Asia: The Fragile Web of REF7707
REF7707 targeted a South American foreign ministry using novel malware families. Inconsistent evasion tactics and operational security missteps exposed additional adversary-owned infrastructure.
PIKABOT, I choose you!
Elastic Security Labs observed new PIKABOT campaigns, including an updated version. PIKABOT is a widely deployed loader malicious actors utilize to distribute additional payloads.
Initial research exposing JOKERSPY
Explore JOKERSPY, a recently discovered campaign that targets financial institutions with Python backdoors. This article covers reconnaissance, attack patterns, and methods of identifying JOKERSPY in your network.
Elastic charms SPECTRALVIPER
Elastic Security Labs has discovered the P8LOADER, POWERSEAL, and SPECTRALVIPER malware families targeting a national Vietnamese agribusiness. REF2754 shares malware and motivational elements of the REF4322 and APT32 activity groups.
Groups & TacticsView all
Bit ByBit - emulation of the DPRK's largest cryptocurrency heist
A high-fidelity emulation of the DPRK's largest cryptocurrency heist via a compromised macOS developer and AWS pivots.
Betting on Bots: Investigating Linux malware, crypto mining, and gambling API abuse
The REF6138 campaign involved cryptomining, DDoS attacks, and potential money laundering via gambling APIs, highlighting the attackers' use of evolving malware and stealthy communication channels.
Code of Conduct: DPRK’s Python-fueled intrusions into secured networks
Investigating the DPRK’s strategic use of Python and carefully crafted social engineering, this publication sheds light on how they breach highly secure networks with evolving and effective cyber attacks.
GrimResource - Microsoft Management Console for initial access and evasion
Elastic researchers uncovered a new technique, GrimResource, which allows full code execution via specially crafted MSC files. It underscores a trend of well-resourced attackers favoring innovative initial access methods to evade defenses.
PerspectivesView all
MCP Tools: Attack Vectors and Defense Recommendations for Autonomous Agents
This research examines how Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools expand the attack surface for autonomous agents, detailing exploit vectors such as tool poisoning, orchestration injection, and rug-pull redefinitions alongside practical defense strategies.
WinVisor – A hypervisor-based emulator for Windows x64 user-mode executables
WinVisor is a hypervisor-based emulator for Windows x64 user-mode executables that leverages the Windows Hypervisor Platform API to provide a virtualized environment for logging syscalls and enabling memory introspection.
Storm on the Horizon: Inside the AJCloud IoT Ecosystem
Wi-Fi cameras are popular due to their affordability and convenience but often have security vulnerabilities that can be exploited.
Kernel ETW is the best ETW
This research focuses on the importance of native audit logs in secure-by-design software, emphasizing the need for kernel-level ETW logging over user-mode hooks to enhance anti-tamper protections.
GenerativeAIView all
MCP Tools: Attack Vectors and Defense Recommendations for Autonomous Agents
This research examines how Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools expand the attack surface for autonomous agents, detailing exploit vectors such as tool poisoning, orchestration injection, and rug-pull redefinitions alongside practical defense strategies.
Agentic Frameworks Summary
Agentic systems require security teams to balance autonomy with alignment, ensuring that AI agents can act independently while remaining goal-consistent and controllable .
Elastic Advances LLM Security with Standardized Fields and Integrations
Discover Elastic’s latest advancements in LLM security, focusing on standardized field integrations and enhanced detection capabilities. Learn how adopting these standards can safeguard your systems.
Embedding Security in LLM Workflows: Elastic's Proactive Approach
Dive into Elastic's exploration of embedding security directly within Large Language Models (LLMs). Discover our strategies for detecting and mitigating several of the top OWASP vulnerabilities in LLM applications, ensuring safer and more secure AI-driven applications.
ToolsView all
STIXy Situations: ECSaping your threat data
Structured threat data is commonly formatted using STIX. To help get this data into Elasticsearch, we’re releasing a Python script that converts STIX to an ECS format to be ingested into your stack.
Into The Weeds: How We Run Detonate
Explore the technical implementation of the Detonate system, including sandbox creation, the supporting technology, telemetry collection, and how to blow stuff up.
Click, Click… Boom! Automating Protections Testing with Detonate
To automate this process and test our protections at scale, we built Detonate, a system that is used by security research engineers to measure the efficacy of our Elastic Security solution in an automated fashion.
Unpacking ICEDID
ICEDID is known to pack its payloads using custom file formats and a custom encryption scheme. We are releasing a set of tools to automate the unpacking process and help analysts and the community respond to ICEDID.