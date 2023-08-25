Perspectives

25 August 2023

Forget vulnerable drivers - Admin is all you need

Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) is an increasingly popular attacker technique whereby a threat actor brings a known-vulnerable signed driver alongside their malware, loads it into the kernel, then exploits it to perform some action within the kernel that they would not otherwise be able to do. Employed by advanced threat actors for over a decade, BYOVD is becoming increasingly common in ransomware and commodity malware.