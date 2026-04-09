Elastic on Defence Cyber Marvel 2026: A Technical overview from the Exercise Floor

Where to begin. For the fourth consecutive year, Elastic has had the privilege of serving as a trusted industry partner on Exercise Defence Cyber Marvel - the UK Ministry of Defence's flagship cyber exercise series. DCM26 was, without question, the most ambitious iteration yet, and we're chuffed to bits to finally be able to talk about what we built, how we built it, and what we learnt along the way.

What is Defence Cyber Marvel?

For those unfamiliar, Defence Cyber Marvel (DCM) is the largest UK military cyber exercise series that focuses on defending traditional IT networks, corporate environments, and complex industrial control systems in realistic, high-pressure scenarios. It showcases responsible cyber power whilst enhancing readiness, interoperability, and resilience across Defence and allied nations. Now in its fifth year, DCM has evolved from an Army Cyber Association initiative into a tri-service operation led by Cyber and Specialist Operations Command (CSOC).

The UK Government published an official press release for DCM26, which provides an excellent overview of the exercise's strategic importance. As the British High Commissioner to Singapore noted, the exercise demonstrates the deep cooperation between the UK and trusted partners, a reminder of the strength of shared strategic partnerships in an increasingly complex security landscape.

At its core, DCM is a force-on-force cyber exercise: defending Blue Teams protect their assigned networks and infrastructure from attacking Red Teams, using a range of techniques. Activities span changing default passwords and hardening firewalls through to deploying enterprise-grade, AI-powered cyber defence with Elastic Security. The activities of each team are monitored by the White Team to establish a score factoring in system availability, attack detection, incident reporting, and system restoration.. It stretches the most experienced teams whilst also facilitating a unique training mechanism for junior teams on their first exposure to a cyber range, and that dual purpose is what makes DCM such a valuable exercise.

The scale of DCM26

DCM26 brought together over 2,500 personnel from 29 participating countries and 70 organisations, coordinated from a central Exercise Control (EXCON) based out of Singapore, with EXCON hosting over 600 participants. The exercise ran across a hybrid compute environment spanning the CR14 cyber range and AWS, hosting over 5,000 virtual systems.

The exercise itself ran for five days of execution (9–13 February 2026), preceded by optional instructor-led pre-training and connectivity checks. The scenario, built on the Defence Academy Training Environment (DATE) Indo-Pacific Operating Environment, placed teams as Cyber Protection Teams defending deployed military systems during an escalating regional crisis.Blue Teams were geographically dispersed,some in their home locations across the UK and internationally, others deployed overseas, all connecting into the range via VPN.

Participants included representatives from UK Defence, cross-government departments such as the National Crime Agency, the Department for Work and Pensions, the Cabinet Office, and the Department for Business and Trade, alongside international partners forming up to 40 teams. Following the success of last year's exercise in the Republic of Korea, Singapore served as the exercise hub for the first time, reflecting the UK's commitment to deepening cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners on shared security challenges.

In short, it's a serious exercise. High-pressure, force-on-force, with real consequences for scoring and real learning outcomes for every participant.

The deployments: Our Elastic infrastructure

This year's infrastructure represented a significant architectural evolution from previous iterations. Rather than deploying individual Elastic Cloud clusters per team, we moved to a single, space-based multi-tenanted Elastic Cloud deployment for the Blue Teams. We also provided deployments for functions outside of the Blue Teams. Let me break down each deployment and why it exists.

Blue Teams: Multi-tenanted Elastic Security

The centrepiece of our contribution was a single Elastic Cloud deployment serving all 40 defending Blue Teams, separated using Kibana Spaces and datastream namespaces. Each of the 39 teams had its own isolated workspace, including dashboards, agents, and detection rules.

