A set of analyzers aimed at analyzing specific language text. The following types are supported: arabic , armenian , basque , bengali , brazilian , bulgarian , catalan , cjk , czech , danish , dutch , english , estonian , finnish , french , galician , german , greek , hindi , hungarian , indonesian , irish , italian , latvian , lithuanian , norwegian , persian , portuguese , romanian , russian , sorani , spanish , swedish , turkish , thai .

The stem_exclusion parameter allows you to specify an array of lowercase words that should not be stemmed. Internally, this functionality is implemented by adding the keyword_marker token filter with the keywords set to the value of the stem_exclusion parameter.

All analyzers support setting custom stopwords either internally in the config, or by using an external stopwords file by setting stopwords_path . Check Stop Analyzer for more details.

Reimplementing language analyzersedit

The built-in language analyzers can be reimplemented as custom analyzers (as described below) in order to customize their behaviour.

If you do not intend to exclude words from being stemmed (the equivalent of the stem_exclusion parameter above), then you should remove the keyword_marker token filter from the custom analyzer configuration.

arabic analyzeredit The arabic analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /arabic_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "arabic_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_arabic_" }, "arabic_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["مثال"] }, "arabic_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "arabic" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_arabic": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "decimal_digit", "arabic_stop", "arabic_normalization", "arabic_keywords", "arabic_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

armenian analyzeredit The armenian analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /armenian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "armenian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_armenian_" }, "armenian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["օրինակ"] }, "armenian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "armenian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_armenian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "armenian_stop", "armenian_keywords", "armenian_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

basque analyzeredit The basque analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /basque_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "basque_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_basque_" }, "basque_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["Adibidez"] }, "basque_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "basque" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_basque": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "basque_stop", "basque_keywords", "basque_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

bengali analyzeredit The bengali analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /bengali_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "bengali_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_bengali_" }, "bengali_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["উদাহরণ"] }, "bengali_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "bengali" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_bengali": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "decimal_digit", "bengali_keywords", "indic_normalization", "bengali_normalization", "bengali_stop", "bengali_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

brazilian analyzeredit The brazilian analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /brazilian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "brazilian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_brazilian_" }, "brazilian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["exemplo"] }, "brazilian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "brazilian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_brazilian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "brazilian_stop", "brazilian_keywords", "brazilian_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

bulgarian analyzeredit The bulgarian analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /bulgarian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "bulgarian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_bulgarian_" }, "bulgarian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["пример"] }, "bulgarian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "bulgarian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_bulgarian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "bulgarian_stop", "bulgarian_keywords", "bulgarian_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

catalan analyzeredit The catalan analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /catalan_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "catalan_elision": { "type": "elision", "articles": [ "d", "l", "m", "n", "s", "t"], "articles_case": true }, "catalan_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_catalan_" }, "catalan_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["example"] }, "catalan_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "catalan" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_catalan": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "catalan_elision", "lowercase", "catalan_stop", "catalan_keywords", "catalan_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

cjk analyzeredit You may find that icu_analyzer in the ICU analysis plugin works better for CJK text than the cjk analyzer. Experiment with your text and queries. The cjk analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /cjk_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "english_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": [ "a", "and", "are", "as", "at", "be", "but", "by", "for", "if", "in", "into", "is", "it", "no", "not", "of", "on", "or", "s", "such", "t", "that", "the", "their", "then", "there", "these", "they", "this", "to", "was", "will", "with", "www" ] } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_cjk": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "cjk_width", "lowercase", "cjk_bigram", "english_stop" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. The default stop words are almost the same as the _english_ set, but not exactly the same.

czech analyzeredit The czech analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /czech_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "czech_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_czech_" }, "czech_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["příklad"] }, "czech_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "czech" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_czech": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "czech_stop", "czech_keywords", "czech_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

danish analyzeredit The danish analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /danish_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "danish_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_danish_" }, "danish_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["eksempel"] }, "danish_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "danish" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_danish": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "danish_stop", "danish_keywords", "danish_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

dutch analyzeredit The dutch analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /dutch_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "dutch_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_dutch_" }, "dutch_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["voorbeeld"] }, "dutch_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "dutch" }, "dutch_override": { "type": "stemmer_override", "rules": [ "fiets=>fiets", "bromfiets=>bromfiets", "ei=>eier", "kind=>kinder" ] } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_dutch": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "dutch_stop", "dutch_keywords", "dutch_override", "dutch_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

english analyzeredit The english analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /english_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "english_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_english_" }, "english_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["example"] }, "english_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "english" }, "english_possessive_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "possessive_english" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_english": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "english_possessive_stemmer", "lowercase", "english_stop", "english_keywords", "english_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

estonian analyzeredit The estonian analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /estonian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "estonian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_estonian_" }, "estonian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["näide"] }, "estonian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "estonian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_estonian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "estonian_stop", "estonian_keywords", "estonian_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

finnish analyzeredit The finnish analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /finnish_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "finnish_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_finnish_" }, "finnish_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["esimerkki"] }, "finnish_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "finnish" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_finnish": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "finnish_stop", "finnish_keywords", "finnish_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

french analyzeredit The french analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /french_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "french_elision": { "type": "elision", "articles_case": true, "articles": [ "l", "m", "t", "qu", "n", "s", "j", "d", "c", "jusqu", "quoiqu", "lorsqu", "puisqu" ] }, "french_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_french_" }, "french_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["Example"] }, "french_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "light_french" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_french": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "french_elision", "lowercase", "french_stop", "french_keywords", "french_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

galician analyzeredit The galician analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /galician_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "galician_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_galician_" }, "galician_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["exemplo"] }, "galician_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "galician" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_galician": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "galician_stop", "galician_keywords", "galician_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

