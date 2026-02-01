DYNOWIPER: Destructive Malware Targeting Poland's Energy Sector

Summary
- On December 29, 2025, a coordinated campaign of destructive cyberattacks targeted Poland's energy infrastructure, affecting over 30 renewable energy facilities and a major combined heat and power (CHP) plant
- A custom wiper malware dubbed DYNOWIPER was used to irreversibly destroy data across compromised networks
- CERT Polska attributes the attack infrastructure to the threat cluster Cisco refers to as Static Tundra, Crowdstrike refers to as Berserk Bear, Microsoft calls Ghost Blizzard, and Symantec labels as Dragonfly
- Elastic Defend's ransomware protection successfully detects and prevents DYNOWIPER execution using canary file monitoring
Background
The coordinated destructive campaign against critical energy infrastructure occurred on December 29, 2025, during a period of severe winter weather in Poland.
According to CERT Polska’s report, the campaign targeted:
- 30+ wind and solar farms across Poland
- A major CHP plant supplying heat to nearly half a million customers
- A manufacturing sector company characterized as an opportunistic target
Attack Vector
The threat actor reportedly gained initial access through Fortinet FortiGate devices exposed to the internet prior to December 29th, exploiting:
- VPN interfaces allowing authentication without multi-factor authentication
- Reused credentials across multiple facilities
- Historical vulnerabilities in unpatched devices
Attackers conducted months-long reconnaissance of industrial automation systems, specifically targeting SCADA systems and OT networks. During this time, they exfiltrated Active Directory databases, FortiGate configurations, and data related to OT network modernization.
DYNOWIPER Details
Elastic Security Labs independently analyzed a DYNOWIPER sample from open sources. The sample is similar to one of the variants documented by CERT Polska.
Sample Metadata
|Property
|Value
|SHA256
835b0d87ed2d49899ab6f9479cddb8b4e03f5aeb2365c50a51f9088dcede68d5
|SHA1
4ec3c90846af6b79ee1a5188eefa3fd21f6d4cf6
|MD5
a727362416834fa63672b87820ff7f27
|File Type
|Windows PE32 Executable (GUI)
|Architecture
|32-bit x86
|File Size
|167,424 bytes
|Compiler
|Visual C++ (MSVC)
|Compilation Date
|2025-12-26 13:51:11 UTC
Destruction Mechanism
Drive Enumeration
The malware enumerates all logical drives (A-Z) using
GetLogicalDrives() and targets only
DRIVE_FIXED (hard drives) and
DRIVE_REMOVABLE (USB drives, SD cards) types.
File Corruption
DYNOWIPER employs a Mersenne Twister PRNG to generate pseudorandom data for file corruption. Rather than overwriting entire files (which requires time), it strategically corrupts files by:
- Removing file protection attributes via
SetFileAttributesW(FILE_ATTRIBUTE_NORMAL)
- Opening files with
CreateFileWfor read/write access
- Overwriting the file header with 16 bytes of random data
- For larger files, generating up to 4,096 random offsets and overwriting each with 16-byte sequences
This approach allows rapid corruption of many files while ensuring data is unrecoverable.
Directory Exclusion List
The malware deliberately avoids system-critical directories to maintain system stability during the attack:
windows,
system32
program files,
program files(x86)
boot,
appdata,
temp
recycle.bin,
$recycle.bin
perflogs,
documents and settings
This design choice maximizes data destruction before the system becomes unstable, ensuring the wiper completes its mission.
Forced Reboot
After corruption and deletion phases complete, DYNOWIPER:
- Obtains a process token via
OpenProcessToken()
- Enables
SeShutdownPrivilegevia
AdjustTokenPrivileges()
- Forces system reboot with
ExitWindowsEx(EWX_REBOOT | EWX_FORCE)
Notable Characteristics
DYNOWIPER is distinguished by several characteristics:
- No persistence mechanism - The malware does not attempt to survive reboots
- No C2 communication - Completely standalone, no network callbacks
- No shell command invocations - All operations performed via Windows API
- No anti-analysis techniques - No attempts to evade detection or debugging
- Characteristic PDB path:
C:\Users\vagrant\Documents\Visual Studio 2013\Projects\Source\Release\Source.pdb
The use of "vagrant" in the PDB path suggests development occurred in a Vagrant-managed virtual machine environment.
Version Differences
CERT Polska documented two DYNOWIPER versions (A and B). The sample we analyzed corresponds to version A. Version B removed the system shutdown functionality and added a 5-second sleep between corruption and deletion phases.
Elastic Defend Protection
During testing of DYNOWIPER samples, Elastic Defend successfully detected and mitigated the malware before it could cause damage.
Detection Alert
{
"message": "Ransomware Prevention Alert",
"event": {
"code": "ransomware",
"action": "canary-activity",
"type": ["info", "start", "change", "denied"],
"category": ["malware", "intrusion_detection", "process", "file"],
"outcome": "success"
},
"Ransomware": {
"feature": "canary",
"version": "1.9.0"
}
}
How Canary Protection Works
Elastic Defend's ransomware protection employs canary files (strategically placed decoy files) that trigger alerts when modified. DYNOWIPER's indiscriminate file corruption approach caused it to modify a canary file.
