Author
Devon Kerr
Elastic Security Labs Team Lead, Elastic
Articles
Elastic publishes 2024 Global Threat Report
Elastic Security Labs has released the 2024 Elastic Global Threat Report, surfacing the most pressing threats, trends, and recommendations to help keep organizations safe for the upcoming year.
Fall 2023 Global Threat Report Outro
This article highlights the essential contributions to the Global Threat Report from the Security Intelligence team, and describes three major phenomena impacting the threat landscape.
Now available: The LLM safety assessment
Check out the newest report from Elastic Security Labs, which explores how you can protect your organization from LLM threats.
Elastic users protected from SUDDENICON’s supply chain attack
Elastic Security Labs is releasing a triage analysis to assist 3CX customers in the initial detection of SUDDENICON, a potential supply-chain compromise affecting 3CX VOIP softphone users.
Elastic publishes 2023 Global Threat Report Spring Edition
This week, we’re publishing a new version of this report that’s online and interactive, which includes additional data covering the remainder of 2022, written using Elastic technologies.
Elastic Global Threat Report Multipart Series Overview
Each month, the Elastic Security Labs team dissects a different trend or correlation from the Elastic Global Threat Report. This post provides an overview of those individual publications.
Update to the REF2924 intrusion set and related campaigns
Elastic Security Labs is providing an update to the REF2924 research published in December of 2022. This update includes malware analysis of the implants, additional findings, and associations with other intrusions.
Vulnerability summary: Follina, CVE-2022-30190
Elastic is deploying a new malware signature to identify the use of the Follina vulnerability. Learn more in this post.
SiestaGraph: New implant uncovered in ASEAN member foreign ministry
Elastic Security Labs is tracking likely multiple on-net threat actors leveraging Exchange exploits, web shells, and the newly discovered SiestaGraph implant to achieve and maintain access, escalate privilege, and exfiltrate targeted data.
2022 Elastic Global Threat Report Announcement
Discover our latest findings & strategic recommendations to better stay informed of potential directions threat actors may focus on.
Elastic's response to the Spring4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2022-22965)
Provide executive-level details about CVE-2022-22965, a recently-disclosed remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability also known as “Spring4Shell”.