german analyzeredit The german analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /german_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "german_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_german_" }, "german_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["Beispiel"] }, "german_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "light_german" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_german": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "german_stop", "german_keywords", "german_normalization", "german_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

greek analyzeredit The greek analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /greek_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "greek_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_greek_" }, "greek_lowercase": { "type": "lowercase", "language": "greek" }, "greek_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["παράδειγμα"] }, "greek_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "greek" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_greek": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "greek_lowercase", "greek_stop", "greek_keywords", "greek_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

hindi analyzeredit The hindi analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /hindi_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "hindi_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_hindi_" }, "hindi_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["उदाहरण"] }, "hindi_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "hindi" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_hindi": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "decimal_digit", "hindi_keywords", "indic_normalization", "hindi_normalization", "hindi_stop", "hindi_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

hungarian analyzeredit The hungarian analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /hungarian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "hungarian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_hungarian_" }, "hungarian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["példa"] }, "hungarian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "hungarian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_hungarian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "hungarian_stop", "hungarian_keywords", "hungarian_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

indonesian analyzeredit The indonesian analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /indonesian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "indonesian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_indonesian_" }, "indonesian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["contoh"] }, "indonesian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "indonesian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_indonesian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "indonesian_stop", "indonesian_keywords", "indonesian_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

irish analyzeredit The irish analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /irish_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "irish_hyphenation": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": [ "h", "n", "t" ], "ignore_case": true }, "irish_elision": { "type": "elision", "articles": [ "d", "m", "b" ], "articles_case": true }, "irish_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_irish_" }, "irish_lowercase": { "type": "lowercase", "language": "irish" }, "irish_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["sampla"] }, "irish_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "irish" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_irish": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "irish_hyphenation", "irish_elision", "irish_lowercase", "irish_stop", "irish_keywords", "irish_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

italian analyzeredit The italian analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /italian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "italian_elision": { "type": "elision", "articles": [ "c", "l", "all", "dall", "dell", "nell", "sull", "coll", "pell", "gl", "agl", "dagl", "degl", "negl", "sugl", "un", "m", "t", "s", "v", "d" ], "articles_case": true }, "italian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_italian_" }, "italian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["esempio"] }, "italian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "light_italian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_italian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "italian_elision", "lowercase", "italian_stop", "italian_keywords", "italian_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

latvian analyzeredit The latvian analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /latvian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "latvian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_latvian_" }, "latvian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["piemērs"] }, "latvian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "latvian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_latvian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "latvian_stop", "latvian_keywords", "latvian_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

lithuanian analyzeredit The lithuanian analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /lithuanian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "lithuanian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_lithuanian_" }, "lithuanian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["pavyzdys"] }, "lithuanian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "lithuanian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_lithuanian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "lithuanian_stop", "lithuanian_keywords", "lithuanian_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

norwegian analyzeredit The norwegian analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /norwegian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "norwegian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_norwegian_" }, "norwegian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["eksempel"] }, "norwegian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "norwegian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_norwegian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "norwegian_stop", "norwegian_keywords", "norwegian_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

persian analyzeredit The persian analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /persian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "char_filter": { "zero_width_spaces": { "type": "mapping", "mappings": [ "\\u200C=>\\u0020"] } }, "filter": { "persian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_persian_" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_persian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "char_filter": [ "zero_width_spaces" ], "filter": [ "lowercase", "decimal_digit", "arabic_normalization", "persian_normalization", "persian_stop" ] } } } } } Replaces zero-width non-joiners with an ASCII space. The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters.

portuguese analyzeredit The portuguese analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /portuguese_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "portuguese_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_portuguese_" }, "portuguese_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["exemplo"] }, "portuguese_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "light_portuguese" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_portuguese": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "portuguese_stop", "portuguese_keywords", "portuguese_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

romanian analyzeredit The romanian analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /romanian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "romanian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_romanian_" }, "romanian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["exemplu"] }, "romanian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "romanian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_romanian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "romanian_stop", "romanian_keywords", "romanian_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

russian analyzeredit The russian analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /russian_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "russian_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_russian_" }, "russian_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["пример"] }, "russian_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "russian" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_russian": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "russian_stop", "russian_keywords", "russian_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

sorani analyzeredit The sorani analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /sorani_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "sorani_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_sorani_" }, "sorani_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["mînak"] }, "sorani_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "sorani" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_sorani": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "sorani_normalization", "lowercase", "decimal_digit", "sorani_stop", "sorani_keywords", "sorani_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

spanish analyzeredit The spanish analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /spanish_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "spanish_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_spanish_" }, "spanish_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["ejemplo"] }, "spanish_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "light_spanish" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_spanish": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "spanish_stop", "spanish_keywords", "spanish_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

swedish analyzeredit The swedish analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /swedish_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "swedish_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_swedish_" }, "swedish_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["exempel"] }, "swedish_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "swedish" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_swedish": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "lowercase", "swedish_stop", "swedish_keywords", "swedish_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.

turkish analyzeredit The turkish analyzer could be reimplemented as a custom analyzer as follows: PUT /turkish_example { "settings": { "analysis": { "filter": { "turkish_stop": { "type": "stop", "stopwords": "_turkish_" }, "turkish_lowercase": { "type": "lowercase", "language": "turkish" }, "turkish_keywords": { "type": "keyword_marker", "keywords": ["örnek"] }, "turkish_stemmer": { "type": "stemmer", "language": "turkish" } }, "analyzer": { "rebuilt_turkish": { "tokenizer": "standard", "filter": [ "apostrophe", "turkish_lowercase", "turkish_stop", "turkish_keywords", "turkish_stemmer" ] } } } } } The default stopwords can be overridden with the stopwords or stopwords_path parameters. This filter should be removed unless there are words which should be excluded from stemming.