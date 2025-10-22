TOLLBOOTH: What's yours, IIS mine

Introduction

In September 2025, Texas A&M University System (TAMUS) Cybersecurity, a managed detection and response provider in collaboration with Elastic Security Labs, discovered post-exploitation activity by a Chinese-speaking threat actor who installed a malicious IIS module, which we are calling TOLLBOOTH. During this time, we observed a Godzilla-forked webshell framework, the use of the Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) tool GotoHTTP, along with a malicious driver used to conceal their activity. The threat actor exploited a misconfigured IIS web server that used ASP.NET machine keys found in public resources, such as Microsoft’s documentation or StackOverflow support pages.

A similar chain of events was first reported by Microsoft in February, earlier this year. Our team believes this is the continuation of the same threat activity that AhnLab also detailed in April, based on similar malware and behaviors. During this event, we were able to leverage our partnership with Texas A&M System Cybersecurity to collect insights around the activity. Additionally, through collaboration with Validin, leveraging their global scanning infrastructure, we’ve determined that organizations worldwide have been impacted by this campaign. The following report will detail the events and tooling used in this activity cluster, known as REF3927. Our hope is to raise more awareness of this activity among defenders and organizations, as it is actively being abused at a global scale.

Key takeaways

Threat actors are abusing misconfigured IIS servers using publicly exposed machine keys

Post-compromise behaviors include using a malicious driver, remote monitoring tooling, credential dumping, webshell deployment, and IIS malware

Threat actors adapted the open source “Hidden” rootkit project to hide their presence

The main objective appears to be to install an IIS backdoor, called TOLLBOOTH, that includes SEO cloaking and webshell capabilities

This campaign included large-scale exploitation across geographies and industry verticals

Campaign Overview

Attack vector

Last month, Elastic Security Labs and Texas A&M System Cybersecurity investigated an intrusion involving a misconfigured Windows IIS server. This was directly related to a server configured with ASP.NET machine keys that were previously published on the Internet. Machine keys used in ASP.NET applications refer to cryptographic keys used to encrypt and validate data. These keys are composed of two parts, ValidationKey and DecryptionKey , which are used to secure ASP.NET features such as ViewState and authentication cookies.

ViewState is a mechanism used by ASP.NET web applications to preserve the state of a page and its controls across HTTP requests. Since HTTP is a stateless protocol, ViewState allows data to be collected when the page is submitted and rendered again. This data is stored in a hidden field ( __VIEWSTATE ) on the page that is serialized and encoded in Base64. This ViewState field is susceptible to deserialization attacks, allowing an attacker to forge payloads using the application's machine keys. We have reason to believe this is part of an opportunistic campaign targeting Windows web servers using publicly exposed machine keys.

Below is an example of this type of deserialization attack, demonstrated via a POST request in a virtual environment using an open source .NET deserialization payload generator. The __VIEWSTATE field contains a URL-encoded and Base64-encoded payload that will perform a whoami and write a file to a directory. With a successful exploitation request, the server will respond with an HTTP/1.1 500 Internal Server Error .

Post-compromise activity

Upon initial access through ViewState injection, REF3927 was observed deploying webshells, including a Godzilla shell framework, to facilitate persistent access. They then enumerated privileges and attempted (unsuccessfully) to create their own user accounts. When account creation attempts failed, the actor then uploaded and executed the GotoHTTP Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) tool. The threat actor created an Administrator account and attempted to dump credentials using Mimikatz, but this was prevented by Elastic Defend.

With attempts to further expand the scope of the intrusion blocked, the threat actor deployed their traffic hijacking IIS Module, TOLLBOOTH, as a means to monetize their access. The actor also attempted to deploy a modified version of the open-source Hidden rootkit to obfuscate their malware. In the observed intrusion, Elastic Defend prevented both TOLLBOOTH and the rootkit from being executed.

