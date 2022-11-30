Author
Elastic Security Labs
Investigating a Mysteriously Malformed Authenticode Signature
An in-depth investigation tracing a Windows Authenticode validation failure from vague error codes to undocumented kernel routines.
MaaS Appeal: An Infostealer Rises From The Ashes
NOVABLIGHT is a NodeJS infostealer developed and sold as a MaaS offering; it is used primarily to steal credentials and compromise cryptowallets.
WinVisor – A hypervisor-based emulator for Windows x64 user-mode executables
WinVisor is a hypervisor-based emulator for Windows x64 user-mode executables that leverages the Windows Hypervisor Platform API to provide a virtualized environment for logging syscalls and enabling memory introspection.
Beyond the wail: deconstructing the BANSHEE infostealer
The BANSHEE malware is a macOS-based infostealer that targets system information, browser data, and cryptocurrency wallets.
NETWIRE Configuration Extractor
Python script to extract the configuration from NETWIRE samples.
BLISTER Configuration Extractor
Python script to extract the configuration and payload from BLISTER samples.
BPFDoor Configuration Extractor
Configuration extractor to dump out hardcoded passwords with BPFDoor.
BPFDoor Scanner
Python script to identify hosts infected with the BPFDoor malware.
Cobalt Strike Beacon Extractor
Python script that collects Cobalt Strike memory data generated by security events from an Elasticsearch cluster, extracts the configuration from the CS beacon, and writes the data back to Elasticsearch.
EMOTET Configuration Extractor
Python script to extract the configuration from EMOTET samples.
ICEDID Configuration Extractor
Python script to extract the configuration from ICEDID samples.
PARALLAX Payload Extractor
Python script to extract the payload from PARALLAX samples.
QBOT Configuration Extractor
Python script to extract the configuration from QBOT samples.
Sneak Peek: Elastic’s 2022 Global Threat Report
Elastic Security Labs has compiled the 2022 Global Threat Report to share trends and tactics adversaries and attack groups use, as observed by our threat research team and broader user community over the past year.