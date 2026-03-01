Caitlin Betz

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Caitlin Betz

Principal Product Manager, Elastic

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Investigating from the Endpoint Across Your Environment with Elastic Security XDR

Investigating from the Endpoint Across Your Environment with Elastic Security XDR

This article highlights how Elastic Security XDR unifies endpoint protection with multi-domain security analytics to help analysts trace and contain multi-stage attacks across hybrid and cloud environments.