Godzilla EKP analysis

One of the main tools used by this group is a Godzilla-forked framework called Z-Godzilla_ekp written by ekkoo-z. This tool piggybacks off the previous Godzilla project by adding new features such as an AMSI bypass plugin and masquerading its network traffic to appear more legitimate. This toolkit allows operators to generate ASP.NET, Java, C#, and PHP payloads, connect to targets, and provides different encryption options to hide network traffic. This framework uses a plugin system driven by a GUI with many features, including:

Discovery/enumeration capabilities

Privilege escalation techniques

Command execution/file execution

Shellcode loader, meterpreter, in-memory PE execution

File management, zipping utility

Cred stealing plugin ( lemon ) - Retrieves FileZilla, Navicat, WinSCP, and Xmanager credentials

) - Retrieves FileZilla, Navicat, WinSCP, and Xmanager credentials Browser password scraping

Port scanning, HTTP proxy configuration, note-taking

Below is a network traffic example showing the operator traffic to the webshell ( error.aspx ) using Z-Godzilla_ekp . The webshell will take the Base64-encoded AES-encrypted data from the HTTP POST request, then execute the .NET assembly in-memory. These requests are disguised by embedding the encrypted data in HTTP POST parameters in order to blend in as normal network traffic.

Rootkit analysis

The attacker hid their presence on the infected machine by deploying a kernel rootkit. This rootkit works in conjunction with a userland application named HijackDriverManager, whose interface strings are written in Chinese, to interact with the driver. For this analysis, we examined both the malicious rootkit and the code from the original “Hidden” open-source project from which it was derived. Internally, we are calling the rootkit HIDDENDRIVER and the userland application HIDDENCLI .

This malicious software is a modified version of the open source rootkit Hidden, which has been available on GitHub for years. The malware author made minor modifications before compilation. For example, the rootkit uses Direct Kernel Object Manipulation (DKOM) to hide its presence and maintain persistence on the compromised system. The compiled driver still has “hidden” within the compilation path string, indicating that they used the “Hidden” rootkit project.

Upon initial loading into the kernel, the driver prioritizes a series of critical initialization steps. It first invokes seven initialization functions:

InitializeConfigs

InitializeKernelAnalyzer

InitializePsMonitor

InitializeFSMiniFilter

InitializeRegistryFilter

InitializeDevice

InitializeStealthMode

To prepare its internal components before populating its driver object and associated fields, such as major functions.

The following sections will elaborate on each of these seven critical initialization functions, detailing their purpose.

InitializeConfigs

The rootkit's initial action is to run the InitializeConfigs function. This function's sole purpose is to read the rootkit's configuration from the driver's service key in the Windows registry, which is populated by the userland application. These values are extracted and put in global configuration variables that will be later used by the rootkit.

The following table summarizes the configuration parameters that the rootkit extracts from the registry:

Registry name Description Type Kbj_WinkbjFsDirs A list of directory paths to be hidden string Kbj_WinkbjFsFiles A list of file paths to be hidden string Kbj_WinkbjRegKeys A list of registry keys to be hidden string Kbj_WinkbjRegValues A list of registry values to be hidden string Kbj_FangxingImages A list of process images to whitelist string Kbj_BaohuImages A list of process images to protect string Kbj_WinkbjImages A list of process images to be hidden string Kbj_Zhuangtai A global kill switch that is set from userland bool Kbj_YinshenMode This flag signals that the rootkit must conceal its artifacts. bool

InitializeKernelAnalyzer

Its purpose is to dynamically scan the kernel memory to find the addresses of the PspCidTable and ActiveProcessLinks that are needed.

The PspCidTable is the kernel's structure that serves as a table for process and thread IDs, while ActiveProcessLinks under the _EPROCESS structure serves as a doubly-linked list connecting all currently running processes. It allows the system to track and traverse all active processes. By removing entries from this list, it is possible to hide processes from enumeration tools like Process Explorer.

LookForPspCidTable

It searches for the PspCidTable address by disassembling the function PsLookupProcessByProcessId with the library Zydis and parsing it.

LookForActiveProcessLinks

This function determines the offset of the ActiveProcessLinks field within the _EPROCESS structure. It uses hardcoded offset values specific to different Windows versions. It has a fast scanning process that relies on these hardcoded values to find the ActiveProcessLinks field, which will be validated by another function. In case it fails to find it with the hardcoded values, it takes a brute-force approach by starting from a hardcoded relative offset to the maximum possible offset.

InitializePsMonitor

InitializePsMonitor sets up the rootkit's process monitoring and manipulation engine. This is the heart of its ability to hide processes.

