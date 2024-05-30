Author
Asuka Nakajima
Senior Security Research Engineer, Elastic
Detecting Hotkey-Based Keyloggers Using an Undocumented Kernel Data Structure
In this article, we explore what hotkey-based keyloggers are and how to detect them. Specifically, we explain how these keyloggers intercept keystrokes, then present a detection technique that leverages an undocumented hotkey table in kernel space.
未公開のカーネルデータ構造を使ったホットキー型キーロガーの検知
本記事では、ホットキー型キーロガーとは何かについてと、その検知方法について紹介します。具体的には、ホットキー型キーロガーがどのようにしてキー入力を盗み取るのかを解説した後、カーネルレベルに存在する未公開(Undocumented)のホットキーテーブルを活用した検知手法について説明します。
情報窃取から端末を守る
本記事ではElastic Securityにおいて、エンドポイント保護を担っているElastic Defendに今年(バージョン8.12より)新たに追加された、キーロガーおよびキーロギング検出機能について紹介します。
Protecting your devices from information theft
In this article, we will introduce the keylogger and keylogging detection features added this year to Elastic Defend (starting from version 8.12), which is responsible for endpoint protection in Elastic Security.