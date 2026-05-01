Raquel Tabuyo

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Raquel Tabuyo

Senior Product Manager, Elastic

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DFIR: From alert to root cause using Osquery without leaving Elastic Security

DFIR: From alert to root cause using Osquery without leaving Elastic Security

Learn how to perform distributed, real-time Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) using Osquery and Elastic to investigate threats at scale without relying on disk imaging.