Terrance DeJesus

Microsoft Entra ID OAuth Phishing and Detections
This article explores OAuth phishing and token-based abuse in Microsoft Entra ID. Through emulation and analysis of tokens, scope, and device behavior during sign-in activity, we surface high-fidelity signals defenders can use to detect and hunt for OAuth misuse.
Bit ByBit - emulation of the DPRK's largest cryptocurrency heist
A high-fidelity emulation of the DPRK's largest cryptocurrency heist via a compromised macOS developer and AWS pivots.
AWS SNS Abuse: Data Exfiltration and Phishing
During a recent internal collaboration, we dug into publicly known SNS abuse attempts and our knowledge of the data source to develop detection capabilities.
Emulating AWS S3 SSE-C Ransom for Threat Detection
In this article, we’ll explore how threat actors leverage Amazon S3’s Server-Side Encryption with Customer-Provided Keys (SSE-C) for ransom/extortion operations.
Exploring AWS STS AssumeRoot
Explore AWS STS AssumeRoot, its risks, detection strategies, and practical scenarios to secure against privilege escalation and account compromise using Elastic's SIEM and CloudTrail data.
Elevate Your Threat Hunting with Elastic
Elastic is releasing a threat hunting package designed to aid defenders with proactive detection queries to identify actor-agnostic intrusions.
Cups Overflow: When your printer spills more than Ink
Elastic Security Labs discusses detection and mitigation strategies for vulnerabilities in the CUPS printing system, which allow unauthenticated attackers to exploit the system via IPP and mDNS, resulting in remote code execution (RCE) on UNIX-based systems such as Linux, macOS, BSDs, ChromeOS, and Solaris.
Elastic releases the Detection Engineering Behavior Maturity Model
Using this maturity model, security teams can make structured, measurable, and iteritive improvements to their detection engineering teams..
Globally distributed stealers
This article describes our analysis of the top malware stealer families, unveiling their operation methodologies, recent updates, and configurations. By understanding the modus operandi of each family, we better comprehend the magnitude of their impact and can fortify our defences accordingly.
Invisible miners: unveiling GHOSTENGINE’s crypto mining operations
Elastic Security Labs has identified REF4578, an intrusion set incorporating several malicious modules and leveraging vulnerable drivers to disable known security solutions (EDRs) for crypto mining.
Monitoring Okta threats with Elastic Security
This article guides readers through establishing an Okta threat detection lab, emphasizing the importance of securing SaaS platforms like Okta. It details creating a lab environment with the Elastic Stack, integrating SIEM solutions, and Okta.
Starter guide to understanding Okta
This article delves into Okta's architecture and services, laying a solid foundation for threat research and detection engineering. Essential reading for those aiming to master threat hunting and detection in Okta environments.
Google Cloud for Cyber Data Analytics
This article explains how we conduct comprehensive cyber threat data analysis using Google Cloud, from data extraction and preprocessing to trend analysis and presentation. It emphasizes the value of BigQuery, Python, and Google Sheets - showcasing how to refine and visualize data for insightful cybersecurity analysis.
Google Workspace Attack Surface
During this multipart series, we’ll help you understand what GW is and some of the common risks to be aware of, while encouraging you to take control of your enterprise resources.
Google Workspace Attack Surface
During part two of this multipart series, we’ll help you understand how to setup a GW lab for threat detection and research.