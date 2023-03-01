Author

Melissa Alvarez

Detect domain generation algorithm (DGA) activity with new Kibana integration

We have added a DGA detection package to the Integrations app in Kibana. In a single click, you can install and start using the DGA model and associated assets, including ingest pipeline configurations, anomaly detection jobs, and detection rules.

Detecting Living-off-the-land attacks with new Elastic Integration

We added a Living off the land (LotL) detection package to the Integrations app in Kibana. In a single click, you can install and start using the ProblemChild model and associated assets including anomaly detection configurations and detection rules.