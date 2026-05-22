PHANTOMPULSE: anatomy of a hijackable blockchain-C2 RAT

Elastic Security Labs's prior coverage of REF6598 documented an intrusion set whose Windows toolchain landed via Obsidian plugin abuse, escalated via an in-memory PE loader (PHANTOMPULL), and finished with a RAT (PHANTOMPULSE). That post focused on delivery. This post analyzes the final stage: PHANTOMPULSE, an implant that ships three process-injection techniques, resolves its C2 through Ethereum/Base/Optimism transaction inputs, and bypasses UAC via the public
schuac technique. The analysis surfaces a sinkhole-able blockchain C2 channel, a unified hardware-breakpoint primitive that disables AMSI / WLDP / ETW and pervasive AI-assisted-development fingerprints in the implant's debug strings.
Key takeaways
- PHANTOMPULSE implements three injection techniques adapted from recent public offensive-security PoCs.
- AMSI, WLDP, and ETW are bypassed via a single shared HWBP primitive
- The blockchain C2 resolver has no sender verification, allowing a defender to override the C2 URL for every implant by posting a single transaction
- Strong AI-assisted-development indicators present in the binary
A note on AI-assisted development
PHANTOMPULSE bears strong fingerprints of AI coding assistance, visible throughout the debug strings.
The clearest tells:
- Structured step numbering in operational logs:
[STEP 1] Staged mode — payload downloaded from C2 at runtime,
[STEP 1/3] Scheduled Task (DotNetSvcUpdateTask, logon + every 3 min),
[STEP 2/3] Boot Task (DotNetSvcCoreTask, INTERACTIVE_TOKEN + BootTrigger),
[UNINSTALL 4/6] Removing persist_loader DLL + registry PE data...,
[REPAIR] Reinstalling boot task (INTERACTIVE_TOKEN)....
- ENTER/DONE function tracing:
"[HEIS] encrypt_text_only ENTER"/
"[HEIS] encrypt_text_only DONE",
"KeylogResolveAPIs: ENTER". The diagnostic style LLMs default to when generating new functions.
- Verbose diagnostics:
"FindHostProcessEx: scan stats: total=%lu sessSkip=%lu openFail=%lu native=%lu wow64=%lu mapReject=%lu dbgReject=%lu sess=%lu",
"ManualMap: thread hijacked and resumed — DLL injection via thread hijack complete". Self-explanatory output, unusually talkative for malware.
- Em dashes in C strings:
"elevate: FAIL — no deployed DLL path",
">>> .elevate: NOT proxy — spawning trusted host to handle elevation".
Execution chain
MainEntryLogic is the orchestration function that runs the full initialization sequence before entering the C2 loop:
start
└─ WinMain
└─ MainEntryLogic
1. DynInit // Bootstrap API resolution
2. ElevationStateCheck // ".elevate" marker detection, routes by token elevation state
3. SingleInstanceCheck // XOR-decrypted mutex, exit if already running
4. EvasionInit // Direct syscalls + ETW HWBP
5. SyscallResolverInit // CPUID + hash-based kernel32 resolution
6. SleepMaskInit // Sleep obfuscation setup
7. ComputeMachineID // DJB2(module name) ^ volume serial
8. IsRunningHollowed // Process hollowing self-check
9. CollectSysInfo // CPU, GPU, RAM, OS, AV, apps
10. FilelessPersist // Drop stub DLL, registry artifact
11. InstallPersistence // Three scheduled tasks via COM ITaskService
12. C2Loop_Init → C2Loop_Main
At startup, the implant DJB2-hashes the user name and computer name and looks each up in a precomputed table. A match exits the process. Brute-forcing the table against public anti-sandbox wordlists recovered 20 of the 61 entries:
WDAGUtilityAccount (Windows Defender Application Guard), several
DESKTOP-XXXXXXX default-VM names, and the Joe Sandbox personas (
abby,
patex,
george,
john,
lisa,
frank,
RDhJ0CNFevzX).
Defense evasion
Direct syscalls and API wrappers
PHANTOMPULSE resolves ntdll functions by walking
PEB→Ldr with DJB2 hashes, extracts System Service Numbers (SSNs) from each NT function's prologue, and builds private syscall stubs. These stubs are wrapped in higher-level helpers used throughout the rest of the implant:
NtCreateFile_Wrap
NtWriteFile_Wrap
NtClose_Wrap
NtCreateSection_Wrap
NtMapViewOfSection_Wrap
NtProtectVirtualMemory_Wrap
NtWriteVirtualMemory_Wrap
The rest of the implant calls these wrappers instead of
kernel32/
ntdll exports, defeating user-mode
ntdll hooks (IAT replacements, inline detours, or trampoline patches) that EDR products inject into the documented API surface.
A single helper function routes every disk write through
NtCreateFile +
NtWriteFile directly, with delete-and-retry on access errors.
