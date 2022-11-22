Vulnerability updates

Category
Elastic is launching an expansion of its security bounty program, inviting researchers to test its SIEM and EDR rules for evasion and bypass techniques, starting with Windows endpoints. This initiative strengthens collaboration with the security community, ensuring Elastic’s defenses remain robust against evolving threats.
Cups Overflow: When your printer spills more than Ink
Elastic Security Labs discusses detection and mitigation strategies for vulnerabilities in the CUPS printing system, which allow unauthenticated attackers to exploit the system via IPP and mDNS, resulting in remote code execution (RCE) on UNIX-based systems such as Linux, macOS, BSDs, ChromeOS, and Solaris.
Introducing a New Vulnerability Class: False File Immutability
This article introduces a previously-unnamed class of Windows vulnerability that demonstrates the dangers of assumption and describes some unintended security consequences.
500ms to midnight: XZ A.K.A. liblzma backdoor
Elastic Security Labs is releasing an initial analysis of the XZ Utility backdoor, including YARA rules, osquery, and KQL searches to identify potential compromises.
Vulnerability summary: Follina, CVE-2022-30190
Elastic is deploying a new malware signature to identify the use of the Follina vulnerability. Learn more in this post.
Analysis of Log4Shell vulnerability & CVE-2021-45046
In this post, we cover next steps the Elastic Security team is taking for users to continue to protect themselves against CVE-2021-44228, or Log4Shell.
KNOTWEED Assessment Summary
KNOTWEED deploys the Subzero spyware through the use of 0-day exploits for Adobe Reader and the Windows operating system. Once initial access is gained, it uses different sections of Subzero to maintain persistence and perform actions on the host.
Detecting Exploitation of CVE-2021-44228 (Log4j2) with Elastic Security
This blog post provides a summary of CVE-2021-44228 and provides Elastic Security users with detections to find active exploitation of the vulnerability in their environment. Further updates will be provided to this post as we learn more.
Detection rules for SIGRed vulnerability
The SIGRed vulnerability impacts all systems leveraging the Windows DNS server service (Windows 2003+). To defend your environment, we recommend implementing the detection logic included in this blog post using technology like Elastic Security.
Elastic's response to the Spring4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2022-22965)
Provide executive-level details about CVE-2022-22965, a recently-disclosed remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability also known as “Spring4Shell”.