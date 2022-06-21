Author
Joe Desimone
Articles
Dismantling Smart App Control
This article will explore Windows Smart App Control and SmartScreen as a case study for researching bypasses to reputation-based systems, then demonstrate detections to cover those weaknesses.
GrimResource - Microsoft Management Console for initial access and evasion
Elastic researchers uncovered a new technique, GrimResource, which allows full code execution via specially crafted MSC files. It underscores a trend of well-resourced attackers favoring innovative initial access methods to evade defenses.
GHOSTPULSE haunts victims using defense evasion bag o' tricks
Elastic Security Labs reveals details of a new campaign leveraging defense evasion capabilities to infect victims with malicious MSIX executables.
Upping the Ante: Detecting In-Memory Threats with Kernel Call Stacks
We aim to out-innovate adversaries and maintain protections against the cutting edge of attacker tradecraft. With Elastic Security 8.8, we added new kernel call stack based detections which provide us with improved efficacy against in-memory threats.
Elastic users protected from SUDDENICON’s supply chain attack
Elastic Security Labs is releasing a triage analysis to assist 3CX customers in the initial detection of SUDDENICON, a potential supply-chain compromise affecting 3CX VOIP softphone users.
PHOREAL Malware Targets the Southeast Asian Financial Sector
Elastic Security discovered PHOREAL malware, which is targeting Southeast Asia financial organizations, particularly those in the Vietnamese financial sector.
Stopping Vulnerable Driver Attacks
This post includes a primer on kernel mode attacks, along with Elastic’s recommendations for securing users from kernel attacks leveraging vulnerable drivers.
Operation Bleeding Bear
Elastic Security verifies new destructive malware targeting Ukraine: Operation Bleeding Bear
Elastic Security uncovers BLISTER malware campaign
Elastic Security has identified active intrusions leveraging the newly identified BLISTER malware loader utilizing valid code-signing certificates to evade detection. We are providing detection guidance for security teams to protect themselves.
Hunting For In-Memory .NET Attacks
As a follow up to my DerbyCon presentation, this post will investigate an emerging trend of adversaries using .NET-based in-memory techniques to evade detection
Hunting In Memory
Threat Hunters are charged with the difficult task of sifting through vast sources of diverse data to pinpoint adversarial activity at any stage in the attack.