String and config obfuscation
PHANTOMPULSE uses four XOR layers for different artifacts:
|What
|Key
|Where the key lives
|C2 fallback URL, mutex, drop-path filenames
|16-byte:
F7 7C 8E 40 DF C1 7B E5 E7 4D 86 79 D5 B3 53 41
|Embedded in
.rdata
|Blockchain provider hostnames (UTF-16 LE)
|8-byte:
5A 3C 7E 1D 9F 2B 4E 8A
|Embedded in
.rdata
|COM Elevation Moniker, keylog file payload
0xE95CA237, computed at runtime to keep the constant out of
.rdata
|Computed, not stored
|C2 URL pulled from blockchain transaction
input
|The resolver wallet address itself
|Reused from the public lookup key
AMSI, WLDP, and ETW bypass via hardware breakpoints
PHANTOMPULSE disables AMSI, the Windows Lockdown Policy code-trust check, and ETW telemetry through a single shared primitive: a hardware breakpoint planted on each API entry, intercepted by a vectored exception handler that fakes the return value without inline patching.
|Slot
|Target API
|Spoofed return (RAX)
|DR0
WldpQueryDynamicCodeTrust
0 (
S_OK)
|DR1
AmsiScanBuffer
0x80070057 (
E_INVALIDARG)
|DR2
EtwEventWrite
0 (
STATUS_SUCCESS)
The mechanism, step by step:
- The implant resolves the target API. AMSI and WLDP go through
LoadLibraryA+ hash-based export lookup; ETW uses a PEB→Ldr walk since ntdll is already loaded.
- The HWBP descriptor (target API address, mode, spoofed return value) is written into one of four 40-byte slots in a global slot table.
- A helper thread suspends the target thread, calls
NtGetContextThread/
NtSetContextThreadto write DR0–DR3 + DR7, then resumes. (If the implant's vectored exception handler is already installed, an in-process
STATUS_BREAKPOINTis raised instead, letting the VEH read the slot table and program the DRs without a helper thread.)
- When the protected API is called, the CPU raises
Debug Exceptionon the function's first instruction.
- The implant's vectored exception handler intercepts the
Debug Exception, walks its 4-slot table to find the firing address, and modifies the thread context:
CONTEXT.Raxis set to the per-slot spoofed return value,
CONTEXT.Ripis redirected to a pre-stored "skip" thunk that returns to the caller.
- The handler returns
EXCEPTION_CONTINUE_EXECUTION. The caller sees the spoofed RAX as if the API had run.
The dispatcher serves two paths. One handler (
VEH_Dispatcher) processes both the implant's own
RaiseException(STATUS_BREAKPOINT) calls (used to seed and re-program the DR registers from the slot table) and the
STATUS_SINGLE_STEP exceptions that fire when a protected API is called. The exception code drives the branch:
STATUS_BREAKPOINT triggers DR programming,
STATUS_SINGLE_STEP triggers the spoof.
The handler is also not registered directly.
AddVectoredExceptionHandler receives a tiny JMP thunk allocated at runtime in a fresh
MEM_PRIVATE page (
VirtualAlloc +
VirtualProtect to
PAGE_EXECUTE_READ). The thunk is a
JMP [RIP-relative] indirect jump (6-byte opcode
FF 25 00 00 00 00) followed inline by the dispatcher's address. Because no bytes are ever written to
AmsiScanBuffer,
WldpQueryDynamicCodeTrust, or
EtwEventWrite, signature-based detection that scans for prologue patches misses this entirely.
Build variant: active and dormant subsystems
Several subsystems exist in the binary as code or strings, but are not active in this build. This is a stripped-down build of a larger codebase.
- NTDLL unhooking: Debug strings for an unhooking subsystem live in
.rdata(
UnhookNtdll: ntdll base = %p,
applied %d relocation fixups to .text), but nothing references them. Dead in this variant.
- Registry-resident PE blob loader: earlier builds stored the next-stage PE inside the registry. This build does not, but the uninstall routine still cleans up the legacy registry blob.
- COM hijack persistence: never installed by this build. Cleanup logic for it remains in the uninstall routine.
- Print monitor persistence: same pattern as COM hijack; install path absent, uninstall path retained.
The last three (registry blob loader, COM hijack, print monitor) show the opposite pattern: cleanup logic with no install logic, retained for backward compatibility against older deployments.
|Feature
|payloads build
|Evidence
|Direct syscalls (SSN extraction)
|Active
|SSN extraction + stub generation confirmed
|AMSI / WLDP / ETW HWBP bypass
|Active
DR0/
DR1/
DR2 via shared helper-thread primitive
|Three-way process injection
|Active
PhantomInject,
DbgNexum,
ManualMap are all functional
|Blockchain C2 resolution
|Active
|Three Blockscout providers queried
|NTDLL unhooking
|Dead code
|Strings present, zero code references
|HEIS encryption
|Disabled
|Code encrypt/decrypt stubbed
|Registry-resident PE blob loader
|Legacy only
|Only cleaned during uninstall
|COM hijack persistence
|Legacy only
|Cleaned during uninstall, never installed
|Print monitor persistence
|Legacy only
|Cleaned during uninstall, never installed
|Decoy strings
|Active
|4 unreferenced decoy strings in
.rdata
Command and control
Blockchain C2 resolution
PHANTOMPULSE decentralizes C2 lookup through three Blockscout providers:
eth.blockscout[.]com(Ethereum L1)
base.blockscout[.]com(Base L2)
optimism.blockscout[.]com(Optimism L2)
The wallet address
0xc117688c530b660e15085bF3A2B664117d8672aA is XOR-decrypted from storage with a 16-byte key. For each provider, the implant issues an HTTPS GET (port 443, SSL cert errors ignored), pulls the
input field of the latest transaction, hex-decodes it, XOR-decrypts with the wallet address bytes as the key, and validates that the result begins with
http. On total failure, it falls back to the hardcoded URL
https://panel.fefea22134[.]net.
