RONINGLOADER: DragonBreath’s New Path to PPL Abuse

Elastic Security Labs identified a recent campaign distributing a modified variant of the gh0st RAT, attributed to the Dragon Breath APT (APT-Q-27), through trojanized NSIS installers masquerading as legitimate software such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Teams. The infection chain employs a multi-stage delivery mechanism that leverages various evasion techniques, with many redundancies aimed at neutralising endpoint security products popular in the Chinese market. These include bringing a legitimately signed driver, deploying custom WDAC policies, and tampering with the Microsoft Defender binary through PPL abuse.

This campaign primarily targets Chinese-speaking users and demonstrates a clear evolution in adaptability compared to earlier DragonBreath-related campaigns documented in 2022-2023. Through this report, we hope to raise awareness of new techniques this malware is starting to implement and to shine a light on a unique loader we are naming RoningLoader.

The malware employs an abuse of Protected Process Light (PPL) to disable Windows Defender

Threat actors leverage a valid, signed kernel driver to kill processes

Custom unsigned WDAC policy applied to block 360 Total Security and Huorong executables

Phantom DLLs and payload injection via thread pools for further antivirus process termination

Final payload has minor updates and is associated with DragonBreath

Discovery

In August 2025, research was published detailing a method to abuse Protected Process Light (PPL) to disable endpoint security tooling. Following this disclosure, we produced a behavioral rule, Potential Evasion via ClipUp Execution, and, after some threat hunting of telemetry data, we identified a live campaign employing the technique.

RONINGLOADER code analysis

The initial infection vector is a trojanized installer created using the Nullsoft Scriptable Install System (NSIS). NSIS is a legitimate, open-source tool for creating Windows installers, but it is frequently abused by threat actors to package and deliver malware, as seen in GULOADER. In this campaign, we have observed the malicious installers being distributed under various themes, masquerading as legitimate software such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Teams, or other trusted applications to lure users into executing them.

Upon execution, the primary NSIS installer functions as a dropper, containing two additional embedded NSIS installers. One of the nested installers is benign and installs the legitimate software, while the second is malicious and responsible for deploying the attack chain.

The attack chain leverages a signed driver named ollama.sys for antivirus process termination. The driver has a signer name of Kunming Wuqi E-commerce Co., Ltd. , with a certificate valid from February 3, 2025, to February 3, 2026. Pivoting on VirusTotal revealed 71 additional signed binaries. Among these, we identified AgentTesla droppers masquerading as 慕讯公益加速器 (MuXunAccelerator) , a gaming-focused VPN software popular among Chinese users, with samples dating back to April 2025. Notably, the signing techniques vary across samples. Some earlier samples, like inject.sys , contain HookSignTool artifacts including the string JemmyLoveJenny , while the October 2025 ollama.sys sample shows no such artifacts and uses standard signing procedures, yet both share the same certificate validity period.

Comparing ollama.sys ’s PDB string artifact D:\VS_Project\加解密\MyDriver1\x64\Release\MyDriver1.pdb with other samples, we discovered different artifacts from other submitted samples -

D:\cpp\origin\ConsoleApplication2\x64\Release\ConsoleApplication2.pdb

D:\a_work\1\s\artifacts\obj\coreclr\windows.x86.Release\Corehost.Static\singlefilehost.pdb

C:\Users\0\Desktop\EAMap\x64\Release\ttt.pdb

h:\projects

etfilter3\bin\Release\Win32

fregdrv.pdb

Due to the diversity of binaries and the large volume of submissions, we suspect the certificate may have been leaked, but this is speculation at this time.

Stage 1

Our analysis began with the initial binary, identified by its SHA256 hash: da2c58308e860e57df4c46465fd1cfc68d41e8699b4871e9a9be3c434283d50b . Extracting it reveals two embedded executables: a benign installer, letsvpnlatest.exe , and the malicious installer Snieoatwtregoable.exe .