When the wiper attempted to corrupt this canary file, Elastic Defend immediately:
- Detected the suspicious modification pattern
- Blocked further execution
- Generated a high-confidence ransomware alert (risk score: 73)
While Elastic Defend was not the EDR solution used in this incident, this form of defense-in-depth protection was critical in the real-world intrusion. According to CERT Polska, the EDR solution deployed at the CHP plant, using the same canary protection technology highlighted above, halted data overwriting on more than 100 machines where DYNOWIPER had already begun executing.
Why Behavioral Detection is Crucial
Destructive malware can present unique challenges to minimizing risk:
- They may not establish C2 connections (no network indicators)
- They may not use persistence mechanisms (limited forensic artifacts)
- They execute quickly and destructively
- Static signature-based detection may miss new variants
Behavioral protection, such as through canary files, provides a crucial layer of defense that can catch destructive malware regardless of its novelty.
Indicators of Compromise
File Hashes (DYNOWIPER)
|SHA256
|Filename
835b0d87ed2d49899ab6f9479cddb8b4e03f5aeb2365c50a51f9088dcede68d5
|dynacom_update.exe
65099f306d27c8bcdd7ba3062c012d2471812ec5e06678096394b238210f0f7c
|Source.exe
60c70cdcb1e998bffed2e6e7298e1ab6bb3d90df04e437486c04e77c411cae4b
|schtask.exe
d1389a1ff652f8ca5576f10e9fa2bf8e8398699ddfc87ddd3e26adb201242160
|schtask.exe
Distribution Scripts
|SHA256
|Filename
8759e79cf3341406564635f3f08b2f333b0547c444735dba54ea6fce8539cf15
|dynacon_update.ps1
f4e9a3ddb83c53f5b7717af737ab0885abd2f1b89b2c676d3441a793f65ffaee
|exp.ps1
Network Indicators
|IP Address
|Context
185.200.177[.]10
|VPN logins, direct DYNOWIPER execution
31.172.71[.]5
|Reverse proxy for data exfiltration
193.200.17[.]163
|VPN logins
185.82.127[.]20
|VPN logins
72.62.35[.]76
|VPN and O365 logins
YARA Rule
rule DYNOWIPER {
meta:
description = "Detects DYNOWIPER data destruction malware"
severity = "CRITICAL"
reference = "https://mwdb.cert.pl/"
strings:
$a1 = "$recycle.bin" wide
$a2 = "program files(x86)" wide
$a3 = "perflogs" wide
$a4 = "windows\x00" wide
$b1 = "Error opening file: " wide
$priv = "SeShutdownPrivilege" wide
$api1 = "GetLogicalDrives"
$api2 = "ExitWindowsEx"
$api3 = "AdjustTokenPrivileges"
condition:
uint16(0) == 0x5A4D
and filesize < 500KB
and 4 of ($a*, $b1)
and $priv
and 2 of ($api*)
}
Recommendations
Immediate Actions
- Deploy behavioral ransomware protection - Signature-based detection alone is insufficient against novel wipers
- Enable MFA on all VPN and remote access solutions - The attackers exploited accounts without MFA
- Audit FortiGate and edge device configurations - Check for unauthorized accounts, rules, and scheduled tasks
- Review default credentials - Industrial devices (RTUs, HMIs, serial servers) often ship with default passwords
Detection Opportunities
Monitor for:
GetLogicalDrivesAPI calls followed by mass file operations
SetFileAttributesWcalls setting
FILE_ATTRIBUTE_NORMALat scale
- Privilege escalation for
SeShutdownPrivilegefollowed by
ExitWindowsEx
- GPO modifications creating scheduled tasks with SYSTEM privileges
- Unusual file modifications across multiple drives simultaneously
Recovery Considerations
- Restore from offline/air-gapped backups - Online backups may have been targeted
- Verify backup integrity before restoration
- Assume credential compromise - Reset all passwords, especially domain admin accounts
- Audit all removable media that may have been connected to affected systems
Conclusion
The December 2025 attacks on Poland's energy sector represent a significant escalation in destructive cyber operations against critical infrastructure. DYNOWIPER, while not technically sophisticated, proved effective at rapid data destruction when combined with the threat actor's extensive pre-positioned access.
The incident underscores the importance of defense-in-depth strategies, particularly behavioral detection capabilities that can identify destructive malware regardless of its novelty. Elastic Defend's ransomware protection—specifically its canary file monitoring—proved effective at detecting and blocking DYNOWIPER before it could complete its destructive mission.
Organizations in critical infrastructure sectors should review their security posture against the TTPs documented in this report and CERT Polska's comprehensive analysis.
References
- CERT Polska: Energy Sector Incident Report – 29 December
- Cisco Talos: Static Tundra
- FBI IC3: PSA250820
MITRE ATT&CK Mapping
|Tactic
|Technique
|ID
|Execution
|Scheduled Task/Job
|T1053.005
|Defense Evasion
|File and Directory Permissions Modification
|T1222
|Discovery
|Local Storage Discovery
|T1680
|Impact
|Data Destruction
|T1485
|Impact
|System Shutdown/Reboot
|T1529