Here's what the Terraform resource looked like for creating each team's space:

# Create 40 Blue Team spaces resource "elasticstack_kibana_space" "blue_team" { count = var.team_count space_id = local.space_ids[count.index] name = "Blue Team ${local.team_numbers[count.index]}" description = "Isolated space for BT-${local.team_numbers[count.index]} with space-aware Fleet visibility" disabled_features = [] color = "#0077CC" }

Each team's space got a dedicated set of three Fleet agent policies: on day 1a Deployed network policy, day 2, a Host Nation network policy, and finally a PacketCapture policy for network traffic monitoring. The phased access control was elegant in its simplicity: setting enable_hostnation_network = true in our terraform.tfvars and running terraform apply expanded each team's role permissions and made their Host Nation agent policy visible in their space. The exercise went from one network to two without a single manual click in Kibana.

The data isolation relied on datastream namespaces. Each agent policy is written to team-specific namespaces like bt_01_deployed and bt_01_hostnation , producing data streams following the pattern:

logs-system.auth-bt_01_hostnation logs-system.syslog-bt_01_hostnation metrics-system.cpu-bt_01_hostnation logs-endpoint.events.process-bt_01_hostnation logs-windows.forwarded-bt_01_hostnation logs-auditd.log-bt_01_hostnation

Each team's Kibana security role was then scoped to only those data streams using dynamic index privilege blocks:

# Deployed data streams (always granted) indices { names = [ "logs-*-${local.deployed_namespaces[count.index]}", "metrics-*-${local.deployed_namespaces[count.index]}", ".fleet-*" ] privileges = ["read", "view_index_metadata"] } # HostNation data streams (conditional on enable_hostnation_network) dynamic "indices" { for_each = var.enable_hostnation_network ? [1] : [] content { names = [ "logs-*-${local.hostnation_namespaces[count.index]}", "metrics-*-${local.hostnation_namespaces[count.index]}" ] privileges = ["read", "view_index_metadata"] } }

Authentication was handled via Keycloak SSO, with Elasticsearch role mappings connecting Keycloak groups to Kibana roles:

resource "elasticstack_elasticsearch_security_role_mapping" "blue_team" { count = var.team_count name = "bt-${local.team_numbers[count.index]}-keycloak-mapping" enabled = true roles = [ elasticstack_kibana_security_role.blue_team[count.index].name ] rules = jsonencode({ field = { groups = "${local.keycloak_groups[count.index]}" } }) }

The default integration policies were simple by design. Each team received: System for core OS telemetry, Elastic Defend for Endpoint Detection and Response, Windows event forwarding, Auditd for Linux audit logging, and Network Packet Capture integrations. That's over 400 integration policies managed as code via the Elastic Stack Terraform Provider.

A note on Elastic Defend: due to the effectiveness of Elastic's endpoint protection - which is trusted in production by the US DOD and IC, read more about that here - and the fact that nobody in their right mind is burning zero-day exploits on a training exercise, we're forced tohandicap Elastic Defend by disabling Prevent mode, leaving it in Detect-only mode. Teams get alerts when something malicious happens, but with no automatic mitigation. We also completely disable Memory Threat Prevention and Detection as this discovers the majority of attacking team implants and beacons, which would rather spoil the game for the Red Teams. Toward the end of the exercise, we allowed the teams the freedom to use Elastic Defend to its full capability, but not before letting the Red Teams get a strong foothold.

We also pre-installed Elastic's prebuilt detection rules into each team space - the full set from Elastic Security Labs, continuously updated in an open repository. These rules were setup to ensure they only queried indices that the team's namespace-scoped permissions allowed, preventing any cross-team data leakage in detection rule execution.

Additionally, each team space had its Security Solution default index configured to scope detection rules to only that team's data streams, rather than the default broad pattern. This was handled by a Terraform null_resource that called the Kibana internal settings API to set securitySolution:defaultIndex for each space.

At peak, this deployment was ingesting 800,000 events per second (EPS) across all 40 teams. That's a serious amount of data, and the cluster handled it comfortably thanks to the autoscaling capabilities of Elastic Cloud. That given, back in 2018 we were doing 5 million events per second with eBay.