It first initializes three AVL tree structures to hold information (rules) for excluding, protecting, and hiding processes. It uses RtlInitializeGenericTableAvl for high-speed lookups and populates them with data from the configuration. It then sets up different kernel callbacks to monitor the system using the set of rules.

Registering object manager callback with (ObRegisterCallbacks)

This hook registers the ProcessPreCallback and ThreadPreCallback functions. The kernel's Object Manager executes this code before it completes any request to create or duplicate a handle to a process or thread.

When a process tries to get a handle on another process, the callback function ProcessPreCallback is called. It will first check if the destination process is a protected process (in the list). If it is the case, instead of not granting access, it will simply downgrade its rights over the protected process with the access set to SYNCHRONIZE | PROCESS_QUERY_LIMITED_INFORMATION .

This will ensure that processes cannot interact with/inspect, or kill the protected process.

The same mechanism applies to threads.

Process Creation Callback(PsSetCreateProcessNotifyRoutineEx)

The rootkit registers a callback with the PsSetCreateProcessNotifyRoutineEx API on process creation. When a new process is launched, this callback runs a function CheckProcessFlags that checks the process’s image against the configured list of image paths. It then creates an entry for this new process in its internal tracking table, setting its excluded , protected , and hidden flags accordingly.

Behavior based on flags:

Excluded The rootkit will ignore the process and just let it run as expected.

Protected The rootkit will not allow any other process to get a privileged handle on it, similar to what happens in ProcessPreCallback .

Hidden The rootkit will hide the process by Direct Kernel Object Manipulation (DKOM). Directly manipulating a process's kernel structures at the very instant of its creation can be unstable. In the process creation callback, if a process needs to be hidden, it is unlinked from the ActiveProcessLinks list. However, it sets a postponeHiding flag that will be explained below.



The Image Load callback (PsSetLoadImageNotifyRoutine)

This registers the LoadProcessImageNotifyCallback using PsSetLoadImageNotifyRoutine , which the kernel calls whenever an executable image (a .exe or .dll ) is loaded into a process's memory.

When the image is loaded, the callback checks the postponeHiding flag; if set, it calls UnlinkProcessFromCidTable to remove it from the master process ID table ( PspCidTable ).

InitializeFSMiniFilter

The function defines its capabilities in the FilterRegistration structure(FLT_REGISTRATION) . This structure tells the operating system which functions to call for which types of file system operations. It registers callbacks for the following requests:

IRP_MJ_CREATE : Intercepts any attempt to open or create a file or directory.

: Intercepts any attempt to open or create a file or directory. IRP_MJ_DIRECTORY_CONTROL : Intercepts any attempt to list the contents of a directory.

FltCreatePreOperation(IRP_MJ_CREATE)

This is a pre-operation callback, when a process tries to create/open a file, this function is triggered. It will check the path against its list of files to be hidden. If a match is found, it will change the operation result of the IRP request to STATUS_NO_SUCH_FILE , indicating to the requesting process that the file does not exist, except if the process is included in the excluded list.

FltDirCtrlPostOperation(IRP_MJ_DIRECTORY_CONTROL)

This is a post-operation callback; the implemented hook essentially intercepts the directory listening generated by the system and modifies it by removing any files listed as hidden.

InitializeRegistryFilter

After concealing its processes and files, the rootkit's next step is to erase entries from the Windows Registry. The InitializeRegistryFilter function accomplishes this by installing a registry filtering callback to intercept and modify registry operations.

It registers a callback using the CmRegisterCallbackEx API, using the same principle as with files. If the registry key or value is in the hidden registry list, the callback function will return the status STATUS_NOT_FOUND .

InitializeDevice

The InitializeDevice function does the driver initialization needed, and it sets up an IOCTL communication so that the userland application can communicate with it directly

The following is a table describing each IOCTL command handled by the driver.

