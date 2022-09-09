Author
Remco Sprooten
Elastic Security Labs Team Principal Research Engineer
Articles
Outlaw Linux Malware: Persistent, Unsophisticated, and Surprisingly Effective
Outlaw is a persistent Linux malware leveraging simple brute-force and mining tactics to maintain a long-lasting botnet.
Declawing PUMAKIT
PUMAKIT is a sophisticated loadable kernel module (LKM) rootkit that employs advanced stealth mechanisms to hide its presence and maintain communication with command-and-control servers.
Betting on Bots: Investigating Linux malware, crypto mining, and gambling API abuse
The REF6138 campaign involved cryptomining, DDoS attacks, and potential money laundering via gambling APIs, highlighting the attackers' use of evolving malware and stealthy communication channels.
An Elastic approach to large-scale dynamic malware analysis
This research reveals insights into some of the large-scale malware analysis performed by Elastic Security Labs, and complements research related to the Detonate framework.
NAPLISTENER: more bad dreams from developers of SIESTAGRAPH
Elastic Security Labs observes that the threat behind SIESTAGRAPH has shifted priorities from data theft to persistent access, deploying new malware like NAPLISTENER to evade detection.
Elastic users protected from SUDDENICON’s supply chain attack
Elastic Security Labs is releasing a triage analysis to assist 3CX customers in the initial detection of SUDDENICON, a potential supply-chain compromise affecting 3CX VOIP softphone users.
REF2924: how to maintain persistence as an (advanced?) threat
Elastic Security Labs describes new persistence techniques used by the group behind SIESTAGRAPH, NAPLISTENER, and SOMNIRECORD.
PHOREAL Malware Targets the Southeast Asian Financial Sector
Elastic Security discovered PHOREAL malware, which is targeting Southeast Asia financial organizations, particularly those in the Vietnamese financial sector.
Update to the REF2924 intrusion set and related campaigns
Elastic Security Labs is providing an update to the REF2924 research published in December of 2022. This update includes malware analysis of the implants, additional findings, and associations with other intrusions.
FLARE-ON 9 Solutions:
This year's FLARE-ON consisted of 11 different reverse engineering challenges with a range of interesting binaries. We really enjoyed working on these challenges and have published our solutions here to Elastic Security Labs.
EMOTET Dynamic Configuration Extraction
Elastic Security Labs discusses the EMOTET trojan and is releasing a tool to dynamically extract configuration files using code emulators.
Doing time with the YIPPHB dropper
Elastic Security Labs outlines the steps collect and analyze the various stages of the REF4526 intrusion set. This intrusion set uses a creative approach of Unicode icons in Powershell scripts to install a loader, a dropper, and RAT implants.
Elastic protects against data wiper malware targeting Ukraine: HERMETICWIPER
Analysis of the HERMETICWIPER malware targeting Ukranian organizations.