Data lifecycle was managed by an Index Lifecycle Management (ILM) policy that rolled indices over after one day or 50 GB (whichever came first), moved them to a warm phase after two days for read-only optimisation and force-merging, and then deleted data after ten days. As a result, the storage costs were minimized while maintaining the exercise window requirements. Below is an example of how the ILM policy was implemented.

resource "elasticstack_elasticsearch_index_lifecycle" "dcm5_10day_retention" { name = "dcm5-10day-retention" hot { min_age = "0ms" set_priority { priority = 100 } rollover { max_age = "1d" max_primary_shard_size = "50gb" } } warm { min_age = "2d" set_priority { priority = 50 } readonly {} forcemerge { max_num_segments = 1 } } delete { min_age = "${var.data_retention_days}d" delete { delete_searchable_snapshot = true } } }

The shard stress test: Proving multi-tenancy at scale

Before committing to this architecture for a live military exercise, we needed to prove it would be able to meet our requirements and have an appropriate failover in place in the event of issues. Moving from individual deployments to a single multi-tenanted cluster introduced real risks: resource contention, ingest bottlenecks, data leakage across spaces due to misconfiguration, large TCP connection counts on the Elasticsearch nodes, and a significantly larger shard count since each team generates its own set of indices.

So we built a dedicated testing rig. The plan was straightforward: deploy 50 Kibana Spaces, create an agent policy in each space, launch 6,000 EC2 instances (120 per tenant, across six subnets in three availability zones), and load-test the lot. We monitored everything with AutoOps and Stack Monitoring.

The deployment flow worked like this: Terraform created the VPC and subnets across three availability zones, provisioned the 50 Kibana Spaces and their space-scoped Fleet policies, generated enrolment tokens, and then launched EC2 instances in batches. Each instance installed Elastic Agent on boot and enrolled against its space-specific token.

We hit some interesting challenges along the way. The standard Elastic Stack Terraform Provider didn't support space-aware Fleet operations at the time, so we forked it and added space ID handling to the Fleet resources - without that modification, every agent would have enrolled into the default space regardless of policy assignment. This wasn't the first time we'd had to extend the provider for an exercise; two years ago, for DCM2, we'd added the elasticsearch_cluster_info data source. Fortunately, the upstream provider has since added support for space_ids in version 0.12.2 .

We also ran into AWS EC2 API rate limits when trying to spin up all 6,000 instances simultaneously, so we batched deployments at 500 instances with five-minute cool-off periods between batches.

The results were reassuring. All 6,000 agents were typically enrolled within 20 minutes of deployment. In our tests, space isolation worked as expected with no observed data leakage between tenants. Fleet policy updates propagated to all agents within 60 seconds. Search queries scoped to individual spaces remained fast under full load. And the multi-AZ distribution proved resilient during simulated availability zone failures.

This testing gave us the confidence to commit to the architecture for the live exercise.

Red Teams: C2 implant observability

A separate, dedicated Elastic deployment was stood up for the Red Teams, focused on Command and Control (C2) implant observability. This gave the attacking teams visibility into their own operations, including implant status, beacon callbacks, and operational progress, without any risk of cross-pollination with the Blue Team's data. The Red Teams used Tuoni as their C2, which is a framework developed by Clarified Security for red teaming. In DCM3, we worked with Clarified Security to ensure it properly supported the Elastic Common Schema, making future integration with Elastic much easier.

NSOC: Exercise Network Security Operations Centre

The core exercise, Network Security Operations Centre (NSOC), ran on its own Elastic deployment, providing the exercise control staff with an overarching view of range health, security monitoring across the entire infrastructure, and critically, audit logging for all the AI services we deployed. Every Bedrock API invocation was logged in CloudWatch and observable in this deployment, meaning the NSOC had complete visibility into what was being asked to the AI agents and by whom . More on this in the AI section below.

