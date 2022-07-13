Author
Colson Wilhoit
Senior Research Engineer, Elastic
Articles
Bit ByBit - emulation of the DPRK's largest cryptocurrency heist
A high-fidelity emulation of the DPRK's largest cryptocurrency heist via a compromised macOS developer and AWS pivots.
Code of Conduct: DPRK’s Python-fueled intrusions into secured networks
Investigating the DPRK’s strategic use of Python and carefully crafted social engineering, this publication sheds light on how they breach highly secure networks with evolving and effective cyber attacks.
Sinking macOS Pirate Ships with Elastic Behavior Detections
This research looks at a recently found macOS malware campaign using the macOS Endpoint Security Framework paired with the Elastic Agent to hunt and detect the behaviors this malware exhibits.
Elastic catches DPRK passing out KANDYKORN
Elastic Security Labs exposes an attempt by the DPRK to infect blockchain engineers with novel macOS malware.
The DPRK strikes using a new variant of RUSTBUCKET
Watch out! We’ve recently discovered a variant of RUSTBUCKET. Read this article to understand the new capabilities we’ve observed, as well as how to identify it in your own network.
Initial research exposing JOKERSPY
Explore JOKERSPY, a recently discovered campaign that targets financial institutions with Python backdoors. This article covers reconnaissance, attack patterns, and methods of identifying JOKERSPY in your network.
The Elastic Container Project for Security Research
The Elastic Container Project provides a single shell script that will allow you to stand up and manage an entire Elastic Stack using Docker. This open source project enables rapid deployment for testing use cases.
Detecting and responding to Dirty Pipe with Elastic
Elastic Security is releasing detection logic for the Dirty Pipe exploit.
A peek behind the BPFDoor
In this research piece, we explore BPFDoor — a backdoor payload specifically crafted for Linux in order to gain re-entry into a previously or actively compromised target environment.