A set of analyzers aimed at analyzing specific language text. The
following types are supported:
arabic,
armenian,
basque,
bengali,
brazilian,
bulgarian,
catalan,
cjk,
czech,
danish,
dutch,
english,
estonian,
finnish,
french,
galician,
german,
greek,
hindi,
hungarian,
indonesian,
irish,
italian,
latvian,
lithuanian,
norwegian,
persian,
portuguese,
romanian,
russian,
sorani,
spanish,
swedish,
turkish,
thai.
All analyzers support setting custom
stopwords either internally in
the config, or by using an external stopwords file by setting
stopwords_path. Check Stop Analyzer for
more details.
The
stem_exclusion parameter allows you to specify an array
of lowercase words that should not be stemmed. Internally, this
functionality is implemented by adding the
keyword_marker token filter
with the
keywords set to the value of the
stem_exclusion parameter.
The following analyzers support setting custom
stem_exclusion list:
arabic,
armenian,
basque,
bengali,
bulgarian,
catalan,
czech,
dutch,
english,
finnish,
french,
galician,
german,
hindi,
hungarian,
indonesian,
irish,
italian,
latvian,
lithuanian,
norwegian,
portuguese,
romanian,
russian,
sorani,
spanish,
swedish,
turkish.
The built-in language analyzers can be reimplemented as
custom analyzers
(as described below) in order to customize their behaviour.
If you do not intend to exclude words from being stemmed (the
equivalent of the
stem_exclusion parameter above), then you should remove
the
keyword_marker token filter from the custom analyzer configuration.
The
arabic analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /arabic_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "arabic_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_arabic_" }, "arabic_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["مثال"] }, "arabic_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "arabic" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_arabic": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "decimal_digit", "arabic_stop", "arabic_normalization", "arabic_keywords", "arabic_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
armenian analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /armenian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "armenian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_armenian_" }, "armenian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["օրինակ"] }, "armenian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "armenian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_armenian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "armenian_stop", "armenian_keywords", "armenian_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
basque analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /basque_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "basque_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_basque_" }, "basque_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["Adibidez"] }, "basque_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "basque" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_basque": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "basque_stop", "basque_keywords", "basque_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
bengali analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /bengali_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "bengali_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_bengali_" }, "bengali_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["উদাহরণ"] }, "bengali_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "bengali" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_bengali": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "decimal_digit", "bengali_keywords", "indic_normalization", "bengali_normalization", "bengali_stop", "bengali_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
brazilian analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /brazilian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "brazilian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_brazilian_" }, "brazilian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["exemplo"] }, "brazilian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "brazilian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_brazilian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "brazilian_stop", "brazilian_keywords", "brazilian_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
bulgarian analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /bulgarian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "bulgarian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_bulgarian_" }, "bulgarian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["пример"] }, "bulgarian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "bulgarian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_bulgarian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "bulgarian_stop", "bulgarian_keywords", "bulgarian_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
catalan analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /catalan_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "catalan_elision": { "type": "elision", "articles": [ "d", "l", "m", "n", "s", "t"], "articles_case": true }, "catalan_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_catalan_" }, "catalan_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["example"] }, "catalan_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "catalan" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_catalan": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "catalan_elision", "lowercase", "catalan_stop", "catalan_keywords", "catalan_stemmer" ] } } } } }
You may find that
icu_analyzer in the ICU analysis plugin works better
for CJK text than the
cjk analyzer. Experiment with your text and queries.
The
cjk analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /cjk_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "english_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": [ "a", "and", "are", "as", "at", "be", "but", "by", "for", "if", "in", "into", "is", "it", "no", "not", "of", "on", "or", "s", "such", "t", "that", "the", "their", "then", "there", "these", "they", "this", "to", "was", "will", "with", "www" ] } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_cjk": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "cjk_width", "lowercase", "cjk_bigram", "english_stop" ] } } } } }
The
czech analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /czech_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "czech_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_czech_" }, "czech_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["příklad"] }, "czech_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "czech" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_czech": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "czech_stop", "czech_keywords", "czech_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
danish analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /danish_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "danish_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_danish_" }, "danish_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["eksempel"] }, "danish_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "danish" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_danish": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "danish_stop", "danish_keywords", "danish_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
dutch analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /dutch_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "dutch_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_dutch_" }, "dutch_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["voorbeeld"] }, "dutch_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "dutch" }, "dutch_override": { "type": "stemmer_override", "rules": [ "fiets=>fiets", "bromfiets=>bromfiets", "ei=>eier", "kind=>kinder" ] } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_dutch": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "dutch_stop", "dutch_keywords", "dutch_override", "dutch_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
english analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /english_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "english_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_english_" }, "english_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["example"] }, "english_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "english" }, "english_possessive_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "possessive_english" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_english": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "english_possessive_stemmer", "lowercase", "english_stop", "english_keywords", "english_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
estonian analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /estonian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "estonian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_estonian_" }, "estonian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["näide"] }, "estonian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "estonian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_estonian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "estonian_stop", "estonian_keywords", "estonian_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
finnish analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /finnish_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "finnish_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_finnish_" }, "finnish_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["esimerkki"] }, "finnish_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "finnish" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_finnish": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "finnish_stop", "finnish_keywords", "finnish_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
french analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /french_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "french_elision": { "type": "elision", "articles_case": true, "articles": [ "l", "m", "t", "qu", "n", "s", "j", "d", "c", "jusqu", "quoiqu", "lorsqu", "puisqu" ] }, "french_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_french_" }, "french_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["Example"] }, "french_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "light_french" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_french": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "french_elision", "lowercase", "french_stop", "french_keywords", "french_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
galician analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /galician_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "galician_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_galician_" }, "galician_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["exemplo"] }, "galician_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "galician" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_galician": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "galician_stop", "galician_keywords", "galician_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
german analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /german_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "german_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_german_" }, "german_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["Beispiel"] }, "german_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "light_german" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_german": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "german_stop", "german_keywords", "german_normalization", "german_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
greek analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /greek_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "greek_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_greek_" }, "greek_lowercase": { "type": "lowercase", "language": "greek" }, "greek_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["παράδειγμα"] }, "greek_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "greek" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_greek": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "greek_lowercase", "greek_stop", "greek_keywords", "greek_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
hindi analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /hindi_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "hindi_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_hindi_" }, "hindi_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["उदाहरण"] }, "hindi_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "hindi" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_hindi": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "decimal_digit", "hindi_keywords", "indic_normalization", "hindi_normalization", "hindi_stop", "hindi_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
hungarian analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /hungarian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "hungarian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_hungarian_" }, "hungarian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["példa"] }, "hungarian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "hungarian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_hungarian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "hungarian_stop", "hungarian_keywords", "hungarian_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
indonesian analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /indonesian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "indonesian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_indonesian_" }, "indonesian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["contoh"] }, "indonesian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "indonesian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_indonesian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "indonesian_stop", "indonesian_keywords", "indonesian_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
irish analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /irish_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "irish_hyphenation": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": [ "h", "n", "t" ], "ignore_case": true }, "irish_elision": { "type": "elision", "articles": [ "d", "m", "b" ], "articles_case": true }, "irish_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_irish_" }, "irish_lowercase": { "type": "lowercase", "language": "irish" }, "irish_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["sampla"] }, "irish_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "irish" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_irish": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "irish_hyphenation", "irish_elision", "irish_lowercase", "irish_stop", "irish_keywords", "irish_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
italian analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /italian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "italian_elision": { "type": "elision", "articles": [ "c", "l", "all", "dall", "dell", "nell", "sull", "coll", "pell", "gl", "agl", "dagl", "degl", "negl", "sugl", "un", "m", "t", "s", "v", "d" ], "articles_case": true }, "italian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_italian_" }, "italian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["esempio"] }, "italian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "light_italian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_italian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "italian_elision", "lowercase", "italian_stop", "italian_keywords", "italian_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
latvian analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /latvian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "latvian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_latvian_" }, "latvian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["piemērs"] }, "latvian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "latvian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_latvian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "latvian_stop", "latvian_keywords", "latvian_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
lithuanian analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /lithuanian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "lithuanian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_lithuanian_" }, "lithuanian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["pavyzdys"] }, "lithuanian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "lithuanian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_lithuanian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "lithuanian_stop", "lithuanian_keywords", "lithuanian_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
norwegian analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /norwegian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "norwegian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_norwegian_" }, "norwegian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["eksempel"] }, "norwegian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "norwegian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_norwegian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "norwegian_stop", "norwegian_keywords", "norwegian_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
persian analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /persian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "char_filter": { "zero_width_spaces": { "type": "mapping", "mappings": [ "\\u200C=>\\u0020"] } }, "filter": { "persian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_persian_" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_persian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "char_filter": [ "zero_width_spaces" ], "filter": [ "lowercase", "decimal_digit", "arabic_normalization", "persian_normalization", "persian_stop" ] } } } } }
The
portuguese analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /portuguese_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "portuguese_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_portuguese_" }, "portuguese_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["exemplo"] }, "portuguese_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "light_portuguese" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_portuguese": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "portuguese_stop", "portuguese_keywords", "portuguese_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
romanian analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /romanian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "romanian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_romanian_" }, "romanian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["exemplu"] }, "romanian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "romanian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_romanian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "romanian_stop", "romanian_keywords", "romanian_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
russian analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /russian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "russian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_russian_" }, "russian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["пример"] }, "russian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "russian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_russian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "russian_stop", "russian_keywords", "russian_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
sorani analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /sorani_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "sorani_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_sorani_" }, "sorani_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["mînak"] }, "sorani_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "sorani" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_sorani": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "sorani_normalization", "lowercase", "decimal_digit", "sorani_stop", "sorani_keywords", "sorani_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
spanish analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /spanish_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "spanish_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_spanish_" }, "spanish_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["ejemplo"] }, "spanish_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "light_spanish" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_spanish": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "spanish_stop", "spanish_keywords", "spanish_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
swedish analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /swedish_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "swedish_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_swedish_" }, "swedish_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["exempel"] }, "swedish_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "swedish" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_swedish": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "swedish_stop", "swedish_keywords", "swedish_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
turkish analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /turkish_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "turkish_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_turkish_" }, "turkish_lowercase": { "type": "lowercase", "language": "turkish" }, "turkish_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["örnek"] }, "turkish_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "turkish" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_turkish": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "apostrophe", "turkish_lowercase", "turkish_stop", "turkish_keywords", "turkish_stemmer" ] } } } } }
The
thai analyzer could be reimplemented as a
custom analyzer as follows:
PUT /thai_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "thai_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_thai_" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_thai": { "tokenizer": "thai", "filter": [ "lowercase", "decimal_digit", "thai_stop" ] } } } } }