The resolver does not verify the sender of the transaction. It only checks that the latest decoded
input starts with
http. Anyone can submit a transaction to that wallet with their own URL XOR-encoded under the wallet bytes, and every PHANTOMPULSE instance of that campaign that polls afterward resolves to that URL. For network defenders, this is a viable sinkhole at the cost of one transaction.
Endpoints and heartbeat
Five API paths are constructed at runtime, re-encrypted in memory with a per-session key:
|Path
|Method
|Content-Type
|Purpose
/v1/telemetry/report
|POST
application/json
|Heartbeat with full system telemetry
/v1/telemetry/tasks/<machine_id>
|GET
|Command fetch
/v1/telemetry/upload/
|POST
image/bmp
|Screenshot / file upload
/v1/telemetry/result
|POST
application/json
|Command result delivery
/v1/telemetry/keylog/
|POST
text/plain
|Keylog data upload
The heartbeat sends a full system profile as JSON:
{
"machine_id": "<uint32>",
"status": "online",
"cpu": "<model>",
"gpu": "<description>",
"ram_mb": "<uint32>",
"os": "<version>",
"username": "<user>",
"computer_name": "<name>",
"cores": "<uint32>",
"screen_w": "<int>",
"screen_h": "<int>",
"privilege": "<user|admin|admin_nouac|system>",
"build": "payloads",
"public_ip": "<ip>",
"av_list": ["<av1>", "<av2>"],
"apps": ["<app1>", "<app2>"],
"last_cmd": "<cmd>",
"last_cmd_result": "<result>"
}
Two response fields are parsed:
"status":"deleted" triggers full uninstall;
"ip":"<value>" populates the public-IP cache, but only if local discovery (ipif[.]org / icanhazip[.]com/ checkip.amazonaws[.]com) hasn't already filled it.
Loop cadence and resilience
- Sleep: uniform random in [20, 40] seconds
- Self-healing: runs at iteration 2, then every 10th iteration
- Health-monitor tick: first call after the implant comes online, then every 5th iteration thereafter. Populates a local system-info struct (CPU%, RAM, OS version, uptime, computer name).
- Failure threshold: 10 consecutive heartbeat failures trigger a self-restart for stuck SSL/TLS recovery
- Re-resolution: on failure, blockchain re-resolution runs; if the resolved URL changes, the failure counter resets
- Public IP:
api4.ipify[.]org→
ipv4.icanhazip[.]com→
checkip.amazonaws[.]com
- Connectivity check: probes
microsoft[.]com,
google[.]com,
cloudflare[.]com,
github[.]com
Command dispatch
The command dispatcher routes commands by DJB2 hash. Eight commands total:
|Hash
|Command
|Behavior
0x04CF1142
inject
|Inject shellcode/DLL/EXE. Routes by type: shellcode →
PhantomInject; DLL →
ManualMap; EXE →
DbgNexum. The AMSI and WLDP HWBP bypasses are installed on the first
inject call (the ETW HWBP is already in place from
EvasionInit).
0x7C95D91A
drop
|Drop the file to the disk and execute. Supports DLL, EXE, shellcode (APC injection), and MSI payloads.
0x9A37F083
screenshot
|GDI capture, downscale to 960px wide, upload as BMP.
0x08DEDEF0
keylog
|Start or stop the inline keylogger.
0x4EE251FF
uninstall
|6-step cleanup and termination.
0x65CCC50B
elevate
|UAC bypass via the
schuac technique (
IElevatedFactoryServer::ServerCreateElevatedObject(CLSID_TaskScheduler)); registers a transient elevated task that relaunches the implant.
0xB3B5B880
downgrade
|SYSTEM → elevated admin transition.
0x20CE3BC8
|(self-restart)
|Cascading self-terminate:
NtTerminateProcess(-1, 0) direct syscall first; if that fails to resolve, falls back to
ExitProcess(0). Persistence relaunches the implant on the next scheduled task tick. Operationally equivalent to a soft restart.
The eighth handler has no debug log naming it. It self-terminates; the scheduled task relaunches the implant on the next tick. The lack of LLM-style scaffolding (debug strings) makes this one of the few handlers in the binary that appears to be added by the human author rather than LLM-generated.
Injection techniques
PHANTOMPULSE ships three injection techniques, one per payload type. The
inject C2 command routes shellcode to
PhantomInject, DLLs to
ManualMap, and EXEs to
DbgNexum.
The AMSI/WLDP hardware-breakpoint bypasses are installed on the first
inject call, before any injector runs.
|Payload type
|Injector
|Strategy
|Shellcode
|PhantomInject
|Module stomping in
dbghelp.dll via
SEC_IMAGE
|EXE
|DbgNexum
|Debug-API state machine
|DLL
|ManualMap
|Full PE manual mapping
PhantomInject: module stomping into dbghelp.dll
Module stomping avoids
MEM_PRIVATE allocation by mapping a legitimate Windows DLL as
SEC_IMAGE and overwriting
.text:
-
Acquires
SeDebugPrivilege(via
OpenProcessToken/
LookupPrivilegeValueW/
AdjustTokenPrivileges), then walks the process snapshot for one of seven host-process candidates (case-insensitive match). Tried in priority order:
sihost.exe,
taskhostw.exe,
backgroundTaskHost.exe,
RuntimeBroker.exe,
dllhost.exe,
ctfmon.exe,
explorer.exe.
