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Mia LaVada

Sr. Product Marketing Manager

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From API key to live threat detections in minutes: how Elastic Security ingests Google Threat Intelligence

From API key to live threat detections in minutes: how Elastic Security ingests Google Threat Intelligence

Find out how Elastic Security ingests Google Threat Intelligence for continuous detection and uses AI-driven workflows to enrich alerts in real time, from API key to live detections in minutes.