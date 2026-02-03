Charles Davidson

3 February 2026

From Qradar to Elastic: Automate your Detection Rule Migration

Today, we are excited to announce a major expansion to our Automatic Migration feature that changes that narrative. In Elastic Security 9.3, we are introducing Automatic Migration support for QRadar detection rules (now in Tech Preview), joining our existing Splunk translation capabilities to further expedite your journey to Elastic Security. Let's take a closer look at what's supported.