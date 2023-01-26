Author
Gabriel Landau
Principal Software Engineer II, Elastic
Articles
Introducing a New Vulnerability Class: False File Immutability
This article introduces a previously-unnamed class of Windows vulnerability that demonstrates the dangers of assumption and describes some unintended security consequences.
Inside Microsoft's plan to kill PPLFault
In this research publication, we'll learn about upcoming improvements to the Windows Code Integrity subsystem that will make it harder for malware to tamper with Anti-Malware processes and other important security features.
Forget vulnerable drivers - Admin is all you need
Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) is an increasingly popular attacker technique whereby a threat actor brings a known-vulnerable signed driver alongside their malware, loads it into the kernel, then exploits it to perform some action within the kernel that they would not otherwise be able to do. Employed by advanced threat actors for over a decade, BYOVD is becoming increasingly common in ransomware and commodity malware.
Upping the Ante: Detecting In-Memory Threats with Kernel Call Stacks
We aim to out-innovate adversaries and maintain protections against the cutting edge of attacker tradecraft. With Elastic Security 8.8, we added new kernel call stack based detections which provide us with improved efficacy against in-memory threats.
Sandboxing Antimalware Products for Fun and Profit
This article demonstrates a flaw that allows attackers to bypass a Windows security mechanism which protects anti-malware products from various forms of attack.
Finding Truth in the Shadows
Let's discuss three benefits that Hardware Stack Protections brings beyond the intended exploit mitigation capability, and explain some limitations.