You are looking at preliminary documentation for a future release. Not what you want? See the current release documentation.
- Elasticsearch Guide: other versions:
- What is Elasticsearch?
- What’s new in 7.16
- Quick start
- Set up Elasticsearch
- Installing Elasticsearch
- Configuring Elasticsearch
- Important Elasticsearch configuration
- Secure settings
- Auditing settings
- Circuit breaker settings
- Cluster-level shard allocation and routing settings
- Cross-cluster replication settings
- Discovery and cluster formation settings
- Field data cache settings
- Index lifecycle management settings
- Index management settings
- Index recovery settings
- Indexing buffer settings
- License settings
- Local gateway settings
- Logging
- Machine learning settings
- Monitoring settings
- Node
- Networking
- Node query cache settings
- Search settings
- Security settings
- Shard request cache settings
- Snapshot lifecycle management settings
- Transforms settings
- Thread pools
- Watcher settings
- Advanced configuration
- Important system configuration
- Bootstrap Checks
- Heap size check
- File descriptor check
- Memory lock check
- Maximum number of threads check
- Max file size check
- Maximum size virtual memory check
- Maximum map count check
- Client JVM check
- Use serial collector check
- System call filter check
- OnError and OnOutOfMemoryError checks
- Early-access check
- G1GC check
- All permission check
- Discovery configuration check
- Bootstrap Checks for X-Pack
- Starting Elasticsearch
- Stopping Elasticsearch
- Discovery and cluster formation
- Add and remove nodes in your cluster
- Full-cluster restart and rolling restart
- Remote clusters
- Set up X-Pack
- Configuring X-Pack Java Clients
- Plugins
- Upgrade Elasticsearch
- Index modules
- Analysis
- Index Shard Allocation
- Index blocks
- Mapper
- Merge
- Similarity module
- Slow Log
- Store
- Translog
- History retention
- Index Sorting
- Indexing pressure
- Mapping
- Dynamic mapping
- Explicit mapping
- Runtime fields
- Field data types
- Metadata fields
- Mapping parameters
- Mapping limit settings
- Removal of mapping types
- Text analysis
- Overview
- Concepts
- Configure text analysis
- Built-in analyzer reference
- Tokenizer reference
- Token filter reference
- Apostrophe
- ASCII folding
- CJK bigram
- CJK width
- Classic
- Common grams
- Conditional
- Decimal digit
- Delimited payload
- Dictionary decompounder
- Edge n-gram
- Elision
- Fingerprint
- Flatten graph
- Hunspell
- Hyphenation decompounder
- Keep types
- Keep words
- Keyword marker
- Keyword repeat
- KStem
- Length
- Limit token count
- Lowercase
- MinHash
- Multiplexer
- N-gram
- Normalization
- Pattern capture
- Pattern replace
- Phonetic
- Porter stem
- Predicate script
- Remove duplicates
- Reverse
- Shingle
- Snowball
- Stemmer
- Stemmer override
- Stop
- Synonym
- Synonym graph
- Trim
- Truncate
- Unique
- Uppercase
- Word delimiter
- Word delimiter graph
- Character filters reference
- Normalizers
- Index templates
- Data streams
- Ingest pipelines
- Example: Parse logs
- Enrich your data
- Processor reference
- Append
- Bytes
- Circle
- Community ID
- Convert
- CSV
- Date
- Date index name
- Dissect
- Dot expander
- Drop
- Enrich
- Fail
- Fingerprint
- Foreach
- GeoIP
- Grok
- Gsub
- HTML strip
- Inference
- Join
- JSON
- KV
- Lowercase
- Network direction
- Pipeline
- Registered domain
- Remove
- Rename
- Script
- Set
- Set security user
- Sort
- Split
- Trim
- Uppercase
- URL decode
- URI parts
- User agent
- Aliases
- Search your data
- Query DSL
- Query and filter context
- Compound queries
- Full text queries
- Geo queries
- Shape queries
- Joining queries
- Match all
- Span queries
- Specialized queries
- Term-level queries
minimum_should_matchparameter
rewriteparameter
- Regular expression syntax
- Aggregations
- Bucket aggregations
- Adjacency matrix
- Auto-interval date histogram
- Categorize text
- Children
- Composite
- Date histogram
- Date range
- Diversified sampler
- Filter
- Filters
- Geo-distance
- Geohash grid
- Geotile grid
- Global
- Histogram
- IP range
- Missing
- Multi Terms
- Nested
- Parent
- Range
- Rare terms
- Reverse nested
- Sampler
- Significant terms
- Significant text
- Terms
- Variable width histogram
- Subtleties of bucketing range fields
- Metrics aggregations
- Pipeline aggregations
- Average bucket
- Bucket script
- Bucket count K-S test
- Bucket correlation
- Bucket selector
- Bucket sort
- Cumulative cardinality
- Cumulative sum
- Derivative
- Extended stats bucket
- Inference bucket
- Max bucket
- Min bucket
- Moving average
- Moving function
- Moving percentiles
- Normalize
- Percentiles bucket
- Serial differencing
- Stats bucket
- Sum bucket
- Bucket aggregations
- EQL
- SQL
- Overview
- Getting Started with SQL
- Conventions and Terminology
- Security
- SQL REST API
- SQL Translate API
- SQL CLI
- SQL JDBC
- SQL ODBC
- SQL Client Applications
- SQL Language
- Functions and Operators
- Comparison Operators
- Logical Operators
- Math Operators
- Cast Operators
- LIKE and RLIKE Operators
