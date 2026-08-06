Shai-Hulud strikes again: CHAINDROP worm hits 400+ npm packages

On August 4, 2026, Elastic Security Labs identified a new Shai-Hulud campaign targeting the maintainer of
keyv, a widely used key-value storage library. The attackers trojanized the monorepo and embedded a self-propagating worm called CHAINDROP that uses stolen npm credentials to automatically backdoor every other package the maintainer had publish rights to. The reach of this compromise is significant:
keyv alone received over 600 million downloads last month, with related packages compounding the exposure:
flat-cache near 580 million,
cacheable-request at over 137 million,
cacheable at over 30 million, and
cache-manager at over 16 million monthly downloads.
Our team was alerted via Slack notification around 5:39 AM EST. We received a hit from a previously released supply-chain monitoring project used to detect malicious npm packages. At the time of this writing, over 400 unique npm packages have been compromised.
How the CHAINDROP worm works
Execution is triggered via a
preinstall hook in
package.json. This abuses a legitimate npm feature that will run arbitrary commands before a package is installed, requiring no further interaction from the victim after the installation.
Every subpackage in the
keyv repo was backdoored with a dropper (
setup.mjs) that delivers the same underlying payload. The malware is cross-platform, targeting Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms, giving it broad impact.
The payload appears under two filenames:
Math_Symbol.js in packages compromised directly from the
keyv monorepo, and
math_init.js in packages trojanized during worm propagation to other maintainers. Both files share the same SHA-256 hash, making the filename a reliable indicator of infection generation. Worm-generated commits can also be identified by the author name
claude and the commit message
chore: update config.
There are two other execution paths that can be triggered by users using Claude Code or VS Code. The threat actor has placed a
SessionStart hook in
settings.json under the Claude directory that will run
node .claude/setup.mjs if a new Claude session is started. For VS Code, a
folderOpen task is used under
tasks.json that will run
node .vscode/setup.mjs when an infected repository is opened. When a GitHub App token is among the stolen credentials, the worm extends this further by committing malicious hooks to up to 50 branches per accessible repository, injecting
.claude/settings.json and
.vscode/tasks.json into each. This means a developer can still be infected by just opening the repository.
The dropper (
setup.mjs) checks if the JavaScript runtime (
bun) is already installed. If not, the dropper will detect the platform/architecture of the machine and download
bun
v1.3.13 directly from the official release page. It will extract
bun, then use it to execute the payload (
Math_Symbol.js). After execution, the
bun temporary directory is deleted to cover its tracks.
The payload is heavily obfuscated at
711 kilobytes, employing control-flow flattening with a string encoding scheme using Base91. The payload contains strings with Dune-themed references and has similarities to previous Shai-Hulud campaigns.
laza, kanly, ghola, mentat, lasgun, sietch, fedaykin, tleilaxu, sandworm, sardaukar, ornithopter, navigator
The payload has a component called
collector that functions as a credential harvester, scanning over 300 unique patterns across many credential stores found on a developer machine. The more notable targeting is aimed at AI tooling credentials such as Anthropic, Claude, Codex, Cursor, OpenAI, and Gemini. The malware also targets cloud provider credentials from AWS, GCP, Azure, and Alibaba Cloud. Many other credentials are targeted, such as GitHub (PATs, JWT, session tokens), HashiCorp Vault tokens, SSH private keys, Kubernetes service account tokens, and npm tokens.
After the credentials are stolen, they are gzip-compressed and then encrypted with a randomly generated AES-256-GCM key. That AES key is then RSA-encrypted with the attacker's hardcoded public key. Only the attacker who holds the corresponding private key can decrypt the data.
CHAINDROP does not hardcode a C2 domain; instead, it queries an Ethereum smart contract at address 0xE1f2395ee43e45A1556EC6438a88c31B83493103 to retrieve the current exfiltration endpoint at runtime. It uses multiple RPC providers as fallbacks. The practical effect is that the attacker can rotate C2 infrastructure by updating the smart contract without touching the payload. At the time of our detonation runs, we observed the following dead-drop domains (awqhnjewqjkl[.]icu, npm-cache[.]com). If the contract discovery fails, CHAINDROP searches GitHub commit history for a cryptographically signed marker (thebeautifulmarchoftime) and accepts a C2 domain only after validating it against an embedded RSA public key.