Infrastructure automation: Terraform and Catapult

Everything you've seen above was managed as Infrastructure as Code. Our provider.tf gives a sense of the provider ecosystem we were orchestrating:

terraform { required_version = ">= 1.5" required_providers { elasticstack = { source = "elastic/elasticstack" version = "~> 0.13.1" } aws = { source = "hashicorp/aws" version = "~> 5.0" } vault = { source = "hashicorp/vault" version = "~> 3.20" } cloudflare = { source = "cloudflare/cloudflare" version = "~> 5.15.0" } } backend "s3" { bucket = "elastic-terraform-state-dcm5" key = "prod/terraform.tfstate" region = "eu-west-2" encrypt = true } }

The total resource footprint managed by Terraform was substantial: one Elastic Cloud deployment with autoscaling, 40 Kibana Spaces, 120 Fleet agent policies (three per team), 400+ integration policies, 40 Kibana security roles, 40 Keycloak role mappings, ILM policies for data retention, 41 AWS IAM users for Bedrock GenAI connectors (one per team space plus a default), 41 Kibana GenAI action connectors, AWS Bedrock guardrails, Cloudflare Zero Trust tunnels for Tines access, Tines action connectors per team space, detection service accounts stored in HashiCorp Vault, and per-space Security Solution default index configuration. All state was stored in an encrypted S3 backend.

For the agent and proxy deployment onto the actual range systems, we used Catapult, an excellent open-source tool built by the team at Clarified Security. Catapult wraps Ansible with a container-based execution model that's purpose-built for cyber range deployments. It handled the installation and enrolment of Elastic Agents across the range infrastructure. The configuration of proxy servers (each team had a dedicated Squid proxy for its deployed network, this was to simulate a single point of egress as it would be in the real world. Traffic was routing through endpoints like http://elastic-proxy.dsoc.XX.dcm.ex:3128 ), and the deployment of Cloudflare tunnels for Tines connectivity.

During provisioning, the following were written to HashiCorp Vault by Terraform and consumed by Catapult: Credentials, enrolment tokens, API keys, proxy configurations, Tines service account credentials.. The Vault paths followed a consistent structure like dcm/gt/elastic/prod/enrollment_tokens/BT-XX-Deployed and dcm/gt/elastic/tines-sa/tines-sa-btXX , making it straightforward for the Catapult playbooks to pull the right credentials for each team.

Training: setting teams up for success

Deploying the platform is one thing; ensuring people can actually use it is another. We provided on-range, instructor-led training to the Blue Teams during the pre-exercise phase. This covered Elastic Security fundamentals, navigating their team space in Kibana, working with the prebuilt detection rules, using Discover for log analysis and threat hunting, building custom dashboards, understanding Elastic Defend alerts, and getting familiar with the Timeline investigation tool.

The exercise instruction itself noted this training was optional but "highly recommended," and from what we saw, the teams who attended absolutely hit the ground running on Day one of execution. Training and enablement are just as important as the technology deployment itself. Handing a team enterprise-grade security tooling which they don't know how to use would'nt have been helpful for anyone.

The On-Range AI service: Compliant, audited, Guardrailed

This year marked our debut in providing AI access to the DCM range. We provided a compliant AI service directly on the range, backed by UK-tenanted AWS Bedrock models - specifically Claude 3.7 Sonnet running in the eu-west-2 (London) region. This wasn't AI for the sake of AI; it was a carefully architected service with guardrails, complete audit logging, and RBAC-aware access controls. We were trusted with running this service due to Elastic's experience in the AI space.

The AI service had multiple consumers on the range, and this is an important distinction. The compliant Bedrock connector we provisioned into each team's space wasn't just powering our custom agents - it also powered Elastic's native AI features, specifically:

Elastic AI Assistant for Security

The Elastic AI Assistant was available in every Blue Team space, connected to our on-range Bedrock connector. This gave teams a context-aware chat interface directly within Elastic Security where they could ask questions about their alerts, get help writing ES|QL queries, investigate suspicious processes, and get guided remediation steps. The AI Assistant uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) with Elastic's Knowledge Base feature, which is pre-populated with articles from Elastic Security Labs. Teams could also add their own documents, such as range-specific SOPs, threat intel, or team notes, to the Knowledge Base to further ground the assistant's responses in their operational context.