-
Opens
dbghelp.dllvia
NtOpenFile, creates
SEC_IMAGEsection, maps into target via
NtMapViewOfSection
-
Parses the local copy for
.textRVA and size, then frees it
-
Selects and suspends a thread, captures context
-
Builds an 82-byte save-call-restore trampoline
-
Writes shellcode + trampoline into
.textof the mapped DLL
-
Flips protection to
PAGE_EXECUTE_READ
-
Repoints RIP to the trampoline, resumes thread
To a memory scanner, the result looks like a thread executing inside legitimate
dbghelp.dll, a file-backed image region with the right file path, section name, and first-page hash.
DbgNexum: debug API as an execution controller
DbgNexum handles EXE payloads. Rather than writing executable code into the target up front, it uses the Windows debug API to drive execution one exception at a time: a ROP chain whose gadgets are full Windows APIs in the target.
The technique is not original to PHANTOMPULSE. It is a verbatim lift of
dis0rder0x00/DbgNexum, a public proof of concept published on GitHub on 2026-01-04. The operator kept the published technique name (
"DbgNexum") in the implant's debug strings unchanged, and the inner state machine is a 1:1 match: the same bait API, section name, gadget chain, and constants. PHANTOMPULSE wraps the lifted x64 core with operational scaffolding the PoC does not have: host-process selection (
FindHostProcessEx), a fallback that spawns a fresh
SysWOW64\cmd.exe /
rundll32.exe /
notepad.exe, a custom PE-loading bootstrap (so it can carry full EXEs instead of raw shellcode), and a separate WoW64 cross-architecture variant.
For native x64 payloads, the implant pre-stages the PE, the bootstrap stub, and the trampoline config inside a named file-mapping section. The section name is the literal two-byte string
"MZ", the implant attaches with
DebugActiveProcess and creates a remote thread on
FileTimeToSystemTime with a hardware breakpoint on DR0.
When the bait hits the breakpoint, a state machine drives the target through this API chain:
- Redirect
RIPto
DbgBreakPoint+1with the trap flag set; the resulting single-step exception bridges into the rest of the chain.
LocalAlloc(LMEM_ZEROINIT, 3), allocate the 3-byte name buffer.
memcpy(buf, kernel32_base, 2), copy
"MZ"from
kernel32.dll's DOS header into the buffer.
memset(stack+40, 0, 8): zero a stack arg slot.
OpenFileMappingA(0x1F, FALSE, "MZ"), open the prepared section with full section-mapping access.
MapViewOfFile(...), map it into the target.
- Redirect
RIPto
mapped_base + 0x400, the bootstrap stub. This is the only stage logged directly:
DbgNexumLoop64: stage 6 -> stub at %llx, base=%llx. (The PoC redirects to
mapped_base + 0for raw shellcode; PHANTOMPULSE adds the
+0x400offset to land on its custom PE loader.)
Each transition intercepts the next debug event, restores
RSP, clears the trap flag, modifies
RIP and the argument registers (
RCX,
RDX,
R8,
R9) for the next call, and continues the debuggee. DR0 is reused as an execute hardware breakpoint on each saved return address, so no inline patches or
WriteProcessMemory against the target are needed. From the kernel's view, all that happened was a thread inside
kernel32.dll calling
LocalAlloc,
OpenFileMappingA, and
MapViewOfFile.
The cross-architecture path (PE32 from a 64-bit implant) is a PHANTOMPULSE-only variant the public PoC does not have. It takes a shortcut: the implant walks the target's
PEB.Ldr via
NtReadVirtualMemory (using
ProcessWow64Information to pick the 32-bit or 64-bit PEB layout) to find a DLL with a callable entry point, then pre-maps a section containing a 32-bit loader stub and trampoline into both processes via
NtCreateSection +
NtMapViewOfSection. The redirect is just two stages: bait at
RtlExitUserThread, then a
DbgBreakPoint-mediated single step jumps
RIP to the trampoline. There is no API chain on this path because the section is already mapped on both sides, so
OpenFileMappingA/
MapViewOfFile aren't needed.
Cross-arch host selection runs through
FindHostProcessEx, which excludes critical system processes (
csrss.exe,
lsass.exe,
smss.exe,
winlogon.exe,
services.exe,
wininit.exe,
svchost.exe,
MsMpEng.exe) and falls back to spawning a fresh
SysWOW64\cmd.exe /
rundll32.exe /
notepad.exe if no usable WoW64 host is found.
ManualMap: full PE mapper
ManualMap handles DLL payloads with a complete PE manual mapping implementation:
-
Validates MZ/PE signature; rejects PE32 in the x64 host path (debug-log:
"PE32 DLL in x64 host is impossible")
-
Allocates
SizeOfImagein the target via
NtAllocateVirtualMemory
-
Copies headers and sections to a local staging buffer
-
Applies base relocations (
IMAGE_REL_BASED_DIR64,
IMAGE_REL_BASED_HIGHLOW)
-
Resolves imports via
LoadLibraryA+
GetProcAddress
-
Wipes PE headers (zeros
SizeOfHeadersbytes)
-
Writes the staged image into the remote allocation
-
Sets per-section memory protection
-
Builds a 137-byte trampoline in a separate 0x2000-byte remote allocation (set to
PAGE_EXECUTE_READ):
The full trampoline shellcode gist contains the complete bytes.
10. Hijacks a thread via suspend / get-context / set-context
Privilege escalation
The
elevate command is a UAC bypass via the
schuac technique (
IElevatedFactoryServer::ServerCreateElevatedObject(CLSID_TaskScheduler)), published as UACME issue #129 by zcgonvh, currently under the ID 74.
