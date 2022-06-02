Category
Activity group
1 November 2023
Elastic catches DPRK passing out KANDYKORN
Elastic Security Labs exposes an attempt by the DPRK to infect blockchain engineers with novel macOS malware.
The DPRK strikes using a new variant of RUSTBUCKET
Watch out! We’ve recently discovered a variant of RUSTBUCKET. Read this article to understand the new capabilities we’ve observed, as well as how to identify it in your own network.
Exploring the QBOT Attack Pattern
In this research publication, we'll explore our analysis of the QBOT attack pattern — a full-featured and prolific malware family.
Playing defense against Gamaredon Group
Learn about the recent campaign of a Russia-based threat group known as Gamaredon Group. This post will review these details and provide detection strategies.
Okta and LAPSUS$: What you need to know
The latest organization under the microscope of the LAPSUS$ group is Okta. Threat hunt for the recent breach targeting Okta users using these simple steps in Elastic