Author
Jia Yu Chan
Elastic Security Labs Team Research Engineer, Malware
Articles
MaaS Appeal: An Infostealer Rises From The Ashes
NOVABLIGHT is a NodeJS infostealer developed and sold as a MaaS offering; it is used primarily to steal credentials and compromise cryptowallets.
Taking SHELLTER: a commercial evasion framework abused in-the-wild
Elastic Security Labs detected the recent emergence of infostealers using an illicitly acquired version of the commercial evasion framework, SHELLTER, to deploy post-exploitation payloads.
Chasing Eddies: New Rust-based InfoStealer used in CAPTCHA campaigns
Elastic Security Labs walks through EDDIESTEALER, a lightweight commodity infostealer used in emerging CAPTCHA-based campaigns.
You've Got Malware: FINALDRAFT Hides in Your Drafts
During a recent investigation (REF7707), Elastic Security Labs discovered new malware targeting a foreign ministry. The malware includes a custom loader and backdoor with many features including using Microsoft’s Graph API for C2 communications.
Under the SADBRIDGE with GOSAR: QUASAR Gets a Golang Rewrite
Elastic Security Labs share details about the SADBRIDGE loader and GOSAR backdoor, malware used in campaigns targeting Chinese-speaking victims.
Katz and Mouse Game: MaaS Infostealers Adapt to Patched Chrome Defenses
Elastic Security Labs breaks down bypass implementations from the infostealer ecosystem’s reaction to Chrome 127's Application-Bound Encryption scheme.