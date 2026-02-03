From QRadar to Elastic: Automate Your Detection Rule Migration

Migrating to a new SIEM is often viewed as a daunting task. The sheer volume of legacy detection rules, dashboards, and custom configurations can keep security teams locked into aging infrastructure simply because the cost of moving — measured in manual effort and time — is too high.

Today, we are excited to announce a major expansion to our Automatic Migration feature that changes that narrative. In Elastic Security 9.3, we are introducing Automatic Migration support for QRadar detection rules (now in Tech Preview), joining our existing Splunk translation capabilities to further expedite your journey to Elastic Security. Let's take a closer look at what's supported.

Why SIEM Migration is Changing

Traditionally, organizations had to manually rewrite every rule when switching platforms. This created a significant bottleneck where security coverage was either delayed or lost during the transition. With the latest updates to Automatic Migration, MSSPs and large organizations running multiple SIEMs can now translate both Splunk and QRadar rules into Elastic-native logic automatically.

What’s Supported for Automatic Migration for QRadar

The same mapping and translation is applied as prior rule types but now with support for XML exported QRadar rules. The following rule types are supported:

Event - focus on log and event data.

Flow - typically related to network detection scenarios.

Common - a combination of event and flow rules

We aren't just moving text; we are preserving the intelligence of your security operations. Reference sets are considered as part of the translation logic. We automatically put this information into lookup indexes where applicable. For more information on ES|QL lookup join syntax check out our docs. MITRE mappings are also preserved,so that upon rule install this is preserved in the migrated rule in elastic. Behind the scenes we take into account all building block rules as well. These building blocks help to contribute to the translation logic as seen in the summary tab for individual rules.

Streamlining the onboarding process

A common "chicken and egg" problem in SIEM migrations is whether to move data or rules first. Our framework provides flexibility for both:

Rule-First Insight: You can translate rules before onboarding data. Elastic will identify which integrations are required for those rules to work, allowing you to prioritize your data onboarding. Data-First Traditionalism: If you prefer, you can onboard your log sources first and then migrate the rules to match. Custom Data: For unique sources, use Automatic Import to ingest custom data in minutes.

By identifying exactly which integrations are needed before moving a single log, teams can build a precise, risk-aware roadmap for their migration project. This transparency eliminates the guesswork and helps ensure that critical visibility gaps are addressed long before you fully decommission your legacy environment.

Getting started with Automatic Migration for Detection Rules

To get started with Automatic Migration for Detection Rules, after deciding on migrating your detection rules and data, follow these three simple steps:

Navigate to Elastic Security’s “Get started” page and configure your AI Provider.

Select the drop down on the top right for QRadar. Let Elastic guide you through exporting your rules from QRadar and uploading them into Elastic Security. Elastic handles the finer details by scanning for reference sets, MITRE mappings, and then prompts you to upload them when found. MITRE mappings can only be included at the time of the initial translation so make sure to include them if you have this information.

Once the dashboards are uploaded, you can view their status.

Installed: Already added to Elastic SIEM. Click View to manage and enable it.

Translated: Ready to install. This rule was mapped to an Elastic-authored rule, or translated by Automatic Import. Click Install to install it.

Partially translated: Part of the query could not be translated. You may need to specify an index pattern for the rule query, upload missing files, or fix broken rule syntax.

Not translated: None of the original query could be translated.

Failed: Translation failed. Refer to the error for details.

For more information, refer to the technical documentation.

After clicking View Rules you will have the ability to edit and install rules.

How Elastic’s AI features aid SOC teams

Elastic Security brings generative AI into the SOC with retrieval augmented generation (RAG) and open agentic frameworks. Automatic Migration joins the lineup of Elastic Security’s powerful AI features helping SOC teams strengthen defenses across the IT environment:

Automatic Migration for Detection Rules complements Elastic’s deep library of prebuilt rules to broaden detection use case coverage.

Automatic Import extends visibility and powers detection rules by onboarding custom data sources in minutes.

Attack Discovery distills the alerts generated by detection rules to pinpoint advancing threats and suggest next steps.

Elastic AI Assistant guides analysts through investigation and response using natural language.

Elastic’s Next Gen SIEM and XDR solution helps analysts detect earlier and respond faster.

Migrate to Elastic Security today

The days of being stuck with a legacy SIEM are over. Whether you are migrating from Splunk or QRadar, Elastic is here to ensure your transition is fast, accurate, and powerful. Interested in testing Elastic Security first? Try it free, or get in touch.

Have feedback? Tell us what you think in the Elastic Community Slack channel or on the Elastic Security forum.