- Aggregate Functions
- Grouping Functions
- Date/Time and Interval Functions and Operators
- Full-Text Search Functions
- Mathematical Functions
- String Functions
- Type Conversion Functions
- Geo Functions
- Conditional Functions And Expressions
- System Functions
- Reserved keywords
- SQL Limitations
- Scripting
- Data management
- ILM: Manage the index lifecycle
- Overview
- Concepts
- Automate rollover
- Customize built-in ILM policies
- Index lifecycle actions
- Configure a lifecycle policy
- Migrate index allocation filters to node roles
- Troubleshooting index lifecycle management errors
- Start and stop index lifecycle management
- Manage existing indices
- Skip rollover
- Restore a managed data stream or index
- Autoscaling
- Monitor a cluster
- Roll up or transform your data
- Rolling up historical data
- Transforming data
- Set up a cluster for high availability
- Designing for resilience
- Back up a cluster
- Cross-cluster replication
- Snapshot and restore
- Secure the Elastic Stack
- Elasticsearch security principles
- Configuring security
- Updating node security certificates
- User authentication
- Built-in users
- Service accounts
- Internal users
- Token-based authentication services
- Realms
- Realm chains
- Active Directory user authentication
- File-based user authentication
- LDAP user authentication
- Native user authentication
- OpenID Connect authentication
- PKI user authentication
- SAML authentication
- Kerberos authentication
- Integrating with other authentication systems
- Enabling anonymous access
- Controlling the user cache
- Configuring SAML single-sign-on on the Elastic Stack
- Configuring single sign-on to the Elastic Stack using OpenID Connect
- User authorization
- Built-in roles
- Defining roles
- Security privileges
- Document level security
- Field level security
- Granting privileges for data streams and aliases
- Mapping users and groups to roles
- Setting up field and document level security
- Submitting requests on behalf of other users
- Configuring authorization delegation
- Customizing roles and authorization
- Enable audit logging
- Restricting connections with IP filtering
- Securing clients and integrations
- Operator privileges
- Troubleshooting
- Some settings are not returned via the nodes settings API
- Authorization exceptions
- Users command fails due to extra arguments
- Users are frequently locked out of Active Directory
- Certificate verification fails for curl on Mac
- SSLHandshakeException causes connections to fail
- Common SSL/TLS exceptions
- Common Kerberos exceptions
- Common SAML issues
- Internal Server Error in Kibana
- Setup-passwords command fails due to connection failure
- Failures due to relocation of the configuration files
- Limitations
- Watcher
- Getting started with Watcher
- How Watcher works
- Encrypting sensitive data in Watcher
- Inputs
- Triggers
- Conditions
- Actions
- Transforms
- Java API
- Managing watches
- Example watches
- Troubleshooting
- Limitations
- Command line tools
- How to
- General recommendations
- Recipes
- Tune for indexing speed
- Tune for search speed
- Tune for disk usage
- Fix common cluster issues
- Size your shards
- Use Elasticsearch for time series data
- REST APIs
- API conventions
- Autoscaling APIs
- Compact and aligned text (CAT) APIs
- cat aliases
- cat allocation
- cat anomaly detectors
- cat count
- cat data frame analytics
- cat datafeeds
- cat fielddata
- cat health
- cat indices
- cat master
- cat nodeattrs
- cat nodes
- cat pending tasks
- cat plugins
- cat recovery
- cat repositories
- cat segments
- cat shards
- cat snapshots
- cat task management
- cat templates
- cat thread pool
- cat trained model
- cat transforms
- Cluster APIs
- Cluster allocation explain
- Cluster get settings
- Cluster health
- Cluster reroute
- Cluster state
- Cluster stats
- Cluster update settings
- Nodes feature usage
- Nodes hot threads
- Nodes info
- Nodes reload secure settings
- Nodes stats
- Pending cluster tasks
- Remote cluster info
- Task management
- Voting configuration exclusions
- Cross-cluster replication APIs
- Data stream APIs
- Document APIs
- Enrich APIs
- EQL APIs
- Features APIs
- Fleet APIs
- Find structure API
- Graph explore API
- Index APIs
- Alias exists
- Aliases
- Analyze
- Analyze index disk usage
- Clear cache
- Clone index
- Close index
- Create index
- Create or update alias
- Create or update component template
- Create or update index template
- Create or update index template (legacy)
- Delete component template
- Delete dangling index
- Delete alias
- Delete index
- Delete index template
- Delete index template (legacy)
- Exists
- Field usage stats
- Flush
- Force merge
- Freeze index
- Get alias
- Get component template
- Get field mapping
- Get index
- Get index settings
- Get index template
- Get index template (legacy)
- Get mapping
- Import dangling index
- Index recovery
- Index segments
- Index shard stores
- Index stats
- Index template exists (legacy)
- List dangling indices
- Open index
- Refresh
- Resolve index
- Rollover