The malicious installer, Snieoatwtregoable.exe , creates a new directory at C:\Program Files\Snieoatwtregoable\ . Within this folder, it drops two files: a DLL named Snieoatwtregoable.dll and an encrypted file, tp.png .

The core of the malicious activity resides within Snieoatwtregoable.dll , which exports a single function: DllRegisterServer . When invoked, this function reads the contents of the tp.png file from disk, then decrypts this data using a simple algorithm involving both a Right Rotate (ROR) and an XOR operation.

The decrypted content is shellcode that reflectively loads and executes a PE file in memory. The malware first allocates a new memory region within its own process using the NtAllocateVirtualMemory API, then creates a new thread to execute the shellcode by calling NtCreateThreadEx .

The malware attempts to remove any userland hooks by loading a fresh new ntdll.dll , then using GetProcAddress with the API name to resolve the addresses.

The malware attempts to connect to localhost on port 5555 without serving any real purpose, as the result will not matter; speculatively, this is likely dead code or pre-production leftover code

Stage 2 - tp.png

RONINGLOADER first checks whether it has administrative privileges using the GetTokenInformation API. If not, it attempts to elevate its privileges by using the runas command to launch a new, elevated instance of itself before terminating the original process.

Interestingly, the malware tries to communicate with a hardcoded URL http://www.baidu.com/ with the user-agent “Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; WOW64; Trident/7.0; rv:11.0) like Gecko” , but this appears to be dead code, likely due to either a removed feature or placeholder code for future versions. It is designed to extract and log the HTTP response header date from the URL.

The malware then scans a list of running processes for specific antivirus solutions. It checks against a hardcoded list of process names and sets a corresponding boolean flag to "True" if any are found.

The following is a table of processes and the associated security products hardcoded in the binary:

Process name Security Product MsMpEng.exe Microsoft Defender Antivirus kxemain.exe Kingsoft Internet Security kxetray.exe Kingsoft Internet Security kxecenter.exe Kingsoft Internet Security QQPCTray.exe Tencent PC Manager QQPCRTP.exe Tencent PC Manager QMToolWidget.exe Tencent PC Manager HipsTray.exe Qihoo 360 Total Security HipsDaemon.exe Qihoo 360 Total Security HipsMain.exe Qihoo 360 Total Security 360tray.exe Qihoo 360 Total Security

AV process termination via injected remote process

Next, the malware kills those processes. Interestingly, the Qihoo 360 Total Security product takes a different approach than the others.

First, it blocks all network communication by changing the firewall. It then calls a function to inject shellcode into the process ( vssvc.exe ) associated with the Volume Shadow Copy (VSS) service.

It first grants itself the high integrity SeDebugPrivilege token.

It then starts the VSS (Volume Shadow Copy Service) if it is not already running and fetches the PID of its associated process (vssvc.exe).

Next, the malware uses NtCreateSection to create two separate memory sections. It then maps views of these sections into the memory space of the vssvc.exe process. The first section contains a full Portable Executable (PE) file, which is a driver with the device name \\.\Ollama . The second section contains shellcode intended for execution.

RONINGLOADER takes a different approach to this process injection compared to other injection methods used elsewhere in the malware. This technique leverages the thread pool to remotely execute code via a file write trigger in the remote process. This technique was documented by SafeBreach in 2023 with different variants.

Once executed, the shellcode begins by dynamically resolving the addresses of the Windows APIs it needs to function. This is the only part of RONINGLOADER that employs any obfuscation, using the Fowler–Noll–Vo hash (FNV) algorithm to look up functions by hash instead of by name.

It first fetches the addresses of CreateFileW , WriteFile , and CloseHandle to write the driver to disk to a hardcoded path, C:\windows\system32\drivers\1912763.temp .

