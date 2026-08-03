Melissa Burpo

Author

Melissa Burpo

Melissa Burpo is a Senior Product Manager on the Security Team at Elastic, where she owns Cases and Escalation Workflows. She focuses on giving SOC teams and incident responders the structure, auditability, and reporting tools they need to work at scale.

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SOC case management and detection rule history in Elastic Security

SOC case management and detection rule history in Elastic Security

Elastic Security now tracks every detection rule change with one-click rollback and makes case data queryable out of the box, so SOC teams get audit trails and reporting without configuring anything.