IOCTL command Description HID_IOCTL_SET_DRIVER_STATE Soft enable/disable the rootkit functionalities by setting a global state flag that acts as a master on/off switch. HID_IOCTL_GET_DRIVER_STATE Retrieve the current state of the rootkit (enabled/disabled). HID_IOCTL_ADD_HIDDEN_OBJECT Adds a new rule to hide a specific file, directory, registry key, or value. HID_IOCTL_REMOVE_HIDDEN_OBJECT Removes a single hiding rule by its unique ID. HID_IOCTL_REMOVE_ALL_HIDDEN_OBJECTS Remove all hidden objects for a specific object type(registry keys/values, files, directories). HID_IOCTL_ADD_OBJECT Adds a new rule to automatically hide, protect, or exclude a process based on its image path. HID_IOCTL_GET_OBJECT_STATE Queries the current state (hidden, protected, or excluded) of a specific running process by its PID. HID_IOCTL_SET_OBJECT_STATE This command modifies the state (hidden, protected, or excluded) of a specific running process, identified by its PID. HID_IOCTL_REMOVE_OBJECT Removes a single process rule (hide, protect, or exclude) by its unique ID. HID_IOCTL_REMOVE_ALL_OBJECTS This command clears all process states and image rules of a specific type.

InitializeStealthMode

After successfully setting up its configuration, process callbacks, and file system filters, the rootkit executes its final initialization routine: InitializeStealthMode . If the configuration flag Kbj_YinshenMode is enabled, it will hide every artifact associated with the rootkit, including registry keys, the .sys file, and other related components, using the same techniques described above.

Code Variations

While the malware is heavily based on the HIDDENDRIVER source code, our analysis identified several minor alterations. The following section breaks down the notable code differences we observed.

The original code in the IsProcessExcluded function consistently excludes the system process (PID 4) from the rootkit's operations. However, the malicious rootkit has an exclusion list for additional process names, as illustrated in the provided screenshot.

The original code's callback for filtering system information (including files, directories, and registries) used the IsDriverEnabled function to verify if the driver functionalities were enabled. However, the observed rootkit introduced an additional, automatic whitelist check for processes with the image name hijack, which corresponds to the userland application.

RMM usage

The GotoHTTP tool is a legitimate Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) application, deployed by the threat actor to maintain easier access to the compromised IIS server. Its “Browser-to-Client” architecture allows the attacker to control the server from any standard web browser over common web ports ( 80 / 443 ) by routing all traffic through GotoHTTP’s own platform, preventing direct network connection to the attacker’s own infrastructure.

RMMs continue to increase in popularity for use at multiple points of the cyber kill chain and by various threat actors. Most anti-malware vendors do not consider them malicious in isolation and therefore do not block them outright. RMM C2 also only flows to legitimate RMM provider websites, and therefore has the same dynamics for network-based protections and monitoring.

Blocking the mass of currently active RMMs and allowing only the enterprise's preferred RMM would be the optimal protection mechanism. However, this paradigm is only available to enterprises with the right technical knowledge, defensive tooling, mature organizational policies, and coordination across departments.

IIS module analysis

The threat actor was observed deploying both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of TOLLBOOTH, a malicious IIS module. TOLLBOOTH has been previously discussed by Ahnlab and the security researcher, @Azaka. Some of the malware’s key capabilities include SEO cloaking, a management channel, and a publicly accessible webshell. We discovered both native and .NET managed versions being deployed in the wild.

Malware Config Structure

TOLLBOOTH retrieves its configuration dynamically from hxxps://c[.]cseo99[.]com/config/<victim_HTTP_host_value>.json, and the creation of each victim’s JSON config file is handled by the threat actor’s infrastructure. However, hxxps://c[.]cseo99[.]com/config/127.0.0.1.json responded, showing a lack of anti-analysis checks - allowing us to retrieve a copy of a config file for analysis. It can be viewed in this GitHub Gist, and we will reference how some of the fields are used as appropriate.

For native modules, the config and other temporary cache files are Gzip-compressed and stored locally at a hardcoded path C:\\Windows\\Temp\\_FAB234CD3-09434-8898D-BFFC-4E23123DF2C\\ . For the managed module, these are AES-encrypted with key YourSecretKey123 and IV 0123456789ABCDEF , Gzip-compressed, and stored at C:\\Windows\\Temp\\AcpLogs\\ .

Webshell

TOLLBOOTH exposes a webshell at the /mywebdll path, requiring a password of hack123456! for file uploads and execution of commands. Form submission sends a POST request to the /scjg endpoint.