What made this particularly valuable in the exercise context was the AI Assistant's ability to help less experienced analysts understand what they were looking at. A junior analyst facing their first live implant beacon could ask the assistant to explain the alert, suggest investigation steps, and even help draft the incident report. The data anonymisation settings ensured that sensitive field values could be obfuscated before being sent to the LLM provider.

Elastic Attack Discovery

Attack Discovery was another significant consumer of our on-range AI service. Attack Discovery uses LLMs to analyse alerts in a team's environment and identify threats by correlating alerts, behaviours, and attack paths. Each "discovery" represents a potential attack and describes relationships among multiple alerts - telling teams which users and hosts are involved, how alerts map to the MITRE ATT&CK matrix, and which threat actor might be responsible.

For a cyber exercise in which Red Teams actively launched coordinated attacks, Attack Discovery was transformative. Instead of manually triaging hundreds of individual alerts, Blue Teams could run Attack Discovery to surface the high-level attack narratives, for example, "these 15 alerts are all part of a lateral movement chain from host X to host Y, likely by threat actor Z", and focus their investigation time where it mattered most. It's the kind of capability that directly reduces mean time to respond, and fights alert fatigue, which is precisely what you need when you're under sustained attack for five days straight.

The custom AI agents: Elastic Agent Builder

Beyond the native Elastic AI features, we built three bespoke AI agents using Elastic Agent Builder. Agent Builder is Elastic's framework for building custom AI agents that combine LLM instructions with modular, reusable tools, each tool being an ES|QL query, a built-in search capability, workflow execution, or an external integration via MCP. Agents parse natural language requests, select the appropriate tools, execute them, and iterate until they can provide a complete answer, all while managing context with data inside Elasticsearch. You can read more about the framework in the Agent Builder documentation and the Elasticsearch Labs deep dive.

The three key components of Agent Builder that we leveraged were:

Agents: Custom LLM instructions and a set of assigned tools that define the agent's persona, capabilities, and behaviour boundaries. Each agent has a system prompt that controls its mission, the tools it can access, and the structure of its responses.

Tools: Modular functions that agents use to search, retrieve, and manipulate Elasticsearch data. We built custom ES|QL tools that queried specific indices containing exercise documentation, playbooks, and reports.

Agent Chat: The conversational interface - both the built-in Kibana UI and the programmatic API - that participants used to interact with the agents.

Agent and tool configurations are defined as JSON and managed via the Agent Builder APIs, making the entire agent lifecycle - from prompt engineering to tool binding - reproducible and version-controllable. We'll share the GrantPT agent configuration and tool definitions in a follow-up post for those who want to replicate this approach - watch this space.

Here's what each agent did:

1. GrantPT - The general-purpose assistant

Available to all ~2,500 exercise participants, GrantPT was our primary AI agent and the best demonstration of how straightforward Agent Builder makes it to stand up a capable, domain-specific assistant. The agent's configuration consisted of a JSON object defining its system prompt, persona, and an array of bound tool IDs - that's it. No custom application code, no bespoke API layer, just declarative configuration.

What gave GrantPT its depth was the tooling. We defined a mix of built-in platform tools and custom ES|QL tools, each registered with a description, a parameterised query, and typed parameter definitions. For example, the knowledge base tool accepted a target_index and a semantic query parameter, executing a parameterised ES|QL query against our dcm5-grantpt-* indices with semantic search ranking:

FROM dcm5-grantpt-* METADATA _score, _index | WHERE _index == ?target_index | WHERE content: ?query | SORT _score DESC | LIMIT 10

A separate index discovery tool let the agent dynamically enumerate available knowledge base indices at the start of each conversation, meaning we could add new documentation indices during the exercise without reconfiguring the agent; it would simply discover them on the next interaction.

We also built a Jira integration tool that performed semantic search across ingested helpdesk tickets, enabling GrantPT to surface relevant troubleshooting context from prior support requests. This was particularly useful for the HelpDesk Analysts, who could ask GrantPT about recurring issues and get responses grounded in actual ticket history rather than generic guidance.

