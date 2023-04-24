Topic
Generative AI
This research examines how Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools expand the attack surface for autonomous agents, detailing exploit vectors such as tool poisoning, orchestration injection, and rug-pull redefinitions alongside practical defense strategies.
Agentic Frameworks Summary
Agentic systems require security teams to balance autonomy with alignment, ensuring that AI agents can act independently while remaining goal-consistent and controllable .
Elastic Advances LLM Security with Standardized Fields and Integrations
Discover Elastic’s latest advancements in LLM security, focusing on standardized field integrations and enhanced detection capabilities. Learn how adopting these standards can safeguard your systems.
Embedding Security in LLM Workflows: Elastic's Proactive Approach
Dive into Elastic's exploration of embedding security directly within Large Language Models (LLMs). Discover our strategies for detecting and mitigating several of the top OWASP vulnerabilities in LLM applications, ensuring safer and more secure AI-driven applications.
Accelerating Elastic detection tradecraft with LLMs
Learn more about how Elastic Security Labs has been focused on accelerating our detection engineering workflows by tapping into more generative AI capabilities.
Using LLMs and ESRE to find similar user sessions
In our previous article, we explored using the GPT-4 Large Language Model (LLM) to condense Linux user sessions. In the context of the same experiment, we dedicated some time to examine sessions that shared similarities. These similar sessions can subsequently aid the analysts in identifying related suspicious activities.
Using LLMs to summarize user sessions
In this publication, we will talk about lessons learned and key takeaways from our experiments using GPT-4 to summarize user sessions.
Exploring the Future of Security with ChatGPT
Recently, OpenAI announced APIs for engineers to integrate ChatGPT and Whisper models into their apps and products. For some time, engineers could use the REST API calls for older models and otherwise use the ChatGPT interface through their website.