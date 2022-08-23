Topic
Machine Learning
We have added a DGA detection package to the Integrations app in Kibana. In a single click, you can install and start using the DGA model and associated assets, including ingest pipeline configurations, anomaly detection jobs, and detection rules.
Automating the Security Protections rapid response to malware
See how we’ve been improving the processes that allow us to make updates quickly in response to new information and propagate those protections to our users, with the help of machine learning models.
Detecting Living-off-the-land attacks with new Elastic Integration
We added a Living off the land (LotL) detection package to the Integrations app in Kibana. In a single click, you can install and start using the ProblemChild model and associated assets including anomaly detection configurations and detection rules.
Identifying beaconing malware using Elastic
In this blog, we walk users through identifying beaconing malware in their environment using our beaconing identification framework.
Getting the Most Out of Transformers in Elastic
In this blog, we will briefly talk about how we fine-tuned a transformer model meant for a masked language modeling (MLM) task, to make it suitable for a classification task.