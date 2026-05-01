Erik-Jan de Kruijf

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Erik-Jan de Kruijf

Sr Technical Consultant, Elastic

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Articles

Detecting Web Server Probing & Fuzzing in Traefik with Automated Cloudflare Response

Detecting Web Server Probing & Fuzzing in Traefik with Automated Cloudflare Response

This article shows how a customized Elastic Security ES|QL detection rule can identify web server probing and fuzzing activity in Traefik logs and automatically block the attacking IP via Cloudflare.