The RBAC-tailored response behaviour came from a combination of the agent's system prompt, which instructed it to contextualise answers based on the user's role, and the underlying Elasticsearch security model. Because each tool's ES|QL query is executed within the user's security context, the agent can only surface documents accessible to the user's role. A Blue Team member asking about exercise procedures would get results scoped to their team's accessible indices, whilst a HelpDesk Analyst would see results from helpdesk-specific indices. The agent didn't need explicit role-switching logic; Elasticsearch's native document-level security handled scoping, and the agent simply worked with whatever results were returned. This is one of the things that makes Agent Builder genuinely elegant - by inheriting Elasticsearch's security model, you get RBAC-aware AI without writing a single line of authorisation code.

2. REDRock - The adversary's companion

This agent was exclusively available to Red Teams. REDRock followed the same Agent Builder pattern, a dedicated system prompt defining its adversarial persona, bound to its own set of custom ES|QL tools querying Red Team-specific indices. These indices contained the Red Team playbooks, Tuoni C2 documentation, known system vulnerabilities within the range environment, and information about deployed services. The tool definitions mirrored the same parameterised semantic search pattern used by GrantPT, but were scoped to indices accessible only to Red Team roles. Red Team operators could query attack vectors, check for known weaknesses in target systems, and get contextual guidance on their operational plans. It was, quite frankly, like giving the attackers an extremely well-briefed operations officer.

3. RefPT - The referee's tool

Built specifically for the White Team (the exercise referees and assessors), RefPT was bound to tools querying indices containing Blue Team reports, scenario events, and the scoring criteria. Its purpose was to ensure uniform and fair scoring across all 40+ teams. The agent's system prompt was tuned to cross-reference submitted reports against known scenario events and scoring rubrics, helping assessors identify inconsistencies or gaps. When you've got assessors evaluating dozens of teams simultaneously, having an AI that can correlate reports against a structured scoring index is genuinely transformative for consistency.

Tines: AI-powered workflow automation

Tines was also a consumer of the on-range AI service. Each Blue Team had a dedicated Tines instance, with Tines action connectors provisioned in their Kibana space. Tines could leverage the Bedrock-backed AI capabilities for intelligent workflow automation, such as automated alert enrichment, AI-assisted triage decisions, natural-language summaries in notification workflows, and natural-language workflow creation. The Tines connector was configured per-team with credentials stored in Vault:

resource "elasticstack_kibana_action_connector" "tines_bt" { count = var.team_count name = "BT-${local.team_numbers[count.index]}-Tines" connector_type_id = ".tines" space_id = local.space_ids[count.index] config = jsonencode({ url = "https://tines.dsoc.${local.team_numbers[count.index]}.dcm.ex/" }) }

Ensuring compliance: Guardrails and audit

Every AI interaction across all of these consumers was governed by strict AWS Bedrock Guardrails. We deployed guardrails with content filtering (hate, insults, sexual content, and violence at MEDIUM thresholds), PII protection (blocking email addresses, phone numbers, names, addresses, UK National Insurance numbers, credit card numbers, and IP addresses), topic-based filtering to prevent discussion of actual classified operations, and profanity filtering. Here's a snippet of the guardrail configuration from our Terraform:

resource "aws_bedrock_guardrail" "dcm5_elastic" { name = "dcm5-prod-elastic-guardrail" description = "Guardrails for DCM5 Prod Elastic Kibana GenAI connectors" content_policy_config { filters_config { input_strength = "MEDIUM" output_strength = "MEDIUM" type = "HATE" } # ... additional content filters for INSULTS, SEXUAL, VIOLENCE } sensitive_information_policy_config { pii_entities_config { action = "BLOCK" type = "UK_NATIONAL_INSURANCE_NUMBER" } pii_entities_config { action = "BLOCK" type = "IP_ADDRESS" } # ... additional PII filters } topic_policy_config { topics_config { name = "classified-information" definition = "Discussions about actual classified operations, current real-world military activities, or operational intelligence." type = "DENY" } } }

Each Blue Team space had its own IAM user for Bedrock access, and the genAiSettings:defaultAIConnectorOnly Kibana setting was enforced to prevent teams from configuring their own connectors. This meant every single API call could be traced back to a specific team via CloudWatch, and the NSOC had complete audit visibility. The CloudWatch log group /aws/bedrock/grantpt-prod/invocations captured every invocation and guardrail event.

