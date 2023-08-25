Topic
Perspectives
This research examines how Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools expand the attack surface for autonomous agents, detailing exploit vectors such as tool poisoning, orchestration injection, and rug-pull redefinitions alongside practical defense strategies.
WinVisor – A hypervisor-based emulator for Windows x64 user-mode executables
WinVisor is a hypervisor-based emulator for Windows x64 user-mode executables that leverages the Windows Hypervisor Platform API to provide a virtualized environment for logging syscalls and enabling memory introspection.
Storm on the Horizon: Inside the AJCloud IoT Ecosystem
Wi-Fi cameras are popular due to their affordability and convenience but often have security vulnerabilities that can be exploited.
Kernel ETW is the best ETW
This research focuses on the importance of native audit logs in secure-by-design software, emphasizing the need for kernel-level ETW logging over user-mode hooks to enhance anti-tamper protections.
Forget vulnerable drivers - Admin is all you need
Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) is an increasingly popular attacker technique whereby a threat actor brings a known-vulnerable signed driver alongside their malware, loads it into the kernel, then exploits it to perform some action within the kernel that they would not otherwise be able to do. Employed by advanced threat actors for over a decade, BYOVD is becoming increasingly common in ransomware and commodity malware.