Then it performs the following operations:

Create a service named xererre1 to load the driver dropped to disk

to load the driver dropped to disk For each of the following processes ( 360Safe.exe , 360Tray.exe , and ZhuDongFangYu.exe ), which are all associated with Qihoo 360 software, it calls 2 functions: one to find the PID of the process by name, followed by a function to kill the process by PID

, , and ), which are all associated with Qihoo 360 software, it calls 2 functions: one to find the PID of the process by name, followed by a function to kill the process by PID It then stops and deletes the service xererre1

To kill a process, the malware uses the driver. An analysis of the driver reveals that it registers only 1 functionality: it handles one IOCTL ID ( 0x222000 ) that takes a PID as a parameter and kills the process by first opening it with ZwOpenProcess , then terminating it with ZwTerminateProcess kernel APIs.

AV process termination

Returning to the main execution flow, the malware enters a loop to confirm the termination of 360tray.exe , as handled by the shellcode injected into the VSS service. It proceeds only after verifying that the process is no longer running. Immediately after this confirmation, the system restores its firewall settings. This action is likely a defensive measure intended to sever the software's communication channel, preventing it from uploading final activity logs or security alerts to its backend services.

It then terminates the other security processes directly from its main process. Notably, it makes no attempt to hide these actions, abandoning the earlier API hashing technique and calling the necessary functions directly.

RONINGLOADER follows a consistent, repeatable procedure to terminate its target processes:

First, it writes the malicious driver to disk, this time to the temporary path C:\Users\analysis\AppData\Local\Temp\ollama.sys.

A temporary service ( ollama ) is created to load ollama.sys into the kernel

) is created to load into the kernel The malware then fetches the target process's PID by name and sends a request containing the PID to its driver to perform the termination.

Immediately after the kill command is sent, the service is deleted.

Regarding Microsoft Defender, the malware attempts to kill the MsMpEng.exe process using the same approach described above. We noticed a code bug from the author: for Microsoft Defender, the code does not check whether Defender is already running, but proceeds directly to searching for the MsMpEng.exe process. This means that if the process is not running, the malware will send 0 as the PID to the driver.

The malware has more redundant code to kill security solution processes. It also injects another shellcode into svchost.exe, similar to what was injected into vssvc.exe , but the list of processes is different, as seen in the screenshot below.

The injection technique also uses threadpools, but the injected code is triggered by an event.

After the process termination, the malware creates 4 folders

C:\ProgramData\lnk

C:\ProgramData\<current_date>

C:\Users\Public\Downloads\<current_date>

C:\ProgramData\Roning

Embedded archives

The malware then writes three .txt files to C:\Users\Public\Downloads\<current_date> . Despite their extension, these are not text files but rather containers built with a specific format, likely adapted from another code base.

This custom file structure is organized as follows:

Magic Bytes: The file begins with the signature 4B 44 01 00 for identification.

The file begins with the signature for identification. File Count: This is immediately followed by a value indicating the number of files encapsulated within the container.

This is immediately followed by a value indicating the number of files encapsulated within the container. File Metadata: A header section then describes the information for each stored file.

A header section then describes the information for each stored file. Compressed Data: Finally, each embedded file is stored in a ZLIB-compressed data block.

Here’s an example file format for the hjk.txt archive , which contains 2 files: 1.bat and fhq.bat .

This archive format applies to 2 other embedded files in the current stage:

agg.txt , which contains 3 files - Enpug.bin , goldendays.dll , and trustinstaller.bin

, which contains 3 files - , , and kill.txt , which contains 1 file - 1.dll

Batch scripts to bypass UAC and AV networking

1.bat is a simple batch script that disables User Account Control (UAC) by setting the EnableLUA registry value to 0.

fhq.bat is another batch script that targets the program defined in C:\ProgramData\lnk\123.txt and the Qihoo 360 security software (360Safe.exe) by creating firewall rules that block inbound and outbound connections to them. It also disables firewall notifications across all profiles.