Mechanism
MaintenanceUI.dll's
CMaintenanceUIVirtualFactory (CLSID
{A6BFEA43-501F-456F-A845-983D3AD7B8F0}) is registered with an
Elevation registry key, so the OS hands non-admin callers an elevated instance. Its
IElevatedFactoryServer interface exposes
ServerCreateElevatedObject(rclsid, riid, ppv), which the elevated server uses to instantiate any other CLSID under its elevated context. PHANTOMPULSE feeds it
CLSID_TaskScheduler, gets back an elevated
ITaskService, and uses that service to register a
HighestAvailable-RunLevel task that re-launches the implant.
The
elevate C2 command
Inside
ProcessCommands, the elevate handler:
- Builds the task action. The command is
<system_dir>\rundll32.exewith arguments
\"<deployed_dll>\",DllRegisterServer. The user identifier is
COMPUTERNAME\USERNAMEfrom
GetEnvironmentVariableW. ![Elevate command call][/assets/images/blockchain-c2-phantompulse-rat-sinkhole/image17.png]
- Writes the
.elevatemarker as a single byte (
"1",
0x31), not encoded parameters. The write goes through
NtCreateFile+
NtWriteFileto bypass user-mode hooks. The marker is just a presence flag; the elevation parameters travel inside the task definition the implant is about to register.
- XOR-decrypts the COM Elevation Moniker at runtime, 66 bytes from
.rdataxored against seed
0xE95CA237, which decodes to
Elevation:Administrator!new:{A6BFEA43-501F-456F-A845-983D3AD7B8F0}.
- Calls
CoGetObject(moniker, &BIND_OPTS3{dwClassContext=CLSCTX_LOCAL_SERVER}, IID_IElevatedFactoryServer, &factory)to get an elevated
IElevatedFactoryServer*, then
factory->ServerCreateElevatedObject(CLSID_TaskScheduler, IID_ITaskService, &elevatedTaskService)to get an elevated
ITaskService*that inherits the elevation.
- Registers a transient task
DotNetSvcElevateTaskat
HighestAvailableRunLevel with the rundll32 action above.
- Deletes any pre-existing non-elevated persistent tasks so the old low-IL persistence cannot race the elevated relaunch.
- Calls
ITaskService::Runon the transient task and deletes it immediately afterward. Releases the single-instance mutex and exits the medium-IL implant.
Fallback retry via proxy rundll32
If the
CoGetObject /
RegisterTask chain fails, a fallback path takes over. A separate startup path spawns a fresh
rundll32.exe "<deployed_dll>",DllRegisterServer directly via
CreateProcessW, with retries (
">>> .elevate redirect attempt %d"). Inside that rundll32 the implant detects
isProxy=1,
elevated=0 and retries the schuac sequence with three registration variants (
ELEVATED+INTERACTIVE+user,
ELEVATED+INTERACTIVE,
INTERACTIVE). On success, the elevated task fires and the elevated relaunch takes over. On exhaustion, the proxy logs
">>> Phase 1: all registration methods failed, cleaning marker" and exits.
Elevated rundll32 relaunch
When the transient task fires,
svchost.exe (Schedule) launches
rundll32.exe "<deployed_dll>",DllRegisterServer under a fresh high-IL token. The implant's
DllRegisterServer export runs as the entry; at startup it sees the
.elevate marker and a high-IL token and routes to the elevated path:
- Reads and deletes the
.elevatemarker.
- Reinstalls persistence under elevated context, including the boot task
DotNetSvcCoreTaskunder
\Microsoft\Windows\NetFramework\, registered with
INTERACTIVE_TOKEN+
BootTrigger, which requires admin to register.
- Continues normal implant operation as a high-IL service.
Marker-state routing
At every startup,
MainEntryLogic calls
GetFileAttributesW on the
.elevate path. If it returns
INVALID_FILE_ATTRIBUTES, the implant skips all elevation logic and starts normally. If the marker exists, the implant gathers two more facts: whether the current process is a
rundll32.exe/
regsvr32.exe proxy, and whether the token is elevated, then routes on the combination:
|Marker
|Proxy
|Elevated
|What happens
|absent
|n/a
|n/a
|normal startup, no special routing
|present
|no
|no
|spawn proxy rundll32 to retry the schuac chain, then exit
|present
|yes
|no
|retry schuac inside the rundll32; on exhaustion delete marker and exit
|present
|*
|yes
|delete marker, reinstall persistence with the boot task, continue as high-IL
The marker file's contents are never read, its presence alone drives the routing.
Elastic Security Labs' Exploring Windows UAC Bypasses covers detection patterns for the
IElevatedFactoryServer class of bypass directly.
Persistence
Three scheduled tasks
PHANTOMPULSE installs three scheduled tasks via the COM
ITaskService interface, each executing
rundll32.exe "<stub_dll>",DllRegisterServer:
|Task
|Trigger
|Interval
|RunLevel
DotNetSvcUpdateTask
|User Logon + Time
|3 min
|Standard
DotNetSvcCoreTask
|Boot + Time
|15 min
|HighestAvailable + Hidden
DotNetSvcUserTask
|User Logon
|On logon
|Standard
The boot task lives under
\Microsoft\Windows\NetFramework\ to blend with legitimate .NET maintenance tasks. Its full XML body is embedded in
.rdata, not constructed at runtime. Signatures on this literal blob are durable across builds.