The password is hardcoded in the binary, and this webshell feature is present in both v1.6.0 and v1.6.1 of the native version of TOLLBOOTH.

The file upload functionality contains a bug that stems from its sequential, order-dependent parsing of multipart/form-data fields. The standard HTML form is structured such that the file input field appears before the directory input fields. The server processing the request parts attempts to handle the file data before the destination directory, creating a dependency conflict that causes standard uploads to fail. By manually reordering the multipart/form-data parts, a successful file upload can still be triggered.

Management Channel

TOLLBOOTH exposes a few additional endpoints for C2 operators’ management/debug purposes. They are only accessible by setting the User Agent to one of the following (though it is configurable):

Hijackbot gooqlebot Googlebot/2.; Googlébot Googlêbot Googlebót; Googlebôt; Googlebõt; Googlèbot; Googlëbot; Binqbot bingbot/2.; Bíngbot Bìngbot Bîngbot Bïngbot Bingbót; Bingbôt; Bingbõt;

The /health endpoint provides a quick way to assess the module’s health, returning the file name to access the config stored at c[.]cseo99[.]com , disk space information, the module's installation path, and the version of TOLLBOOTH.

The /debug endpoint provides more details, including a summary of the configuration, cache directory, HTTP request information, etc.

The parsed configuration is accessible at /conf .

The /clean endpoint allows the operator to clear the current configuration by deleting the config files stored locally ( clean?type=conf ) in order to update them on the victim server, clear any other temporary caches the malware uses ( clean?type=conf ), or clear both - everything in the C:\\Windows\\Temp\\_FAB234CD3-09434-8898D-BFFC-4E23123DF2C\\ path ( clean?type=all ).

SEO Cloaking

The main goal of TOLLBOOTH is SEO cloaking, a process that involves presenting keyword-optimized content to search engine crawlers, while concealing it from casual user browsing, to achieve higher search rankings for the page. Once a human visitor clicks the link from the boosted search results, the malware redirects them to a malicious or fraudulent page. This tactic is an effective way to increase traffic to malicious pages compared to alternatives like direct phishing, because users trust search engine results they request more than unsolicited emails.

TOLLBOOTH differentiates between bots and visitors by checking the User Agent and the Referer headers for values defined in the config.

Both the native and the managed modules are implemented almost identically. The only difference is that native modules v1.6.0 and v1.6.1 check both the User Agent and Referer against the seoGroupRefererMatchRules list, and the .NET module v1.6.1 checks the User Agent against the seoGroupUaMatchRules list and Referer against the seoGroupRefererMatchRules list.

Based on the current configuration, the values for seoGroupUaMatchRules and seoGroupRefererMatchRules are googlebot and google , respectively. A GoogleBot crawler would have a User Agent match and not a Referer match, whereas a human visitor would have a Referer match but not a User Agent match. Looking at the fallback list containing both bing and yahoo suggests that those search engines were targeted in the past as well.

The code snippet below is responsible for building a page filled with keyword-stuffed links that search engine crawlers will see.

The module constructs a link farm in two phases. First, to build internal link density, it retrieves a list of random keywords from resource URIs defined in the affLinkMainWordSeoResArr configuration field. For each keyword, it generates a "local link" pointing to another SEO page on the same compromised website. Next, it builds the external network by retrieving "affiliate link resources" from the affLinkSeoResArr field. These resources are a list of URIs pointing to SEO pages on other external domains that are also infected with TOLLBOOTH. The URIs look like hxxps://f[.]fseo99[.]com/<date>/<md5_file_hash><.txt/.html> in the configuration. The module then creates hyperlinks from the current site to these other victims. This technique, known as link farming, is designed to artificially inflate search engine rankings across the entire network of compromised sites.

Below is an example of what a crawler bot would see when visiting the landing page of a web server infected with TOLLBOOTH.