AV process termination via Phantom DLL

The deployed DLL, 1.dll , is copied to C:\Windows\System32\Wow64\Wow64Log.dll to be side-loaded by any WOW64 processes, as Wow64Log.dll is a phantom DLL that is not present on Windows machines by default. Its task is redundant, essentially attempting to kill a list of processes using standard Windows APIs ( TerminateProcess ).

ClipUp MS Defender killer

The malware then attempts to use a PPL abuse technique documented by Zero Salarium in August 2025. The article’s PoC targets Microsoft Defender only. Note that all of the system commands executed are through cmd.exe with the ShellExecuteW API

It searches for Microsoft Defender's installation folder under C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows Defender\Platform\* , targeting only the directory with the most recent modification date, which indicates the currently used version

, targeting only the directory with the most recent modification date, which indicates the currently used version Create a folder C:\ProgramData\roming and a directory link with mklink to point to the directory found with the following command: cmd.exe /c mklink /D "C:\ProgramData\roming" “C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows Defender\Platform\4.18.25050.5-0”

and a directory link with to point to the directory found with the following command: It then runs C:\Windows\System32\ClipUp.exe with the following parameter: -ppl C:\ProgramData\roming\MsMpEng.exe , which overwrites MsMpEng.exe with junk data, effectively disabling the EDR even after a restart

The author appears to have copied code from EDR-Freeze to start ClipUp.exe .

CiPolicies

The malware directly targets Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) by writing a policy file to the path C:\\Windows\\System32\\CodeIntegrity\\CiPolicies\\Active\\{31351756-3F24-4963-8380-4E7602335AAE}.cip .

The malicious policy operates in a “deny-list” mode, allowing most applications to run while explicitly blocking two popular Chinese antivirus vendors:

Qihoo 360 Total Security by blocking 360rp.exe and 360sd.exe

and Huorong Security by blocking ARPProte.exe

All executables signed by Huorong Security ( 北京火绒网络科技有限公司 ) via certificate TBS hash A229D2722BC6091D73B1D979B81088C977CB028A6F7CBF264BB81D5CC8F099F87D7C296E48BF09D7EBE275F5498661A4

A critical component is the Enabled:Unsigned System Integrity Policy rule, which allows the policy to be loaded without a valid digital signature.

Truncated... <Rule> <Option>Enabled:Inherit Default Policy</Option> </Rule> <Rule> <Option>Enabled:Unsigned System Integrity Policy</Option> </Rule> <Rule> <Option>Enabled:Advanced Boot Options Menu</Option> </Rule> <Rule> <Option>Enabled:Update Policy No Reboot</Option> </Rule> </Rules> <EKUs /> <FileRules> <Allow ID="ID_ALLOW_A_019A298478CE7BF4902DE08CA2D17630" FileName="*" /> <Allow ID="ID_ALLOW_A_019A298478CE7AB089C369772F34B39B" FileName="*" /> <Deny ID="ID_DENY_A_019A298478CE7DBA9913BFC227DACD14" FileName="360rp.exe" InternalName="360rp.exe" FileDescription="360杀毒 实时监控" ProductName="360杀毒" /> <Deny ID="ID_DENY_A_019A298478CE763C85C9F42EC8669750" FileName="360sd.exe" InternalName="360sd.exe" FileDescription="360杀毒 主程序" ProductName="360杀毒" /> <FileAttrib ID="ID_FILEATTRIB_A_019A298478CE766B9C39FB9CE6805A11" FileName="ARPProte.exe" MinimumFileVersion="6.0.0.0" /> </FileRules> <Signers> <Signer ID="ID_SIGNER_A_019A298478CE7608908CAE58FD9C3D8E" Name=""> <CertRoot Type="TBS" Value="A229D2722BC6091D73B1D979B81088C977CB028A6F7CBF264BB81D5CC8F099F87D7C296E48BF09D7EBE275F5498661A4" /> <CertPublisher Value="北京火绒网络科技有限公司" /> <FileAttribRef RuleID="ID_FILEATTRIB_A_019A298478CE766B9C39FB9CE6805A11" /> </Signer> <Signer ID="ID_SIGNER_A_019A298478CE77F7B523D1581F518639" Name=""> <CertRoot Type="TBS" Value="A229D2722BC6091D73B1D979B81088C977CB028A6F7CBF264BB81D5CC8F099F87D7C296E48BF09D7EBE275F5498661A4" /> <CertPublisher Value="北京火绒网络科技有限公司" /> </Signer> </Signers> ...Truncated