Installation tries multiple
RegisterTask fallback variants per task, combining
INTERACTIVE_TOKEN and
S4U logon types with different user-identifier formats (
COMPUTER\User,
SID, short username). The exact order of attempts depends on the implant's privilege context (SYSTEM, admin, or standard user); failures fall through to the next variant until one succeeds.
Stub DLL drop
The deployed agent lives encrypted and compressed inside the EXE's own
.rdata.
FilelessPersist decrypts it on demand and writes the result to disk via (
NtCreateFile +
NtWriteFile).
Decryption is two stages:
- XOR-decode a blob against a rotating 16-byte key at (
decoded[i] = blob[i] ^ key[i & 0xF], with
decoded[0] = 0x1Eas a hard-coded first byte that primes the LZNT1 chunk header).
RtlDecompressBuffer(COMPRESSION_FORMAT_LZNT1, ...)on the decoded buffer, which is a DLL (
svcagent.dll).
Drop paths in priority order, falling through on access errors:
%ProgramData%\AssetMon\svcagent.dll(primary)
%APPDATA%\AssetMon\svcagent.dll
%TEMP%\svcagent.dll
- A redundant
%ProgramData%"sleeper" copy at a separate path
Analysts can reproduce the deployed DLL offline by reading the two regions above out of the EXE, applying the XOR loop, and feeding the result to
RtlDecompressBuffer (or any LZNT1 implementation) as seen in the CyberChef screenshot below.
DLL sideload migration
A block inside
SetupRegistryPE (logged with the
MigrateSideload /
MigrateLegacySideloads debug-string prefixes) enumerates running processes and their executable directories, hunting for
diagcore.dll. When found, it overwrites the file with the current stub via
CopyFileW.
Self-healing
Self-healing runs on iteration 2 of the C2 loop and every 10th iteration thereafter, gated on a deferred-persist flag being clear. The check order:
- Registry-persistence check first.
CheckRegistryPersistenceruns at the top of the block. If it reports unhealthy, the implant immediately re-runs
FilelessPersist(re-decrypts and re-drops the stub DLL) and
InstallPersistence(re-registers the task triggers).
- Task verification.
SelfHealCheckTasksthen verifies the three persistence tasks (
DotNetSvcUpdateTask,
DotNetSvcCoreTask,
DotNetSvcUserTask) and reinstalls any that are missing. The boot task check is gated on SYSTEM-or-admin context; non-privileged callers skip it.
- AV inventory refresh.
DetectInstalledAVruns at the end to refresh the operator-visible AV product list.
The privilege gating matters for eviction. From a non-elevated context, the boot-task check is skipped, so the boot task is not inspected during cleanup. Full eviction requires removing all three tasks plus the registry artifact in one window from an elevated context.
Beyond the iteration-based self-heal, the implant carries a deferred-persist mechanism keyed off a single flag. On heartbeat-success paths in
C2Loop_Main, once the heartbeat-success counter exceeds one with the flag set, the implant re-runs
FilelessPersist +
InstallPersistence and clears the flag. This gives PHANTOMPULSE a second persistence-repair path that fires on a different trigger than the iteration-based self-heal.
Collection
Inline keylogger with clipboard monitoring
The keylogger runs inline in the C2 loop with no dedicated thread. It resolves APIs from
user32.dll at runtime:
|API
|Purpose
GetAsyncKeyState
|Polling key state
GetForegroundWindow
|Active window detection
GetWindowTextA
|Window title capture
MapVirtualKeyA /
ToUnicode
|Key translation
GetClipboardSequenceNumber
|Clipboard change detection
OpenClipboard /
GetClipboardData
|Clipboard reading (CF_UNICODETEXT)
The log file is XOR-encrypted with the
0xE95CA237 seed. Uploads send only the delta to avoid retransmission.
Screenshot
Screenshots use GDI APIs resolved by hash. If desktop width exceeds 960 px, the image is downscaled before upload. The raw BMP is built in memory and uploaded with
Content-Type: image/bmp. Triggered on-demand by the
screenshot C2 command (hash
0x9A37F083).
System reconnaissance
Recon data the implant gathers:
|Data
|Source
|CPU
|Registry:
ProcessorNameString
|GPU
|Registry display adapter
DriverDesc (filters "Microsoft Basic")
|RAM
GlobalMemoryStatusEx
|OS
RtlGetVersion with build-to-version mapping (Win7 through Win11, Server 2008 through Server 2025)
|Username
GetUserNameW with fallback to
LookupAccountSidW from
explorer.exe token
|Privilege
|Token elevation type:
user,
admin,
admin_nouac,
system
|AV
DetectInstalledAV matches running processes against a hardcoded list of ~25–30 AV vendor process names
|Apps
DetectInstalledApps checks a curated 19-name targeted-app list
|Firewall state
|Reads
SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\SharedAccess\Parameters\FirewallPolicy\{Domain,Standard,Public}Profile to record per-profile enabled state
|Services
|Running-service count via service enumeration
|Machine ID
|DJB2(module name) ^ volume serial
|Public IP
|Multi-API HTTPS chain
The AV-detection list is unusually broad, covering standard Western consumer AV products such as Defender, Norton, McAfee, Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, F-Secure, G Data, Kaspersky, Panda, Sophos, Trend Micro, VIPRE, Webroot, ZoneAlarm, Comodo along with EDR vendors (CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, Cylance, Malwarebytes, HitmanPro) are all covered. The implant also probes for AhnLab V3 (South Korean), Qihoo 360 / 360 Total Security and Tencent QQPC (Chinese), and K7 Computing (Indian). The Asian-AV inclusion is uncommon for Western-targeted commodity stealers and consistent with an implant designed for victims across multiple regional markets.
