Author

Paul McCann

Principal Product Security Engineer I, Elastic

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Articles

From vulnerability report to CVE draft in minutes: how Elastic automated security advisories with AI

From vulnerability report to CVE draft in minutes: how Elastic automated security advisories with AI

How Elastic's security team built an AI agent with RAG against MITRE's CWE and CAPEC catalogues to draft CVE advisories from raw vulnerability reports, including the full prompt and crawler configs.