Stage 3 - goldendays.dll

In the previous stage, RONINGLOADER creates a new service named MicrosoftSoftware2ShadowCop4yProvider to run the next stage of execution with the following command: regsvr32.exe /S "C:\ProgramData\Roning\goldendays.dll .

The primary goal of this component is to inject the next payload into a legitimate, high-privilege system process to camouflage its activities.

To achieve this, RONINGLOADER first identifies a suitable target process. It has a hardcoded list of two service names that it attempts to start sequentially:

TrustedInstaller ( TrustedInstaller.exe ) MicrosoftEdgeElevationService ( elevation_service.exe )

The malware iterates through this list, attempting to start each service. Once a service is successfully started, or if one is found already running, the malware saves its Process ID (PID) for the injection phase.

Next, the malware establishes persistence by creating a batch file with a random name within the C:\Windows\ directory (e.g., C:\Windows\KPeYvogsPm.bat ). The script inside this file runs a continuous loop with the following logic:

It checks if the captured PID of the trusted service (e.g., PID 4016 for TrustedInstaller.exe ) is still running

for ) is still running If the service is not running, the script restarts the previously created malicious service ( MicrosoftSoftware2ShadowCop4yProvider ) to ensure the malware's components remain active

) to ensure the malware's components remain active If the service process is running, the script sleeps for 10 seconds before checking again

Finally, the malware reads the contents of C:\ProgramData\Roning\trustinstaller.bin . Using the PID of the trusted service it acquired earlier, it injects this payload into the target process ( TrustedInstaller.exe or elevation_service.exe ). The injection method is straightforward: it performs a remote virtual allocation with VirtualAllocEx , writes to it with WriteProcessMemory , and then creates a remote thread to execute it with CreateRemoteThread .

Stage 3 - trustinstaller.bin

The third stage, contained within trustinstaller.bin , is responsible for injecting the final payload into a legitimate process. It starts by enumerating running processes and searching for a target by matching process names against a hardcoded list of potential processes.

When found, it will inject the shellcode into C:\ProgramData\Roning\Enpug.bin , which is the final payload. It will create a section with NtCreateSection , map a view of it in the remote process with NtMapViewOfSection , and write the payload to it. Then it will create a remote thread with CreateRemoteThread .

Stage 4 - Final Payload

The final payload has not undergone major changes since Sophos’s discovery of a DragonBreath campaign in 2023 and QianXin’s report in mid-2022. It is still a modified version of the open-source gh0st RAT.

In the more recent campaigns, a mutex of value Global\DHGGlobalMutex is created at the very beginning of execution. Outside the main C2 communication loop, dead code is observed creating a mutex named MyUniqueMutexName and immediately destroying it afterward.

The C2 domain and port remain hardcoded but are now XOR-encrypted. The C2 channel operates over raw TCP sockets with messages encrypted in both directions.