The implant also checks for a curated list of 19 high-value applications by name and flags matches in the heartbeat (
App detection: found %d apps):
|Category
|Targets
|Cryptocurrency wallets
ledger,
trezor,
bitcoin-core,
electrum,
exodus,
atomic,
guarda
|Messengers
telegram,
discord,
signal,
viber,
slack,
whatsapp
|Mail clients
thunderbird,
outlook
|2FA app
authy
|File transfer / SSH
filezilla,
winscp
|Gaming
steam
The detection function (
DetectInstalledApps) does not scan the registry or enumerate processes. It expands three environment-variable roots (
%LOCALAPPDATA%,
%APPDATA%,
%ProgramFiles(x86)%), concatenates a hardcoded UTF-16 relative-path suffix per app (e.g.
\Telegram Desktop\,
\Authy Desktop\,
\Ledger Live\,
\@trezor\trezor-suite\,
\Steam\steam.exe), and calls
GetFileAttributesW on each path. A non-error return means the app is installed, and the name is recorded in the heartbeat results buffer.
PHANTOMPULSE itself does not extract data from any of these. The list is target reconnaissance for follow-on tasking. The operator sees in the heartbeat which high-value applications a given victim has and decides what specialized payload to push next via
inject or
drop.
No wallet, browser, messenger, or credential stealer functionality was identified in the analyzed sample; the targeting list is purely a presence-check feeding the operator's decision tree.
Uninstall
A 6-step cleanup, triggered by the
uninstall command, by
"status":"deleted" in a heartbeat response, or by a kill flag in the registry:
|Step
|Action
|1/6
|Write kill flag to HKCU + HKLM, kill host process
|2/6
|Remove all 3 scheduled tasks via COM +
CreateProcessW fallback
|3/6
|Remove legacy registry: NTLoad value, COM hijack keys, print monitor keys
|4/6
|Delete stub DLLs, sleeper logs, registry PE blob, ProgramData directories
|5/6
|Delete install path and self path from disk
|6/6
|Terminate residual
healthmon.exe and any
rundll32.exe instances hosting
svcagent.dll
Step 3 reveals the legacy persistence techniques: cleanup logic for COM hijack and print monitor keys that this build never installs.
Attribution
PHANTOMPULSE's tradecraft, targeting, and infrastructure choices align with the DPRK-aligned crypto-targeting intrusion clusters that include Lazarus, BlueNoroff, UNC5342 (Contagious Interview), and APT38. Multiple independent dimensions match recent public reporting on those clusters.
Signals aligning with DPRK reporting:
- Blockchain-resolved C2 via transaction
inputfields matches the dead-drop-resolver pattern Mandiant attributes to UNC5342 (Contagious Interview) in DPRK Adopts EtherHiding. PHANTOMPULSE's specifics (wallet-byte XOR, multi-chain Blockscout) are not a 1:1 fingerprint, but the technique class is now DPRK-tagged.
- Desktop crypto-wallet enumeration set (
ledger,
trezor,
bitcoin-core,
electrum,
exodus,
atomic,
guarda) closely matches Unit 42's RustDoor / Koi Stealer for macOS targeting list, which is DPRK-attributed.
- Cross-platform Windows + macOS implants for the same victim profile (the prior REF6598 post documented a macOS sibling with C2 at
0x666[.]infoand a Telegram fallback at
t[.]me/ax03bot) is a BlueNoroff signature.
- Telegram and messenger targeting is specifically a BlueNoroff specialty per Arctic Wolf BlueNoroff coverage.
Hunting for new C2 domains via the resolver wallet's known-plaintext signature
The XOR scheme used by the blockchain resolver leaks a stable 2-byte signature defenders can hunt against the entire chain, not just one wallet.
Two facts combine: every C2 URL begins with
ht (from
http:// or
https://), and the XOR key is the wallet's ASCII address verbatim, so its first two key bytes are always the literal characters
0 and
x. XOR-ing
ht against
0x yields
\x58 \x0c. Every encrypted
input field produced by a PHANTOMPULSE-style resolver, on any chain, signed by any related wallet, begins with the four hex characters
580c.
This converts the hunt from monitoring one wallet into sweeping the chain for the signature. Public Ethereum, Base, and Optimism transaction data is queryable via BigQuery, Dune, or full archive nodes. A query against the public Ethereum transactions dataset for
input values starting with
0x580c, scoped to a recent block-timestamp window, surfaces previously-unknown resolver wallets used by the same codebase. Each match is validated by decoding with the sender wallet's ASCII address as the key: a real C2 URL begins with
http after decoding. The following CyberChef recipe can be used to decrypt the C2 URL.
SELECT
block_timestamp AS block_time,
from_address AS `from`,
to_address AS `to`,
input AS data
FROM `bigquery-public-data.crypto_ethereum.transactions`
WHERE block_timestamp >= '2026-04-01 00:00:00'
AND input LIKE '0x580c%'
ORDER BY block_timestamp DESC
LIMIT 10000;
CyberChef can decrypt the input data to reveal the domain, as shown in the screenshot below.