- Shrink index
- Simulate index
- Simulate template
- Split index
- Synced flush
- Type exists
- Unfreeze index
- Update index settings
- Update mapping
- Index lifecycle management APIs
- Ingest APIs
- Info API
- Licensing APIs
- Logstash APIs
- Machine learning anomaly detection APIs
- Add events to calendar
- Add jobs to calendar
- Close jobs
- Create jobs
- Create calendars
- Create datafeeds
- Create filters
- Delete calendars
- Delete datafeeds
- Delete events from calendar
- Delete filters
- Delete forecasts
- Delete jobs
- Delete jobs from calendar
- Delete model snapshots
- Delete expired data
- Estimate model memory
- Find file structure
- Flush jobs
- Forecast jobs
- Get buckets
- Get calendars
- Get categories
- Get datafeeds
- Get datafeed statistics
- Get influencers
- Get jobs
- Get job statistics
- Get machine learning info
- Get model snapshots
- Get overall buckets
- Get scheduled events
- Get filters
- Get records
- Open jobs
- Post data to jobs
- Preview datafeeds
- Reset jobs
- Revert model snapshots
- Set upgrade mode
- Start datafeeds
- Stop datafeeds
- Update datafeeds
- Update filters
- Update jobs
- Update model snapshots
- Upgrade model snapshots
- Machine learning data frame analytics APIs
- Create data frame analytics jobs
- Create or update trained model aliases
- Create trained models
- Update data frame analytics jobs
- Delete data frame analytics jobs
- Delete trained models
- Delete trained model aliases
- Evaluate data frame analytics
- Explain data frame analytics
- Get data frame analytics jobs
- Get data frame analytics jobs stats
- Get trained models
- Get trained models stats
- Preview data frame analytics
- Start data frame analytics jobs
- Stop data frame analytics jobs
- Migration APIs
- Node lifecycle APIs
- Reload search analyzers API
- Repositories metering APIs
- Rollup APIs
- Script APIs
- Search APIs
- Searchable snapshots APIs
- Security APIs
- Authenticate
- Change passwords
- Clear cache
- Clear roles cache
- Clear privileges cache
- Clear API key cache
- Clear service account token caches
- Create API keys
- Create or update application privileges
- Create or update role mappings
- Create or update roles
- Create or update users
- Create service account tokens
- Delegate PKI authentication
- Delete application privileges
- Delete role mappings
- Delete roles
- Delete service account token
- Delete users
- Disable users
- Enable users
- Get API key information
- Get application privileges
- Get builtin privileges
- Get role mappings
- Get roles
- Get service accounts
- Get service account credentials
- Get token
- Get user privileges
- Get users
- Grant API keys
- Has privileges
- Invalidate API key
- Invalidate token
- OpenID Connect prepare authentication
- OpenID Connect authenticate
- OpenID Connect logout
- Query API key information
- SAML prepare authentication
- SAML authenticate
- SAML logout
- SAML invalidate
- SAML complete logout
- SAML service provider metadata
- SSL certificate
- Snapshot and restore APIs
- Snapshot lifecycle management APIs
- SQL APIs
- Transform APIs
- Usage API
- Watcher APIs
- Definitions
- Migration guide
- Release notes
- Elasticsearch version 7.15.1
- Elasticsearch version 7.15.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.14.2
- Elasticsearch version 7.14.1
- Elasticsearch version 7.14.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.13.4
- Elasticsearch version 7.13.3
- Elasticsearch version 7.13.2
- Elasticsearch version 7.13.1
- Elasticsearch version 7.13.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.12.1
- Elasticsearch version 7.12.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.11.2
- Elasticsearch version 7.11.1
- Elasticsearch version 7.11.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.10.2
- Elasticsearch version 7.10.1
- Elasticsearch version 7.10.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.9.3
- Elasticsearch version 7.9.2
- Elasticsearch version 7.9.1
- Elasticsearch version 7.9.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.8.1
- Elasticsearch version 7.8.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.7.1
- Elasticsearch version 7.7.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.6.2
- Elasticsearch version 7.6.1
- Elasticsearch version 7.6.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.5.2
- Elasticsearch version 7.5.1
- Elasticsearch version 7.5.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.4.2
- Elasticsearch version 7.4.1
- Elasticsearch version 7.4.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.3.2
- Elasticsearch version 7.3.1
- Elasticsearch version 7.3.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.2.1
- Elasticsearch version 7.2.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.1.1
- Elasticsearch version 7.1.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.0.0
- Elasticsearch version 7.0.0-rc2
- Elasticsearch version 7.0.0-rc1
- Elasticsearch version 7.0.0-beta1
- Elasticsearch version 7.0.0-alpha2
- Elasticsearch version 7.0.0-alpha1
- Dependencies and versions