URL path prefixes to the SEO pages contain words or phrases from the seoGroupUrlMatchRules config field. This is also referenced in the site redirection logic targeting visitors. These are currently:

stock

invest

summary

datamining

market-outlook

bullish-on

news-overview

news-volatility

video/

app/

blank/

Templates and content for SEO pages are also externally retrieved from URIs that look like hxxps://f[.]fseo99[.]com/<date>/<md5_file_hash><.txt/.html> in the config. Here is an example of what one of the SEO pages looks like:

For the user redirection logic, the module first gathers a fingerprint of the visitor, including their IP address, user agent, referrer, and the SEO page’s target keyword. It then sends this information via a POST request to hxxps://api[.]aseo99[.]com/client/landpage . If the request is successful, the server responds with a JSON object containing a specific landpageUrl , which becomes the destination for the redirect.

If the communication fails for any reason, TOLLBOOTH falls back to constructing a new URL pointing to the same C2 endpoint but instead encodes the visitor’s information directly into the URL as GET parameters. Finally, the chosen URL - either from the successful C2 response or the fallback - is embedded into a JavaScript snippet ( window.location.href ) and sent to the victim’s browser, forcing an immediate redirection.

Page Hijacker

For the native modules, if the URI path contains xlb , TOLLBOOTH responds with a custom loader page containing a script tag. This script's src attribute points to a dynamically generated URL, mlxya[.]oss-accelerate[.]aliyuncs[.]com/<12_random_alphanumeric_characters> , which is used to retrieve an obfuscated next-stage JavaScript payload.

The deobfuscated payload appears to be a page-replacement tool that executes based on specific trigger keywords (e.g., xlbh , mxlb ) found in the URL. Once triggered, it contacts one of the attacker-controlled endpoints at asf-sikkeiyjga[.]cn-shenzhen[.]fcapp[.]run/index/index?href= or ask-bdtj-selohjszlw[.]cn-shenzhen[.]fcapp[.]run/index/index?key= , appending the current page’s URL as a Base64-encoded parameter to identify the compromised site. The script then uses document.write() to completely wipe the current page’s DOM and replace it with the server’s response. While the final payload could not be retrieved at the time of writing, this technique is designed to inject attacker-controlled content, most commonly a malicious HTML page or a JS redirect to another malicious site.

Campaign targeting

While conducting the analysis of TOLLBOOTH and its associated webshell, we identified multiple mechanisms to identify additional victims through active and semi-passive collection methods.

We then partnered with @SreekarMad at Validin to leverage his expertise and their scanning infrastructure in an effort to develop a more comprehensive list of victims.

At the time of publication, 571 IIS server victims were identified with active TOLLBOOTH infections.

These servers are globally distributed (with one major exception, described below), and do not fit into any neat industry vertical buckets. For these reasons, along with the sheer scale of the operation, we are led to believe that victim selection is untargeted and leverages automated scanning to identify IIS servers reusing publicly listed machine keys.

The collaboration with Validin and Texas A&M System Cybersecurity yielded a robust amount of metadata about the additional TOLLBOOTH-infected victims.

Automated exploitation may also be employed, but TAMUS Cybersecurity noted that the post-exploitation activity appeared to be interactive.

Validin discovered other potentially infected domains linked through the SEO farming link configs, but when checked for the webshell interface, found it inaccessible on some. After conducting a deeper manual investigation into these servers, we determined that they had been, in fact, TOLLBOOTH-infected, but either the owners remediated the issue or the attackers backed themselves out.

Subsequent scanning revealed that many of the same servers were reinfected. We have taken this to indicate that remediation was incomplete. One plausible explanation is that merely removing the threat does not close the vulnerability left open by the machine key reuse. So, victims who omit this final step are likely to be reinfected through the same mechanism. See the “Remediating REF3927” section below for additional details.

Geography

The geographic distribution of victims notably excludes any servers within China’s borders. One server was identified in Hong Kong, but it was hosting a .co.uk domain. This probable geofencing aligns with behavioral patterns from other criminal threats, where they implement mechanisms to ensure they do not target systems in their home countries. This mitigates their risk of prosecution as the governments of these countries tend to turn a blind eye toward, if not outright endorse, criminal activity targeting foreigners.

Diamond model

Elastic Security Labs utilizes the Diamond Model to describe high-level relationships between adversaries, capabilities, infrastructure, and victims of intrusions. While the Diamond Model is most commonly used with single intrusions and leverages Activity Threading (section 8) to create relationships between incidents, an adversary-centered (section 7.1.4) approach allows for a single diamond.