The numbers for all AI consumers speak for themselves: 3 custom AI Agents, 2,797 conversations, and 785 million AI tokens consumed throughout the exercise.

In-game real-time monitoring

Within the exercise scenario, each team had access to RocketChat as their on-range messaging client. Every Blue Team got its own channel, the ability to direct message anyone in the exercise, and the freedom to spin up new channels as needed. Most critically for DCM tradition, this included the memes channel - the spiritual backbone of all inter-team ribbing and the creative morale-boosting humour that inevitably emerges when you put a few thousand cyber operators under pressure for a week.

All of this communication data represented a brilliant real-time window into range health, team sentiment, and the topics trending across the exercise. It felt too good to pass up, so we ingested the entire RocketChat conversation corpus into Elastic in real time and put it to work.

Sentiment analysis and named entity recognition

For named entity recognition, we deployed the dslim/bert-base-NER model from Hugging Face into a machine learning node on the NSOC deployment using the Elastic ELAND client. This was then wired into an Elasticsearch ingest pipeline that every RocketChat message passed through on ingestion. We took the extracted entities and surfaced the most common ones as dashboard themes, giving us a live view of the ebb and flow of conversation topics throughout the exercise.

We also analysed group activity, user statistics, and general communication patterns to build a picture of life patterns for each team - most active participants, message volume over time, and sentiment trends pivoted by individual users. All told, it gave us some genuinely interesting insight into what was happening on the range in near real time. When we switched Elastic Agent into Prevent mode, for instance, a word cloud on our dashboard immediately lit up with "Elastic" as the most discussed theme across all channels - Blue Teams discussing its effectiveness, Red Teams lamenting their lost beacons. Rather satisfying, that.

Meme analysis (yes, really)

Finally - and this one raised a few eyebrows - we pulled every meme submitted to the channels, vectorised the images, and ran nearest-neighbour evaluations to cluster similar memes and topics together. We also passed them through the zero-shot NER inference model to generate thematic descriptions of each meme's content. The logic was that these outputs might prove useful later for filtering, moderation, or other in-game interactions. Whether the meme analysis yielded operationally critical intelligence is debatable. Whether it was good fun is not.

Nipping problems in the bud

As much as we hoped everything would run smoothly during exercise week, things inevitably break, aren't fully understood, or need further customisation to suit how a particular team wants to use them. For this, we had our own subsection of the in-range helpdesk where Elastic and GenAI-specific requests could be raised by any team.

We manned this helpdesk for the entire duration of the exercise, providing guidance, documentation, issue debugging, and range-specific recommendations. That last point is worth expanding on. Sometimes, what a Blue Team was seeing in Elastic wasn't actually an Elastic problem at all, but rather Elastic faithfully surfacing something on the range that warranted further investigation (Red Teams can cause absolute mayhem, and the telemetry doesn't lie). Over the course of the exercise, we covered 125 individual support requests from teams specifically asking for help from us at Elastic.

Pre-emptive debugging with Tines

Beyond visiting teams via VTC or in person at EXCON, we also worked with Tines to try something a bit more proactive. We pulled the ticket body from incoming requests, attempted to categorise the problem, ran the categorisation against our corpus of previously resolved tickets, and had GenAI produce a summarised first-pass response aimed at solving the user's issue before triage brought it to our queue.