Victim Beacon Data

The implant checks in with the C2 server and repeatedly beacons to the C2 at random intervals, implemented through Sleep(<random_amount> * 1000) . Below is the structure for the data that the implant returns to the C2 server during the beaconing interval:

struct BeaconData { // +0x000 uint32_t message_type; // Example Beacon ID - 0xC8 (200) // +0x004 uint32_t local_ip; // inet_addr() of victim's IP // +0x008 char hostname[50]; // Computer name or registry "Remark" // +0x03A char windows_version[?]; // OS version info // +0x0D8 char cpu_name[64]; // Processor name // +0x118 uint32_t entry_rdx; // +0x11C char time_value[64]; // Implant installed time or registry "Time" value // +0x15C char victim_tag[39]; // Command 6 buffer (Custom victim tag) // +0x183 uint8_t is_wow64; // 1 if 32-bit on 64-bit Windows // +0x184 char av_processes_found[128]; // Antivirus processes found // +0x204 char uptime[12]; // System uptime char padding[52]; // +0x244 char crypto_wallet_track[64]; // "狐狸系列" (MetaMask) or registry "ZU" (crypto related tracking) // +0x284 uint8_t is_admin; // 1 if running with admin rights // +0x285 char data[?]; // +0x305 uint8_t telegram_installed; // 1 if Telegram installed // +0x306 uint8_t telegram_running; // 1 if Telegram.exe running // +0x307 // (padding to 0x308 bytes) };

C2 commands

Request messages sent from the C2 server to the implant follow the structure:

struct C2_to_implant_msg { uint32_t total_message_len; uint32_t RC4_key; char encrypted_command_id; uint8_t encrypted_command_args; };

The implant decrypts C2 messages through the following formula:

RC4_decrypt(ASCII(decimal(RC4_key)), encrypted_command_id || command)

Below is a list of available commands that, for the most part, remain the same as 2 years ago:

Command ID Description 0 ExitWindowsEx via a supplied EXIT_WINDOWS_FLAGS 1 Terminate implant gracefully 2 Set registry key Enable to False to terminate & disable implant persistently 3 Set registry key Remark for custom victim renaming (default value: hostname) 4 Set registry key ZU for MetaMask / crypto-related tagging 5 Clear Windows Event logs (Application, Security, System) 6 Set additional custom tags when client beacons 7 Download and execute file via supplied URL 9 ShellExecute (visible window) 10 ShellExecute (hidden window) 112 Get clipboard data 113 Set clipboard data 125 ShellExecute cmd.exe with command parameters (hidden window) 126 Execute payload by dropping to disk or reflectively load and execute PluginMe export 128 First option - open a new session with a supplied C2 domain, port, and beacon interval. Second option - set registry key CopyC to update C2 domain and port permanently. Stored encrypted via Base64Encode(XOR(C2_domain_and_port, 0x5)) . 241 Check if Telegram is installed and/or running 243 Configure Clipboard Hijacker 101 , 127 , 236 , [...] Custom shellcode injection into svchost.exe using WTS session token impersonation, falling back to CREATE_SUSPENDED process injection via CreateRemoteThread

Analyst note: There are multiple command IDs that point to the same command. We used an ellipsis to identify when this was observed.

System Logger

In addition to the C2 commands, the implant implements a keystroke, clipboard, and active-window logger. Captured data is written to %ProgramData%\microsoft.dotnet.common.log and can be enabled or disabled via a registry key at HKEY_CURRENT_USER\offlinekey\open ( 1 to enable, 0 to disable). The log file implements automatic rotation, deleting itself when it exceeds 50 MB to avoid detection through excessive disk usage.

The code snippet below demonstrates the initialization routine that implements log rotation and configures a DirectInput8 interface to acquire the keyboard device for event capture, followed by the keyboard event retrieval logic.

The malware then enters a monitoring loop to capture three categories of information.

First, it monitors the clipboard using OpenClipboard and GetClipboardData , logging any changes to text content with the prefix [剪切板:] .

and , logging any changes to text content with the prefix . Second, it tracks window focus changes via GetForegroundWindow , logging the active window title and timestamp with the prefixes [标题:] and [时间:] , respectively, whenever the user switches applications.

, logging the active window title and timestamp with the prefixes and , respectively, whenever the user switches applications. Third, it retrieves buffered keyboard events from the DirectInput8 device (up to 60 events per poll) and translates them into readable text through a character mapping table, prepending the results with a prefix [内容:] .

