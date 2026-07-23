Bryan Porras Blanch

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Bryan Porras Blanch

Senior Security Research Engineer

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wp2shell hits WordPress: detecting pre-auth RCE from plugin drop to command execution

wp2shell hits WordPress: detecting pre-auth RCE from plugin drop to command execution

We ran the wp2shell WordPress RCE chain end-to-end with Elastic Defend. Detection rule walkthrough, IOCs, and hunt guidance.