This is actually a pattern we borrowed from our own support organisation at Elastic, where we provide a similar capability using our extensive knowledge base of previously solved issues as a repository for supporting AI Agent context. The idea is straightforward: use past solutions to give a machine-generated, informed first stab at resolving a problem, and short-circuit the need for a support engineer to pick up every ticket manually. It didn't solve everything; some issues genuinely needed a human with range context, but it meaningfully reduced the queue pressure and got faster answers to the teams who needed them. This was such a success with our own specific tickets and queue that we actually extended the remit to the entire helpdesk in the latter part of the exercise, helping to reduce the load on the other groups in the Green team supporting the exercise.

Industry partnerships: Better together

One of the things we're most proud of is how our partnership ecosystem has grown year on year. DCM is not just an Elastic show; it's a genuine coalition of industry partners, each bringing something unique to the security platform.

Year 1 (DCM2) - Elastic joined as an industry partner, providing the security monitoring and endpoint detection platform.

Year 2 (DCM3) - We brought in Endace, providing 1:1 packet capture capability. Full packet capture alongside Elastic's network visibility gave teams the ability to conduct deep-dive forensics that log-based analysis alone can't provide.

Year 3 (DCM4) - Tines joined the family, bringing workflow automation to the table. Blue Teams could now build automated response playbooks, triage workflows, and notification chains, all integrated directly into their Elastic environment via the native Tines connector.

Year 4 (DCM26, formerly DCM5) - AWS came on board, providing Bedrock access for our AI agents and contributing funding towards the Elastic deployments. This was a significant milestone; having a hyperscaler directly invested in the exercise's success unlocked capabilities (such as compliant, UK-tenanted AI inference with full guardrails and audit logging) that simply wouldn't have been possible otherwise. Tines' integration this year was also enhanced by the addition of on-range access to LLMs. The DCM series also reached a milestone this year, transitioning from its origins as an Army Cyber Association initiative to an officially funded programme under Cyber and Specialist Operations Command.

To the teams at Endace, Tines, and AWS - sincere thanks. This exercise is better because of your contributions, and all Teams are better equipped because of the platform we've built together. We're already planning for DCM27. Cheers to the lot of you.

Culture, highlights, and the bits that make it worthwhile

The Challenge Coins

We had custom challenge coins minted for DCM26. If you know, you know, challenge coins are a long-standing military tradition, and having one made for the exercise felt like the right way to mark our fourth year of involvement.

The cocktail party

We were also grateful to be invited to the High Commission cocktail party hosted by the British High Commissioner to Singapore. There's something quite surreal about discussing Elasticsearch shard counts and Terraform state management whilst holding a gin and tonic at the ambassador's invitation. It was a brilliant evening, a genuine reminder that these exercises exist at the intersection of technology and diplomacy, and that the relationships built here extend well beyond the technical.

Wrapping up

The multi-tenanted architecture proved itself under sustained load; the native Elastic AI features (AI Assistant and Attack Discovery) gave teams capabilities that would have been science fiction a few years ago; and the custom AI agents exceeded our expectations for adoption. The partnership model continues to demonstrate that industry involvement in defence exercises creates outcomes that no single organisation could achieve alone.

Defence Cyber Marvel 2026 was a landmark iteration of an exercise that continues to grow in ambition, complexity, and impact. For Elastic, being trusted to provide the core defensive security platform for 40 Blue Teams from 29 nations, and this year, the AI capability as well, is something we don't take lightly. The exercise develops real skills for real people who will go on to defend real networks, and being a part of that mission is genuinely meaningful.

As the UK Government's press release put it, DCM demonstrates the practical value of real-life scenarios that reinforce international partnerships. We couldn't agree more.

We'll be back next year, and I suspect we'll have even more to talk about. In the meantime, we'll continue to improve the product so that support for environments such as Defence Cyber Marvel excels year over year.

See you on the range.

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Further reading

Elastic Security & AI

Elastic Security - The platform powering the Blue Team deployments

AI Assistant for Security - Context-aware AI chat within Elastic Security

Attack Discovery - LLM-powered alert correlation and threat narrative generation

Agent Builder - Framework for building custom AI agents with Elasticsearch

Infrastructure & Tooling

Exercise Context