Clipboard Hijacker

The malware also implements a clipboard hijacker that is remotely configured through C2 command ID 243. It monitors clipboard changes and performs search-and-replace operations on captured text, substituting attacker-defined strings with replacement values. Configuration parameters are stored in the registry under HKEY_CURRENT_USER\offlinekey with keys clipboard (enable/disable feature), charac (search string), characLen (search length), and newcharac (replacement string).

It registers a window class named ClipboardListener_Class_Toggle and creates a hidden window titled ClipboardMonitor to receive clipboard change notifications. The window procedure handles WM_CLIPBOARDUPDATE ( 0x31D ) messages by verifying clipboard sequence numbers with GetClipboardSequenceNumber to detect genuine changes, then invoking the core manipulation routine, which swaps the clipboard content via EmptyClipboard and SetClipboardData .

Malware and MITRE ATT&CK

Elastic uses the MITRE ATT&CK framework to document common tactics, techniques, and procedures that advanced persistent threats use against enterprise networks.

Tactics

Tactics represent the why of a technique or sub-technique. It is the adversary’s tactical goal: the reason for performing an action.

Techniques

Techniques represent how an adversary achieves a tactical goal by performing an action.

Mitigations

Detection

YARA

Elastic Security has created YARA rules to identify this activity. Below are YARA rules to identify RONINGLOADER and the final implant:

Observations

The following observables were discussed in this research.

Observable Type Name Reference da2c58308e860e57df4c46465fd1cfc68d41e8699b4871e9a9be3c434283d50b SHA-256 klklznuah.msi Initial NSIS installer 82794015e2b40cc6e02d3c1d50241465c0cf2c2e4f0a7a2a8f880edaee203724 SHA-256 Snieoatwtregoable.exe Malicious installer unpacked from initial installer c65170be2bf4f0bd71b9044592c063eaa82f3d43fcbd8a81e30a959bcaad8ae5 SHA-256 Snieoatwtregoable.dll Stage 1 - loader for stage 2 2515b546125d20013237aeadec5873e6438ada611347035358059a77a32c54f5 SHA-256 ollama.sys Stage 2 - driver for process termination 1613a913d0384cbb958e9a8d6b00fffaf77c27d348ebc7886d6c563a6f22f2b7 SHA-256 tp.png Stage 2 - encrypted core payload 395f835731d25803a791db984062dd5cfdcade6f95cc5d0f68d359af32f6258d SHA-256 1.bat Stage 2 - UAC bypass script 1c1528b546aa29be6614707cbe408cb4b46e8ed05bf3fe6b388b9f22a4ee37e2 SHA-256 fhq.bat Stage 2 - script to block networking for AV processes 4d5beb8efd4ade583c8ff730609f142550e8ed14c251bae1097c35a756ed39e6 SHA-256 1.dll Stage 2 - AV processes termination 96f401b80d3319f8285fa2bb7f0d66ca9055d349c044b78c27e339bcfb07cdf0 SHA-256 {31351756-3F24-4963-8380-4E7602335AAE}.cip Stage 2 - WDAC policy 33b494eaaa6d7ed75eec74f8c8c866b6c42f59ca72b8517b3d4752c3313e617c SHA-256 goldendays.dll Stage 3 - entry point fc63f5dfc93f2358f4cba18cbdf99578fff5dac4cdd2de193a21f6041a0e01bc SHA-256 trustinstaller.bin Stage 3 - loader for Enpug.bin fd4dd9904549c6655465331921a28330ad2b9ff1c99eb993edf2252001f1d107 SHA-256 Enpug.bin Stage 3 - loader for final payload 3dd470e85fe77cd847ca59d1d08ec8ccebe9bd73fd2cf074c29d87ca2fd24e33 SHA-256 6uf9i.exe Stage 4 - final payload qaqkongtiao[.]com domain-name Stage 4 - final payload C2