Conclusion
PHANTOMPULSE is engineered from published components: module stomping, debug-API state machines, manual mapping, hardware-breakpoint AMSI/WLDP/ETW bypass, scheduled-task persistence, and blockchain C2. The combination and the hardening that ties it together point to a mature codebase under active development. The durable signals are behavioral and are covered by Elastic's behavioral protections for REF6598.
PHANTOMPULSE and MITRE ATT&CK
Elastic uses the MITRE ATT&CK framework to document common tactics, techniques, and procedures that advanced persistent threats use against enterprise networks.
Tactics
Tactics represent the why of a technique or sub-technique. It is the adversary's tactical goal: the reason for performing an action.
- Initial Access
- Execution
- Persistence
- Privilege Escalation
- Defense Evasion
- Credential Access
- Discovery
- Collection
- Command and Control
- Exfiltration
Techniques
Techniques represent how an adversary achieves a tactical goal by performing an action.
- Phishing: Spearphishing via Service
- Command and Scripting Interpreter: PowerShell
- Process Injection
- Process Injection: DLL Injection
- System Binary Proxy Execution: Msiexec
- System Binary Proxy Execution: Rundll32
- Scheduled Task/Job: Scheduled Task
- Boot or Logon Autostart Execution
- Modify Registry
- Impair Defenses: Disable or Modify Tools
- Indicator Removal: File Deletion
- System Information Discovery
- System Owner/User Discovery
- Process Discovery
- Software Discovery: Security Software Discovery
- Input Capture: Keylogging
- Clipboard Data
- Screen Capture
- Exfiltration Over C2 Channel
- Application Layer Protocol: Web Protocols
- Web Service
- Encrypted Channel
- Obfuscated Files or Information
- Deobfuscate/Decode Files or Information
- Access Token Manipulation
- Abuse Elevation Control Mechanism: Bypass User Account Control
- Native API
- Virtualization/Sandbox Evasion: Time Based Evasion
- Hijack Execution Flow: DLL Side-Loading
- Reflective Code Loading
Remediating
YARA
Elastic Security has created YARA rules to identify this activity.
Observations
|Observable
|Type
|Name
|Reference
33dacf9f854f636216e5062ca252df8e5bed652efd78b86512f5b868b11ee70f
|SHA-256
|PHANTOMPULSE RAT
|Final payload
70bbb38b70fd836d66e8166ec27be9aa8535b3876596fc80c45e3de4ce327980
|SHA-256
|syncobs.exe
|PHANTOMPULL loader
def66275fa3baffb16e6e4ae0297861d9790ae7161fbc271a2ba05d121f13c70
|SHA-256
|Go beacon
|GTESTIC_WIN check-in
panel.fefea22134[.]net
|domain
|C2 panel
|PHANTOMPULSE hardcoded fallback
fea22134[.]net
|domain
|C2 domain
|Encrypted in binary
195.3.222[.]251
|ipv4-addr
|Staging server
|PowerShell/loader delivery
0xc117688c530b660e15085bF3A2B664117d8672aA
|crypto-wallet
|Blockchain C2 wallet
|ETH/Base/Optimism
0x38796B8479fDAE0A72e5E7e326c87a637D0Cbc0E
|crypto-wallet
|Funding wallet
|C2 resolution funding
eth.blockscout[.]com
|domain
|Blockchain provider
|C2 URL resolution
base.blockscout[.]com
|domain
|Blockchain provider
|C2 URL resolution
optimism.blockscout[.]com
|domain
|Blockchain provider
|C2 URL resolution
hVNBUORXNiFLhYYh
|mutex
|Single instance
|XOR-decrypted
svcagent.dll
|file-name
|Stub DLL
|Persistence payload
AssetMon
|directory
|Stub DLL directory
|%ProgramData% or %APPDATA%
healthmon.exe
|file-name
|Dropper
|Original executable name
diagcore.dll
|file-name
|Legacy sideload DLL
|Migrated by MigrateSideload
.elevate
|file-name
|Elevation marker
|Routes the elevated relaunch
DotNetSvcUpdateTask
|scheduled-task
|Primary persistence
|3-min interval
DotNetSvcCoreTask
|scheduled-task
|SYSTEM persistence
|15-min, hidden
DotNetSvcUserTask
|scheduled-task
|User persistence
|Logon trigger
EdgeWebViewUpdateTask
|scheduled-task
|Legacy task
|Cleaned during uninstall
\Microsoft\Windows\NetFramework\DotNetSvcCoreTask
|task-uri
|Boot task path
|Hidden scheduled task
Elevation:Administrator!new:{A6BFEA43-501F-456F-A845-983D3AD7B8F0}
|com-moniker
|UAC bypass
|Elevated ITaskService
0x666[.]info
|domain
|macOS C2
|macOS dropper
t[.]me/ax03bot
|url
|Telegram fallback
|macOS C2 dead-drop
thoroughly-publisher-troy-clara[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|domain
|Prior C2
|Cloudflare Tunnel
References
Prior reporting and toolkits referenced in this analysis:
- Phantom in the vault: Obsidian abused to deliver PhantomPulse RAT
- Blockscout Ethereum Explorer
- DPRK Adopts EtherHiding
- Contagious Interview / fake-recruiter targeting of crypto-sector developers
- RustDoor and Koi Stealer for macOS
- BeaverTail and OtterCookie evolution
- DbgNexum proof-of-concept
- UACME issue #129: schuac UAC bypass
- Exploring Windows UAC Bypasses
- Memory Patching AMSI Bypass