Remediating REF3927

Remediation of the infection itself can be completed through industry best practices, such as reverting to a clean state and addressing malware and persistence mechanisms. However, in the face of potential automated scanning and exploitation, the vulnerability of the reused machine key remains for whichever bad actor wants to take over the server.

Therefore, remediation must include rotation of machine keys to a new, properly generated key.

Conclusion

The REF3927 campaign highlights how a simple configuration error, such as using a publicly exposed machine key, can lead to significant compromise. In this event, Texas A&M University System Cybersecurity and the affected customer took swift action to remediate the server, but based on our research, there continue to be other victims targeted using the same techniques.

The threat actor’s integration of open-source tooling, RMM software, and a malicious driver is an effective combination of techniques that have proven successful in their operations. Administrators of publicly exposed IIS environments should audit their machine key configurations, ensure robust security logging, and leverage endpoint detection solutions such as Elastic Defend during potential incidents.

Detection logic

Detection rules

Prevention rules

YARA signatures

Elastic Security has created the following YARA rules to prevent the malware observed in REF3927:

REF3927 through MITRE ATT&CK

Elastic uses the MITRE ATT&CK framework to document common tactics, techniques, and procedures that threats use against enterprise networks.

Tactics

Tactics represent the why of a technique or sub-technique. It is the adversary’s tactical goal: the reason for performing an action.

Techniques

Techniques represent how an adversary achieves a tactical goal by performing an action.

Observations

The following observables were discussed in this research.

Observable Type Name Reference 913431f1d36ee843886bb052bfc89c0e5db903c673b5e6894c49aabc19f1e2fc SHA-256 WingtbCLI.exe HIDDENCLI f9dd0b57a5c133ca0c4cab3cca1ac8debdc4a798b452167a1e5af78653af00c1 SHA-256 Winkbj.sys HIDDENDRIVER c1ca053e3c346513bac332b5740848ed9c496895201abc734f2de131ec1b9fb2 SHA-256 caches.dll TOLLBOOTH c348996e27fc14e3dce8a2a476d22e52c6b97bf24dd9ed165890caf88154edd2 SHA-256 scripts.dll TOLLBOOTH 82b7f077021df9dc2cf1db802ed48e0dec8f6fa39a34e3f2ade2f0b63a1b5788 SHA-256 scripts.dll TOLLBOOTH bd2de6ca6c561cec1c1c525e7853f6f73bf6f2406198cd104ecb2ad00859f7d3 SHA-256 caches.dll TOLLBOOTH 915441b7d7ddb7d885ecfe75b11eed512079b49875fc288cd65b023ce1e05964 SHA-256 CustomIISModule.dll TOLLBOOTH c[.]cseo99[.]com domain-name TOLLBOOTH config server f[.]fseo99[.]com domain-name TOLLBOOTH SEO farming config server api[.]aseo99[.]com domain-name TOLLBOOTH crawler reporting & page redirector API mlxya[.]oss-accelerate.aliyuncs[.]com domain-name TOLLBOOTH page hijacker payload hosting server asf-sikkeiyjga[.]cn-shenzhen[.]fcapp.run domain-name TOLLBOOTH page hijacker content-fetching server ask-bdtj-selohjszlw[.]cn-shenzhen[.]fcapp[.]run domain-name TOLLBOOTH page hijacker content-fetching server bae5a7722814948fbba197e9b0f8ec5a6fe8328c7078c3adcca0022a533a84fe SHA-256 1.aspx Godzilla-forked webshell (Similar sample from VirusTotal) 230b84398e873938bbcc7e4a1a358bde4345385d58eb45c1726cee22028026e9 SHA-256 GotoHTTP.exe GotoHTTP Mozilla/5.0 (Windows; U; Windows NT 6.1; en-US; rv:1.9.2.13) Gecko/20101213 Opera/9.80 (Windows NT 6.1; U; zh-tw) Presto/2.7.62 Version/11.01 Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/121.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 User-Agent User-Agent observed during exploitation via IIS ViewState injection

References

The following were referenced throughout the above research:

Addendum

HarfangLab posted their draft research on this threat the same day this post was released. In it, there are additional complementary insights: