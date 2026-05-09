Copy Fail and DirtyFrag: Linux Page Cache Bugs in the Wild

Introduction

Recent Linux kernel privilege escalation vulnerabilities, Copy Fail (CVE-2026-31431) , Copy Fail 2, and DirtyFrag, highlight how subtle page cache corruption bugs can become practical, reliable paths to root. These issues are especially relevant for defenders because exploitation involves legitimate kernel interfaces, local execution, and short proof-of-concept code. Copy Fail has been reported as exploited in the wild and was added to CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog.

To help mitigate these threats, Elastic Security Labs has developed detection logic focused on the exploitation patterns around these vulnerabilities rather than only matching a specific proof-of-concept implementation.

Copy Fail

Copy Fail is a logic bug in the Linux kernel's authencesn cryptographic template. The vulnerability chains AF_ALG and splice() to create a controlled 4-byte write into the page cache of any readable file. In practice, this corrupts the in-memory view of a setuid binary like /usr/bin/su and escalates privileges without changing the file on disk. The public exploit is a 732-byte Python script that works across Ubuntu, Amazon Linux, RHEL, and SUSE.

DirtyFrag

DirtyFrag expands the same bug class into the networking stack with two page-cache write variants. The ESP path uses XFRM security associations via AF_NETLINK to perform in-place crypto operations on spliced pages, overwriting /usr/bin/su with a minimal root-shell ELF. The RxRPC fallback path uses AF_RXRPC with pcbc(fcrypt) to corrupt /etc/passwd , clearing root's password field. Both paths require unshare(CLONE_NEWUSER | CLONE_NEWNET) to gain namespace capabilities before triggering the page-cache write.

DirtyFrag does not depend on the algif_aead module, meaning systems that only applied the Copy Fail mitigation may still be exposed.

Detection

For these vulnerabilities, we focused on detecting the underlying primitives and behavior, not only a specific exploit implementation. That distinction matters, Copy Fail already has multiple public reimplementations (Python, Go, Rust, C, Metasploit), and DirtyFrag ships as a public C proof-of-concept. Trying to detect only a specific PoC leaves defenders one step behind.

Syscall-Level Primitives (Auditd)

Both Copy Fail and DirtyFrag rely on socket(AF_ALG) to access the kernel crypto subsystem, and splice() to inject read-only file pages into network buffers where in-place cryptographic operations corrupt the page cache. DirtyFrag additionally uses socket(AF_RXRPC) as a fallback when AF_ALG is unavailable. These primitives are visible through auditd syscall auditing socket with a0 hex values of 26 ( AF_ALG ) or 21 ( AF_RXRPC ), and splice calls from non-root processes. We use these as early-stage signals, correlated via EQL sequences with the final privilege escalation step of gaining effective uid 0 from a non-root caller:

sequence with maxspan=60s [any where host.os.type == "linux" and ( (event.category == "process" and auditd.data.syscall == "socket" and auditd.data.a0 in ("26", "21")) or (event.category == "process" and auditd.data.syscall == "splice") or (event.category == "network" and event.action == "bound-socket" and data_stream.dataset == "auditd_manager.auditd" and ?auditd.data.socket.family == "38") ) and user.id != "0"] by process.pid, host.id, user.id with runs=10 [process where host.os.type == "linux" and event.action == "executed" and ( (user.effective.id == "0" and user.id != "0") or (process.name in ("bash", "sh", "zsh", "dash", "fish", "ksh", "busybox") and process.args in ("-c", "--command", "-ic", "-ci", "-cl", "-lc", "-bash", "-sh", "-zsh", "-dash", "-fish", "-ksh")) )] by process.parent.pid, host.id, user.id

Example of matches :

Namespace Creation (DirtyFrag-Specific)

DirtyFrag's exploit chain also relies on unshare(CLONE_NEWUSER | CLONE_NEWNET) to gain namespace capabilities. We correlate this event with a root process execution or a setuid(0) syscall shortly after:

sequence by host.id, process.parent.pid with maxspan=30s [process where host.os.type == "linux" and ( (auditd.data.syscall == "unshare" and auditd.data.class == "namespace" and auditd.data.a0 in ("10000000", "50000000", "70000000", "10020000", "50020000", "70020000")) or (process.name == "unshare" and (process.args in ("--user", "--map-root-user", "--map-current-user") or process.args like ("-*U*", "-*r*"))) ) and user.id != "0" and user.id != null] [process where host.os.type == "linux" and user.id == "0" and user.id != null and ( process.name in ("su", "sudo", "pkexec", "passwd", "chsh", "newgrp", "doas", "run0", "sg", "dash", "sh", "bash", "zsh", "fish", "ksh", "csh", "tcsh", "ash", "mksh", "busybox", "rbash", "rzsh", "rksh", "tmux", "screen", "node") or process.name like ("python*", "perl*", "ruby*", "php*", "lua*") )]

Generic SUID Binary Abuse (Process Exec Events)

We also assessed detection options using process exec events only, as those tend to be enabled in more environments than auditd syscall auditing. A common final step for both exploits is to corrupt or influence the in-memory execution of a SUID binary such as su , sudo , pkexec , passwd , chsh , or newgrp , causing it to run attacker-controlled code as root.

Detection looks for suspicious executions where the process runs as effective UID 0, the real user is non-root, the parent process is also non-root, the SUID binary is launched with minimal arguments, and the parent process is a scripting runtime, shell one-liner, or executable from a user-writable path:

process where event.type == "start" and event.action == "exec" and ( (process.user.id == 0 and process.real_user.id != 0) or (process.group.id == 0 and process.real_group.id != 0) ) and ( (process.name == "su" and process.args_count <= 2) or (process.name == "sudo" and process.args_count == 1) or (process.name == "pkexec" and process.args_count == 1) or (process.name == "passwd" and process.args_count <= 2) ) and ( process.parent.name like (".*", "python*", "perl*", "ruby*", "lua*", "php*", "node", "deno", "bun", "java") or process.parent.executable like ("./*", "/tmp/*", "/var/tmp/*", "/dev/shm/*", "/run/user/*", "/var/run/user/*", "/home/*/*") or ( process.parent.name in ("bash", "dash", "sh", "tcsh", "csh", "zsh", "ksh", "fish", "mksh") and process.parent.args in ("-c", "-cl", "-lc", "--command", "-ic", "-ci", "-bash", "-sh", "-zsh", "-dash", "-fish", "-ksh") and process.parent.args_count <= 4 ) )

Without relying on a child process being spawned, we can also hunt proactively for exploitation activity using ES|QL. Both Copy Fail and DirtyFrag produce a distinctive burst of interleaved socket(AF_ALG) and splice() syscalls from the same process. Copy Fail iterates 48 times to write 192 bytes, and DirtyFrag follows a similar pattern across its ESP and RxRPC paths.

The following query aggregates these syscalls by process and surfaces any non-root process combining AF_ALG or AF_RXRPC sockets with splice calls at volume :

FROM logs-auditd_manager.auditd-default* | WHERE host.os.type == "linux" AND user.id != "0" AND ( (event.category == "process" AND auditd.data.syscall == "socket" AND auditd.data.a0 IN ("26", "21")) OR (event.category == "process" AND auditd.data.syscall == "splice") OR (event.category == "network" AND event.action == "bound-socket" AND auditd.data.socket.family == "38") ) | EVAL is_af_alg = CASE(auditd.data.syscall == "socket" AND auditd.data.a0 == "26", 1, 0), is_af_rxrpc = CASE(auditd.data.syscall == "socket" AND auditd.data.a0 == "21", 1, 0), is_splice = CASE(auditd.data.syscall == "splice", 1, 0), is_bind_alg = CASE(event.action == "bound-socket" AND auditd.data.socket.family == "38", 1, 0) | STATS socket_af_alg = SUM(is_af_alg), socket_af_rxrpc = SUM(is_af_rxrpc), splice_count = SUM(is_splice), bind_af_alg = SUM(is_bind_alg), total_calls = COUNT(*), first_seen = MIN(@timestamp), last_seen = MAX(@timestamp) BY host.name, user.name, process.executable, process.pid | EVAL duration_seconds = DATE_DIFF("seconds", first_seen, last_seen), distinct_syscalls = CASE( socket_af_alg > 0 AND splice_count > 0 AND bind_af_alg > 0, "af_alg+splice+bind", socket_af_alg > 0 AND splice_count > 0, "af_alg+splice", socket_af_rxrpc > 0 AND splice_count > 0, "af_rxrpc+splice", socket_af_alg > 0, "af_alg_only", socket_af_rxrpc > 0, "af_rxrpc_only", splice_count > 0, "splice_only", "other" ) | WHERE total_calls >= 10 AND (socket_af_alg > 0 OR socket_af_rxrpc > 0) AND splice_count > 0 | SORT total_calls DESC | LIMIT 50

Auditd rules:

The following rules can be added to your Auditd integration config to enable visibility on these exploit primitives:

-a always,exit -F arch=b64 -S socket -k socket_syscall -a always,exit -F arch=b32 -S socketcall -k socket_syscall -a always,exit -F arch=b64 -S splice -k splice-syscall -a always,exit -F arch=b32 -S splice -k splice-syscall -a always,exit -F arch=b64 -S bind -k socket_bound -a always,exit -F arch=b32 -S bind -k socket_bound

Detection rules :

Mitigation

Detection should be paired with hardening and patching. The primary remediation for both vulnerabilities is to update the Linux kernel once distribution patches are available.

Where immediate patching is not possible, targeted module blocking can reduce the attack surface. For Copy Fail, disabling the algif_aead module prevents the AF_ALG AEAD path used by the exploit:

echo "install algif_aead /bin/false" > /etc/modprobe.d/copyfail.conf rmmod algif_aead 2>/dev/null

For DirtyFrag, disabling the affected networking modules blocks both the ESP and RxRPC exploit paths:

printf 'install esp4 /bin/false

install esp6 /bin/false

install rxrpc /bin/false

' > /etc/modprobe.d/dirtyfrag.conf rmmod esp4 esp6 rxrpc 2>/dev/null

After applying either mitigation, dropping the page cache ensures any previously corrupted in-memory pages are discarded:

echo 3 > /proc/sys/vm/drop_caches

These mitigations should be tested in a staging environment before production deployment, as disabling kernel modules may impact IPsec VPNs, crypto applications, or other services depending on the affected subsystems. Dropping the page cache causes a brief I/O spike and should be avoided during peak load.

Restricting unprivileged user namespace creation also hardens against DirtyFrag and similar exploits:

sysctl -w kernel.unprivileged_userns_clone=0

On RHEL/Fedora, use user.max_user_namespaces=0 instead. This setting may affect applications that rely on unprivileged namespaces such as certain container runtimes and browser sandboxes. Evaluate compatibility before applying.

References :