If these two previous paths fail, CHAINDROP will exfiltrate the data via a public GitHub repository based on Dune names using the compromised victim’s account with a description:
Shai-Hulud: Here We Go Again.
The worm component activates when the credential sweep turns up an npm token, but only if that token meets two specific requirements: package write permissions and the ability to publish without two-factor authentication (
bypass_2fa). Once a qualifying token is found, the worm enumerates every package the victim has publish rights to. For each writable package, it performs the following steps:
- Downloads the latest published tarball from the npm registry
- Extracts it to a temporary directory
- Injects the malicious components (
math_init.js/
Math_Symbol.js,
setup.mjs)
- Patches the
package.jsonto add the preinstall hook and bumps the patch version
- Re-packages and publishes back to the npm registry
In this campaign, the commit message contains the stolen GitHub token alongside the string
IfYouBlockThisAPIKeyItWillCrashTheLiveProductionServersOfAllThirdPartyClients. The wording is an attempt to intimidate developers not to revoke the GitHub token.
Elastic Defend’s protection and detection coverage
Elastic Defend has coverage for this supply-chain compromise through the following rules:
Trojanized npm package install running its dropper script
- Node.js Pre or Post-Install Script Execution
- Elastic Defend Alert from Package Manager Install Ancestry
Node.js dropper shelling out to download and extract the bun runtime
- Suspicious Windows Powershell Arguments
- Suspicious Curl Execution via NodeJS
- Curl or Wget Spawned via Node.js
Bun executing the obfuscated JavaScript payload and reaching out to infrastructure
- Uncommon DNS Request via Bun or Node.js
- DNS Request to Crypto/DHT Services
- Suspicious Instance Metadata Service (IMDS) API Request
Staged script execution followed by deletion of the temporary directory
Enumeration/discovery
Hunting queries
The following hunting queries can be used to find this associated activity:
FROM logs-endpoint.events.process-*
| WHERE process.name IN ("node", "node.exe")
| WHERE process.command_line IN ("node setup.mjs", "node setup.mjs")
FROM logs-endpoint.events.process-*
| WHERE process.name IN ("bun", "bun.exe")
| WHERE process.command_line LIKE "*Math_Symbol.js*" OR process.command_line LIKE "*math_init.js*"
FROM logs-endpoint.events.network-*
| WHERE process.name IN ("bun", "bun.exe")
| WHERE dns.question.name IN ("go.getblock.io", "eth.llamarpc.com", "npm-cache.com", "eth-mainnet.nodereal.io", "awqhnjewqjkl.icu"
)
Recommendations: How to respond to the Shai-Hulud compromise
- Don’t pull package updates immediately; add a soak period where new versions sit before your builds adopt them. This gives the community time to catch compromises before they reach your pipelines and developer machines (previously mentioned Navigating the Shai-Hulud Worm 2.0: Elastic's updated response to npm supply chain compromise and How we caught the Axios supply chain attack)
- Revoke all GitHub tokens (PATs, session tokens) for any impacted machines
- Revoke and regenerate npm tokens found on affected machines, especially automation tokens with write permission and
bypass_2fa
- Check your GitHub repositories for unauthorized commits with the message
chore: update configfrom
claude@users.noreply.github.com
- Rotate any impacted credentials from cloud services, Kubernetes configs, Vault tokens, AI tooling, CI/CD secrets
- Upgrade to npm 12 or later, which blocks
preinstallhooks by default
- Enable 2FA on all npm accounts and avoid automation tokens with
bypass_2fa: truewhere possible
Indicators of Compromise
The following observables were discussed in this research.
|Observable
|Type
|Name
|Reference
9fc2570b7cef51c1b8df116d144d11ff4096357be7d2c4c6367cfc2509cf1bcc
|SHA-256
Math_Symbol.js
fd3ca4007b225fdf8de7af4345a19179d5efa8c4bb9205f88cda806e5684b1eb
|SHA-256
setup.mjs
54dc7ea54a1317cca0e890a2770630cf7fa6c97813e0cb9d2caa93012b350668
|SHA-256
setup.mjs
npm-cache[.]com
|domain
0xE1f2395ee43e45A1556EC6438a88c31B83493103
|Ethereum contract
|C2 resolver
npm-cache[.]com
|domain-name
|C2 server
awqhnjewqjkl[.]icu
|domain-name
|C2 server